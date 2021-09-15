CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

PITX1 inhibits the growth and proliferation of melanoma cells through regulation of SOX family genes

By Takahito Ohira
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelanoma is one of the most aggressive types of cancer wherein resistance to treatment prevails. Therefore, it is important to discover novel molecular targets of melanoma progression as potential treatments. Here we show that paired-like homeodomain transcription factor 1 (PITX1) plays a crucial role in the inhibition of melanoma progression through regulation of SRY-box transcription factors (SOX) gene family mRNA transcription. Overexpression of PITX1 in melanoma cell lines resulted in a reduction in cell proliferation and an increase in apoptosis. Additionally, analysis of protein levels revealed an antagonistic cross-regulation between SOX9 and SOX10. Interestingly, PITX1 binds to the SOX9 promoter region as a positive regulatory transcription factor; PITX1 mRNA expression levels were positively correlated with SOX9 expression, and negatively correlated with SOX10 expression in melanoma tissues. Furthermore, transcription of the long noncoding RNA (lncRNA), survival-associated mitochondrial melanoma-specific oncogenic noncoding RNA (SAMMSON), was decreased in PITX1-overexpressing cells. Taken together, the findings in this study indicate that PITX1 may act as a negative regulatory factor in the development and progression of melanoma via direct targeting of the SOX signaling.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteolysosomal genes in Parkinson’s disease myeloid cells

An increasing number of identified Parkinson’s disease (PD) risk loci contain genes highly expressed in innate immune cells, yet their role in pathology is not understood. We hypothesized that PD susceptibility genes modulate disease risk by influencing gene expression within immune cells. To address this, we generated transcriptomic profiles of monocytes from healthy subjects and 230 individuals with sporadic PD. We observed dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteasomal pathways. We also generated transcriptomic profiles of primary microglia from brains of 55 subjects and observed discordant transcriptomic signatures of mitochondrial genes in PD monocytes and microglia. We further identified 17 PD susceptibility genes whose expression, relative to each risk allele, was altered in monocytes. These findings reveal widespread transcriptomic alterations in PD monocytes, with some being distinct from microglia, and facilitate efforts to understand the roles of myeloid cells in PD as well as the development of biomarkers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Shikonin induces programmed death of fibroblast synovial cells in rheumatoid arthritis by inhibiting energy pathways

Shikonin is the main component of the traditional Chinese medicine comfrey, which can inhibit the activity of PKM2 by regulating glycolysis and ATP production. Rheumatoid arthritis synovial cells (RA-FLSs) have been reported to increase glycolytic activity and have other similar hallmarks of metabolic activity. In this study, we investigated the effects of shikonin on glycolysis, mitochondrial function, and cell death in RA-FLSs. The results showed that shikonin induced apoptosis and autophagy in RA-FLSs by activating the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inhibiting intracellular ATP levels, glycolysis-related proteins, and the PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathway. Shikonin can significantly reduce the expression of apoptosis-related proteins, paw swelling in rat arthritic tissues, and the levels of inflammatory factors in peripheral blood, such as TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, IL-17A, and IL-1β while showing less toxicity to the liver and kidney.
CANCER
Nature.com

The Hippo pathway regulates density-dependent proliferation of iPSC-derived cardiac myocytes

Inducing cardiac myocytes to proliferate is considered a potential therapy to target heart disease, however, modulating cardiac myocyte proliferation has proven to be a technical challenge. The Hippo pathway is a kinase signaling cascade that regulates cell proliferation during the growth of the heart. Inhibition of the Hippo pathway increases the activation of the transcription factors YAP/TAZ, which translocate to the nucleus and upregulate transcription of pro-proliferative genes. The Hippo pathway regulates the proliferation of cancer cells, pluripotent stem cells, and epithelial cells through a cell–cell contact-dependent manner, however, it is unclear if cell density-dependent cell proliferation is a consistent feature in cardiac myocytes. Here, we used cultured human iPSC-derived cardiac myocytes (hiCMs) as a model system to investigate this concept. hiCMs have a comparable transcriptome to the immature cardiac myocytes that proliferate during heart development in vivo. Our data indicate that a dense syncytium of hiCMs can regain cell cycle activity and YAP expression and activity when plated sparsely or when density is reduced through wounding. We found that combining two small molecules, XMU-MP-1 and S1P, increased YAP activity and further enhanced proliferation of low-density hiCMs. Importantly, these compounds had no effect on hiCMs within a dense syncytium. These data add to a growing body of literature that link Hippo pathway regulation with cardiac myocyte proliferation and demonstrate that regulation is restricted to cells with reduced contact inhibition.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pharmacological inhibition of cryptochrome and REV-ERB promotes DNA repair and cell cycle arrest in cisplatin-treated human cells

