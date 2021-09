Adam Cole showed up at AEW All Out on Sunday, shortly after his deal with WWE expired. According to Fightful Select, Adam Cole’s appearance in AEW wasn’t a surprise to many within WWE as they pretty much expected the former NXT champion to sign with AEW, as of last weekend. The report also mentioned that Adam Cole was as good as gone by the time a memo was sent to some people within the company and the people in WWE had nothing but positive things to say about the former leader of the Undisputed ERA.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO