Cancer

CRISPR/Cas9 small promoter deletion in H19 lncRNA is associated with altered cell morphology and proliferation

By Renan da Silva Santos
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiana Libardi Miranda Furtado ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8711-82255,6 na1. The imprinted H19 long non-coding RNA, a knowing oncofetal gene, presents a controversial role during the carcinogenesis process since its tumor suppressor or oncogenic activity is not completely elucidated. Since H19 lncRNA is involved in many biological pathways related to tumorigenesis, we sought to develop a non-cancer lineage with CRISPR-Cas9-mediated H19 knockdown (H19-) and observe the changes in a cellular context. To edit the promoter region of H19, two RNA guides were designed, and the murine C2C12 myoblast cells were transfected. H19 deletion was determined by DNA sequencing and gene expression by qPCR. We observed a small deletion (~ 60 bp) in the promoter region that presented four predicted transcription binding sites. The deletion reduced H19 expression (30%) and resulted in increased proliferative activity, altered morphological patterns including cell size and intracellular granularity, without changes in viability. The increased proliferation rate in the H19- cell seems to facilitate chromosomal abnormalities. The H19- myoblast presented characteristics similar to cancer cells, therefore the H19 lncRNA may be an important gene during the initiation of the tumorigenic process. Due to CRISPR/Cas9 permanent edition, the C2C12 H19- knockdown cells allows functional studies of H19 roles in tumorigenesis, prognosis, metastases, as well as drug resistance and targeted therapy.

www.nature.com

Related
MedicalXpress

Metabolic changes in plasma and immune cells associated with COVID-19 severity, can predict patient survival

COVID-19 patients have differing immune responses that lead to disease outcomes ranging from asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection to death. After examining the blood samples from nearly 200 COVID-19 patients, researchers have uncovered underlying metabolic changes that regulate how immune cells react to the disease. These changes are associated with disease severity and could be used to predict patient survival. The findings were published in the journal Nature Biotechnology.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Compact CasMINI CRISPR Tech Is Easier to Deliver to Cells, Could Have Broad Gene Therapy Potential

Scientists led by a team at Stanford University have developed a compact, efficient CRISPR-Cas system, called CasMINI, which is about half the size of existing CRISPR-Cas systems, and which could have broad utility for gene therapy applications as well as cell engineering. The researchers confirmed in experiments that CasMINI could, just like its larger counterparts, delete, activate, and edit target gene sequences. But the smaller relative size of CasMINI means that it should be easier to deliver into human cells and the human body, making it a potential tool for treating a wide range of disorders, including eye disease, organ degeneration, and genetic diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cell-autonomous megakaryopoiesis associated with polyclonal hematopoiesis in triple-negative essential thrombocythemia

A subset of essential thrombocythemia (ET) cases are negative for disease-defining mutations on JAK2, MPL, and CALR and defined as triple negative (TN). The lack of recurrent mutations in TN-ET patients makes its pathogenesis ambiguous. Here, we screened 483 patients with suspected ET in a single institution, centrally reviewed bone marrow specimens, and identified 23 TN-ET patients. Analysis of clinical records revealed that TN-ET patients were mostly young female, without a history of thrombosis or progression to secondary myelofibrosis and leukemia. Sequencing analysis and human androgen receptor assays revealed that the majority of TN-ET patients exhibited polyclonal hematopoiesis, suggesting a possibility of reactive thrombocytosis in TN-ET. However, the serum levels of thrombopoietin (TPO) and interleukin-6 in TN-ET patients were not significantly different from those in ET patients with canonical mutations and healthy individuals. Rather, CD34-positive cells from TN-ET patients showed a capacity to form megakaryocytic colonies, even in the absence of TPO. No signs of thrombocytosis were observed before TN-ET development, denying the possibility of hereditary thrombocytosis in TN-ET. Overall, these findings indicate that TN-ET is a distinctive disease entity associated with polyclonal hematopoiesis and is paradoxically caused by hematopoietic stem cells harboring a capacity for cell-autonomous megakaryopoiesis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Polymerized small molecular acceptor based all-polymer solar cells with an efficiency of 16.16% via tuning polymer blend morphology by molecular design

