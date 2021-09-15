CRISPR/Cas9 small promoter deletion in H19 lncRNA is associated with altered cell morphology and proliferation

DNAM-1 is reportedly expressed on cytotoxic T and NK cells and, upon interaction with its ligands CD112 and CD155, plays an important role in tumor immunosurveillance. It has also been reported to be functionally expressed by myeloid cells, but expression and function on malignant cells of the myeloid lineage have not been studied so far. Here we analyzed expression of DNAM-1 in leukemic cells of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. We found substantial levels of DNAM-1 to be expressed on leukemic blasts in 48 of 62 (> 75%) patients. Interaction of DNAM-1 with its ligands CD112 and CD155 induced release of the immunomodulatory cytokines IL-6, IL-8 IL-10 and TNF-α by AML cells and DNAM-1 expression correlated with a more differentiated phenotype. Multivariate analysis did not show any association of DNAM-1 positivity with established risk factors, but expression was significantly associated with clinical disease course: patients with high DNAM-1 surface levels had significantly longer progression-free and overall survival compared to DNAM-1low patients, independently whether patients had undergone allogenic stem cell transplantation or not. Together, our findings unravel a functional role of DNAM-1 in AML pathophysiology and identify DNAM-1 as a potential novel prognostic maker in AML.