Nucleotide excision repair (NER) and cell cycle checkpoints impact the ability of the anti-cancer drug cisplatin to inhibit cell proliferation and induce cell death. Genetic studies have shown that both NER and cell cycle progression are impacted by the circadian clock, which has emerged as a novel pharmacological target for the treatment of various disease states. In this study, cultured human cell lines were treated with combinations of cisplatin and the circadian clock modulating compounds KS15 and SR8278, which enhance circadian clock transcriptional output by inhibiting the activities of the cryptochrome and REV-ERB proteins, respectively. Treatment of cells with KS15 and SR8278 protected cells against the anti-proliferative effects of cisplatin and increased the expression of NER factor XPA and cell cycle regulators Wee1 and p21 at the mRNA and protein level. Correlated with these molecular changes, KS15 and SR8278 treatment resulted in fewer unrepaired cisplatin–DNA adducts in genomic DNA and a higher fraction of cells in the G1 phase of the cell cycle. Thus, the use of pharmacological agents targeting the circadian clock could be a novel approach to modulate the responses of normal and cancer cells to cisplatin chemotherapy regimens.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Cancer Cell#Cell Proliferation#B Cell#Cell Growth#Sox#Braf#Vivo20
Nature.com

Identification of distinct tumor cell populations and key genetic mechanisms through single cell sequencing in hepatoblastoma

Hepatoblastoma (HB) is the most common primary liver malignancy of childhood, and molecular investigations are limited and effective treatment options for chemoresistant disease are lacking. There is a knowledge gap in the investigation of key driver cells of HB in tumor. Here we show single cell ribonucleic acid sequencing (scRNAseq) analysis of human tumor, background liver, and patient derived xenograft (PDX) to demonstrate gene expression patterns within tumor and to identify intratumor cell subtype heterogeneity to define differing roles in pathogenesis based on intracellular signaling in pediatric HB. We have identified a driver tumor cell cluster in HB by genetic expression which can be examined to define disease mechanism and treatments. Identification of both critical mechanistic pathways combined with unique cell populations provide the basis for discovery and investigation of novel treatment strategies in vitro and in vivo.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mesenchymal stromal cells as carriers of IL-12 reduce primary and metastatic tumors of murine melanoma

Due to immunosuppressive properties and confirmed tropism towards cancer cells mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC) have been used in many trials. In our study we used these cells as carriers of IL-12 in the treatment of mice with primary and metastatic B16-F10 melanomas. IL-12 has confirmed anti-cancer activity, induces a strong immune response against cancer cells and acts as an anti-angiogenic agent. A major limitation of the use of IL-12 in therapy is its systemic toxicity. The aim of the work was to develop a system in which cytokine may be administered intravenously without toxic side effects. In this study MSC were used as carriers of the IL-12. We confirmed antitumor effectiveness of the cells secreting IL-12 (MSC/IL-12) in primary and metastatic murine melanoma models. We observed inhibition of tumor growth and a significant reduction in the number of metastases in mice after MSC/IL-12 administration. MSC/IL-12 decreased vascular density and increased the number of anticancer M1 macrophages and CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes in tumors of treated mice. To summarize, we showed that MSC are an effective, safe carrier of IL-12 cytokine. Administered systemically they exert therapeutic properties of IL-12 cytokine without toxicity. Therapeutic effect may be a result of pleiotropic (proinflammatory and anti-angiogenic) properties of IL-12 released by modified MSC.
CANCER
Nature.com

The complex evolution of the metazoan HSP70 gene family

The metazoan 70-kDa heat shock protein (HSP70) family contains several members localized in different subcellular compartments. The cytosolic members have been classified into inducible HSP70s and constitutive heat shock cognates (HSC70s), but their distinction and evolutionary relationship remain unclear because of occasional reports of “constitutive HSP70s” and the lack of cross-phylum comparisons. Here we provide novel insights into the evolution of these important molecular chaperones. Phylogenetic analyses of 125 full-length HSP70s from a broad range of phyla revealed an ancient duplication that gave rise to two lineages from which all metazoan cytosolic HSP70s descend. One lineage (A) contains a relatively small number of genes from many invertebrate phyla, none of which have been shown to be constitutively expressed (i.e., either inducible or unknown). The other lineage (B) included both inducible and constitutive genes from diverse phyla. Species-specific duplications are present in both lineages, and Lineage B contains well-supported phylum-specific clades for Platyhelminthes, Rotifera, Nematoda, Porifera/Cnidaria, and Chordata. Some genes in Lineage B have likely independently acquired inducibility, which may explain the sporadic distribution of “HSP70” or “HSC70” in previous phylogenetic analyses. Consistent with the diversification history within each group, inducible members show lower purifying selection pressure compared to constitutive members. These results illustrate the evolutionary history of the HSP70 family, encouraging us to propose a new nomenclature: “HSP70 + subcellular localization + linage + copy number in the organism + inducible or constitutive, if known.” e.g., HSP70cA1i for cytosolic Lineage A, copy 1, inducible.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

TRIM22 inhibits the proliferation of gastric cancer cells through the Smad2 protein