All-polymer solar cells (all-PSCs) based on polymerized small molecular acceptors (PSMAs) have made significant progress recently. Here, we synthesize two A-DA’D-A small molecule acceptor based PSMAs of PS-Se with benzo[c][1,2,5]thiadiazole A’-core and PN-Se with benzotriazole A’-core, for the studies of the effect of molecular structure on the photovoltaic performance of the PSMAs. The two PSMAs possess broad absorption with PN-Se showing more red-shifted absorption than PS-Se and suitable electronic energy levels for the application as polymer acceptors in the all-PSCs with PBDB-T as polymer donor. Cryogenic transmission electron microscopy visualizes the aggregation behavior of the PBDB-T donor and the PSMA in their solutions. In addition, a bicontinuous-interpenetrating network in the PBDB-T:PN-Se blend film with aggregation size of 10~20 nm is clearly observed by the photoinduced force microscopy. The desirable morphology of the PBDB-T:PN-Se active layer leads its all-PSC showing higher power conversion efficiency of 16.16%.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pharmacological inhibition of cryptochrome and REV-ERB promotes DNA repair and cell cycle arrest in cisplatin-treated human cells

Nucleotide excision repair (NER) and cell cycle checkpoints impact the ability of the anti-cancer drug cisplatin to inhibit cell proliferation and induce cell death. Genetic studies have shown that both NER and cell cycle progression are impacted by the circadian clock, which has emerged as a novel pharmacological target for the treatment of various disease states. In this study, cultured human cell lines were treated with combinations of cisplatin and the circadian clock modulating compounds KS15 and SR8278, which enhance circadian clock transcriptional output by inhibiting the activities of the cryptochrome and REV-ERB proteins, respectively. Treatment of cells with KS15 and SR8278 protected cells against the anti-proliferative effects of cisplatin and increased the expression of NER factor XPA and cell cycle regulators Wee1 and p21 at the mRNA and protein level. Correlated with these molecular changes, KS15 and SR8278 treatment resulted in fewer unrepaired cisplatin–DNA adducts in genomic DNA and a higher fraction of cells in the G1 phase of the cell cycle. Thus, the use of pharmacological agents targeting the circadian clock could be a novel approach to modulate the responses of normal and cancer cells to cisplatin chemotherapy regimens.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mitochondria-affecting small molecules ameliorate proteostasis defects associated with neurodegenerative diseases

Macroautophagic recycling of dysfunctional mitochondria, known as mitophagy, is essential for mitochondrial homeostasis and cell viability. Accumulation of defective mitochondria and impaired mitophagy have been widely implicated in many neurodegenerative diseases, and loss-of-function mutations of PINK1 and Parkin, two key regulators of mitophagy, are amongst the most common causes of heritable parkinsonism. This has led to the hypothesis that pharmacological stimulation of mitophagy may be a feasible approach to combat neurodegeneration. Toward this end, we screened ~ 45,000 small molecules using a high-throughput, whole-organism, phenotypic screen that monitored accumulation of PINK-1 protein, a key event in mitophagic activation, in a Caenorhabditis elegans strain carrying a Ppink-1::PINK-1::GFP reporter. We obtained eight hits that increased mitochondrial fragmentation and autophagosome formation. Several of the compounds also reduced ATP production, oxygen consumption, mitochondrial mass, and/or mitochondrial membrane potential. Importantly, we found that treatment with two compounds, which we named PS83 and PS106 (more commonly known as sertraline) reduced neurodegenerative disease phenotypes, including delaying paralysis in a C. elegans β-amyloid aggregation model in a PINK-1-dependent manner. This report presents a promising step toward the identification of compounds that will stimulate mitochondrial turnover.
SCIENCE
nextbigfuture.com

Stanford Mini CRISPR Improves Gene Editing Inside Cells

Bioengineers have repurposed a “non-working” CRISPR system to make a smaller version of the genome engineering tool. Its smaller size should make it easier to deliver into human cells, tissues and the body for gene therapy. “CRISPR can be as simple as a cutter, or more advanced as a regulator,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNAM-1/CD226 is functionally expressed on acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells and is associated with favorable prognosis

DNAM-1 is reportedly expressed on cytotoxic T and NK cells and, upon interaction with its ligands CD112 and CD155, plays an important role in tumor immunosurveillance. It has also been reported to be functionally expressed by myeloid cells, but expression and function on malignant cells of the myeloid lineage have not been studied so far. Here we analyzed expression of DNAM-1 in leukemic cells of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. We found substantial levels of DNAM-1 to be expressed on leukemic blasts in 48 of 62 (> 75%) patients. Interaction of DNAM-1 with its ligands CD112 and CD155 induced release of the immunomodulatory cytokines IL-6, IL-8 IL-10 and TNF-α by AML cells and DNAM-1 expression correlated with a more differentiated phenotype. Multivariate analysis did not show any association of DNAM-1 positivity with established risk factors, but expression was significantly associated with clinical disease course: patients with high DNAM-1 surface levels had significantly longer progression-free and overall survival compared to DNAM-1low patients, independently whether patients had undergone allogenic stem cell transplantation or not. Together, our findings unravel a functional role of DNAM-1 in AML pathophysiology and identify DNAM-1 as a potential novel prognostic maker in AML.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Enhanced genome editing efficiency of CRISPR PLUS: Cas9 chimeric fusion proteins

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95406-8, published online 10 August 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with the original version of this Article was incomplete. It now also contains Tables A-I, and DNA sequences for eight CRISPR-PLUS proteins. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

LncRNA-6395 promotes myocardial ischemia-reperfusion injury in mice through increasing p53 pathway

Myocardial ischemia-reperfusion (I/R) injury is a pathological process characterized by cardiomyocyte apoptosis, which leads to cardiac dysfunction. Increasing evidence shows that abnormal expression of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) plays a crucial role in cardiovascular diseases. In this study we investigated the role of lncRNAs in myocardial I/R injury. Myocardial I/R injury was induced in mice by ligating left anterior descending coronary artery for 45 min followed by reperfusion for 24 h. We showed that lncRNA KnowTID_00006395, termed lncRNA-6395 was significantly upregulated in the infarct area of mouse hearts following I/R injury as well as in H2O2-treated neonatal mouse ventricular cardiomyocytes (NMVCs). Overexpression of lncRNA-6395 led to cell apoptosis and the expression change of apoptosis-related proteins in NMVCs, whereas knockdown of lncRNA-6395 attenuated H2O2-induced cell apoptosis. LncRNA-6395 knockout mice (lncRNA-6395+/−) displayed improved cardiac function, decreased plasma LDH activity and infarct size following I/R injury. We demonstrated that lncRNA-6395 directly bound to p53, and increased the abundance of p53 protein through inhibiting ubiquitination-mediated p53 degradation and thereby facilitated p53 translocation to the nucleus. More importantly, overexpression of p53 canceled the inhibitory effects of lncRNA-6395 knockdown on cardiomyocyte apoptosis, whereas knockdown of p53 counteracted the apoptotic effects of lncRNA-6395 in cardiomyocytes. Taken together, lncRNA-6395 as an endogenous pro-apoptotic factor, regulates cardiomyocyte apoptosis and myocardial I/R injury by inhibiting degradation and promoting sub-cellular translocation of p53.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Large cell neuroendocrine lung carcinoma: consensus statement from The British Thoracic Oncology Group and the Association of Pulmonary Pathologists

Over the past 10 years, lung cancer clinical and translational research has been characterised by exponential progress, exemplified by the introduction of molecularly targeted therapies, immunotherapy and chemo-immunotherapy combinations to stage III and IV non-small cell lung cancer. Along with squamous and small cell lung cancers, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNEC) now represents an area of unmet need, particularly hampered by the lack of an encompassing pathological definition that can facilitate real-world and clinical trial progress. The steps we have proposed in this article represent an iterative and rational path forward towards clinical breakthroughs that can be modelled on success in other lung cancer pathologies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Inter-cellular CRISPR screens reveal regulators of cancer cell phagocytosis

Monoclonal antibody therapies targeting tumour antigens drive cancer cell elimination in large part by triggering macrophage phagocytosis of cancer cells1,2,3,4,5,6,7. However, cancer cells evade phagocytosis using mechanisms that are incompletely understood. Here we develop a platform for unbiased identification of factors that impede antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) using complementary genome-wide CRISPR knockout and overexpression screens in both cancer cells and macrophages. In cancer cells, beyond known factors such as CD47, we identify many regulators of susceptibility to ADCP, including the poorly characterized enzyme adipocyte plasma membrane-associated protein (APMAP). We find that loss of APMAP synergizes with tumour antigen-targeting monoclonal antibodies and/or CD47-blocking monoclonal antibodies to drive markedly increased phagocytosis across a wide range of cancer cell types, including those that are otherwise resistant to ADCP. Additionally, we show that APMAP loss synergizes with several different tumour-targeting monoclonal antibodies to inhibit tumour growth in mice. Using genome-wide counterscreens in macrophages, we find that the G-protein-coupled receptor GPR84 mediates enhanced phagocytosis of APMAP-deficient cancer cells. This work reveals a cancer-intrinsic regulator of susceptibility to antibody-driven phagocytosis and, more broadly, expands our knowledge of the mechanisms governing cancer resistance to macrophage phagocytosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

TRIM21 regulates pyroptotic cell death by promoting Gasdermin D oligomerization

Gasdermin-D (GSDMD), the executioner of pyroptotic cell death when it is cleaved by inflammatory caspases, plays a crucial role in host defense and the response to danger signals. So far, there are no known mechanisms, other than cleavage, for regulating GSDMD. Here, we show that tripartite motif protein TRIM21 acts as a positive regulator of GSDMD-dependent pyroptosis. TRIM21 interacted with GSDMD via its PRY-SPRY domain, maintaining GSDMD stable expression in resting cells yet inducing the N-terminus of GSDMD (GSDMD-N) aggregation during pyroptosis. TRIM21-deficient cells displayed a reduced cell death in response to NLRP3 or NLRC4 inflammasome activation. Genetic ablation of TRIM21 in mice conferred protection from LPS-induced inflammation and dextran sulfate sodium-induced colitis. Therefore, TRIM21 plays an essential role in GSDMD-mediated pyroptosis and may be a viable target for controlling and treating inflammation-associated diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CRISPR systems go mini

CRISPR–Cas systems have proven a revolutionary tool for genome or transcriptome engineering, but the size of many Cas-encoding genes has imposed constraints on packaging in gene therapy vectors, thereby hampering clinical applications. Now, two reports announce the successful generation of compact CRISPR systems based on the Cas12f (also known as Cas14) effector protein, showing high efficiency of genome editing or transcriptional regulation in mammalian cells. A third study reports the generation of a miniature Cas13-based RNA editor.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Full-length HLA sequencing in adult T cell leukemia–lymphoma uncovers multiple gene alterations

Adult T cell leukemia–lymphoma (ATL) is a peripheral T cell lymphoid malignancy caused by human T cell leukemia virus type 1 (HTLV-1). The clinical subtypes of ATL are closely associated with its prognosis, which is extremely poor in aggressive subtypes (acute, lymphoma, and unfavorable chronic) compared to indolent subtypes (favorable chronic and smoldering) [1].
CANCER
Nature.com

Multi-region exome sequencing reveals the intratumoral heterogeneity of surgically resected small cell lung cancer

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a highly malignant tumor which is eventually refractory to any treatment. Intratumoral heterogeneity (ITH) may contribute to treatment failure. However, the extent of ITH in SCLC is still largely unknown. Here, we subject 120 tumor samples from 40 stage I-III SCLC patients to multi-regional whole-exome sequencing. The most common mutant genes are TP53 (88%) and RB1 (72%). We observe a medium level of mutational heterogeneity (0.30, range 0.0~0.98) and tumor mutational burden (TMB, 10.2 mutations/Mb, range 1.1~51.7). Our SCLC samples also exhibit somatic copy number variation (CNV) across all patients, with an average CNV ITH of 0.49 (range 0.02~0.99). In terms of mutation distribution, ITH, TMB, mutation clusters, and gene signatures, patients with combined SCLC behave roughly the same way as patients with pure SCLC. This condition also exists in smoking patients and patients with EGFR mutations. A higher TMB per cluster is associated with better disease-free survival while single-nucleotide variant ITH is linked to worse overall survival, and therefore these features may be used as prognostic biomarkers for SCLC. Together, these findings demonstrate the intratumoral genetic heterogeneity of surgically resected SCLC and provide insights into resistance to treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

PITX1 inhibits the growth and proliferation of melanoma cells through regulation of SOX family genes

Melanoma is one of the most aggressive types of cancer wherein resistance to treatment prevails. Therefore, it is important to discover novel molecular targets of melanoma progression as potential treatments. Here we show that paired-like homeodomain transcription factor 1 (PITX1) plays a crucial role in the inhibition of melanoma progression through regulation of SRY-box transcription factors (SOX) gene family mRNA transcription. Overexpression of PITX1 in melanoma cell lines resulted in a reduction in cell proliferation and an increase in apoptosis. Additionally, analysis of protein levels revealed an antagonistic cross-regulation between SOX9 and SOX10. Interestingly, PITX1 binds to the SOX9 promoter region as a positive regulatory transcription factor; PITX1 mRNA expression levels were positively correlated with SOX9 expression, and negatively correlated with SOX10 expression in melanoma tissues. Furthermore, transcription of the long noncoding RNA (lncRNA), survival-associated mitochondrial melanoma-specific oncogenic noncoding RNA (SAMMSON), was decreased in PITX1-overexpressing cells. Taken together, the findings in this study indicate that PITX1 may act as a negative regulatory factor in the development and progression of melanoma via direct targeting of the SOX signaling.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correlative cryo-ET identifies actin/tropomyosin filaments that mediate cell–substrate adhesion in cancer cells and mechanosensitivity of cell proliferation

The actin cytoskeleton is the primary driver of cellular adhesion and mechanosensing due to its ability to generate force and sense the stiffness of the environment. At the cell’s leading edge, severing of the protruding Arp2/3 actin network generates a specific actin/tropomyosin (Tpm) filament population that controls lamellipodial persistence. The interaction between these filaments and adhesion to the environment is unknown. Using cellular cryo-electron tomography we resolve the ultrastructure of the Tpm/actin copolymers and show that they specifically anchor to nascent adhesions and are essential for focal adhesion assembly. Re-expression of Tpm1.8/1.9 in transformed and cancer cells is sufficient to restore cell–substrate adhesions. We demonstrate that knock-out of Tpm1.8/1.9 disrupts the formation of dorsal actin bundles, hindering the recruitment of α-actinin and non-muscle myosin IIa, critical mechanosensors. This loss causes a force-generation and proliferation defect that is notably reversed when cells are grown on soft surfaces. We conclude that Tpm1.8/1.9 suppress the metastatic phenotype, which may explain why transformed cells naturally downregulate this Tpm subset during malignant transformation.
CANCER
Nature.com

Sequential actions of EOMES and T-BET promote stepwise maturation of natural killer cells

EOMES and T-BET are related T-box transcription factors that control natural killer (NK) cell development. Here we demonstrate that EOMES and T-BET regulate largely distinct gene sets during this process. EOMES is dominantly expressed in immature NK cells and drives early lineage specification by inducing hallmark receptors and functions. By contrast, T-BET is dominant in mature NK cells, where it induces responsiveness to IL-12 and represses the cell cycle, likely through transcriptional repressors. Regardless, many genes with distinct functions are co-regulated by the two transcription factors. By generating two gene-modified mice facilitating chromatin immunoprecipitation of endogenous EOMES and T-BET, we show a strong overlap in their DNA binding targets, as well as extensive epigenetic changes during NK cell differentiation. Our data thus suggest that EOMES and T-BET may distinctly govern, via differential expression and co-factors recruitment, NK cell maturation by inserting partially overlapping epigenetic regulations.
SCIENCE