TRIM22 is involved in tumorigenesis and development, but its mechanism is not clear. In this study, we investigated the expression and biological role of TRIM22 in gastric cancer. We found that TRIM22 mRNA and protein expression was abnormally low in gastric cancer tissues and cells and correlated with tumor size and depth of invasion. Overexpression of TRIM22 significantly inhibited the proliferation, colony formation, and migration of gastric cancer cells and downregulated the expression of HSPA6. However, the HSPA6-siRNA complementation test showed that TRIM22 did not regulate cell proliferation through HSPA6. Furthermore, overexpression of TRIM22 downregulated the phosphorylation of Smad2 and Smad3. In addition, TRIM22 directly binds to Smad2, and overexpression of Smad2 can reverse the inhibition of cell proliferation and migration induced by TRIM22. In vivo, overexpression of TRIM22 significantly inhibited the growth of subcutaneous xenografts in nude mice. Our study indicates that TRIM22 has an important role in the development of gastric cancer and may inhibit the proliferation of gastric cancer cells through Smad2.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Efficient biallelic knock-in in mouse embryonic stem cells by in vivo-linearization of donor and transient inhibition of DNA polymerase θ/DNA-PK

CRISPR/Cas9-mediated homology-directed repair (HDR) is used for error-free targeted knock-in of foreign donor DNA. However, the low efficiency of HDR-mediated knock-in hinders establishment of knock-in clones. Double-strand breaks (DSBs) induced by CRISPR/Cas9 are preferentially repaired by non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) or microhomology-mediated end joining (MMEJ) before HDR can occur, thereby preventing HDR-mediated knock-in. NHEJ/MMEJ also cause random integrations, which give rise to false-positive knock-in events, or silently disrupt the genome. In this study, we optimized an HDR-mediated knock-in method for mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs). We succeeded in improving efficiency of HDR-mediated knock-in of a plasmid donor while almost completely suppressing NHEJ/MMEJ-based integration by combining in vivo-linearization of the donor plasmid, transient knockdown of DNA polymerase θ, and chemical inhibition of DNA-dependent protein kinase (DNA-PK) by M3814. This method also dramatically improved the efficiency of biallelic knock-in; at the Rosa26a locus, 95% of HDR-mediated knock-in clones were biallelic. We designate this method BiPoD (Biallelic knock-in assisted by Pol θ and DNA-PK inhibition). BiPoD achieved simultaneous efficient biallelic knock-in into two loci. BiPoD, therefore, enables rapid and easy establishment of biallelic knock-in mESC lines.
CANCER
Nature.com

Inter-cellular CRISPR screens reveal regulators of cancer cell phagocytosis

Monoclonal antibody therapies targeting tumour antigens drive cancer cell elimination in large part by triggering macrophage phagocytosis of cancer cells1,2,3,4,5,6,7. However, cancer cells evade phagocytosis using mechanisms that are incompletely understood. Here we develop a platform for unbiased identification of factors that impede antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) using complementary genome-wide CRISPR knockout and overexpression screens in both cancer cells and macrophages. In cancer cells, beyond known factors such as CD47, we identify many regulators of susceptibility to ADCP, including the poorly characterized enzyme adipocyte plasma membrane-associated protein (APMAP). We find that loss of APMAP synergizes with tumour antigen-targeting monoclonal antibodies and/or CD47-blocking monoclonal antibodies to drive markedly increased phagocytosis across a wide range of cancer cell types, including those that are otherwise resistant to ADCP. Additionally, we show that APMAP loss synergizes with several different tumour-targeting monoclonal antibodies to inhibit tumour growth in mice. Using genome-wide counterscreens in macrophages, we find that the G-protein-coupled receptor GPR84 mediates enhanced phagocytosis of APMAP-deficient cancer cells. This work reveals a cancer-intrinsic regulator of susceptibility to antibody-driven phagocytosis and, more broadly, expands our knowledge of the mechanisms governing cancer resistance to macrophage phagocytosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Antitumorigenic effect of insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 in human skin cancer cells through regulation of Sp1 transcription factor

Malignant melanoma is highly resistant to conventional treatments and is one of the most aggressive types of skin cancers. Conventional cancer treatments are limited due to drug resistance, tumor selectivity, and solubility. Therefore, new treatments with fewer side effects and excellent effects should be developed. In previous studies, we have analyzed antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), which showed antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects in insects, and some AMPs also exhibited anticancer efficacy. Anticancer peptides (ACPs) are known to have fewer side effects and high anticancer efficacy. In this study, the insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 (PCC-1) did not induce toxicity in the human epithelial cell line HaCaT, but its potential as an anticancer agent was confirmed through specific effects of antiproliferation, apoptosis, and cell cycle arrest in two melanoma cell lines, SK-MEL-28 and G361. Additionally, we discovered a novel anticancer mechanism of insect-derived peptides in melanoma through the regulation of transcription factor Sp1 protein, which is overexpressed in cancer, apoptosis, and cell cycle-related proteins. Taken together, this study aims to clarify the anticancer efficacy and safety of insect-derived peptides and to present their potential as future therapeutic agents.
CANCER
Nature.com

Distinct calcium regulation of TRPM7 mechanosensitive channels at plasma membrane microdomains visualized by FRET-based single cell imaging

Transient receptor potential subfamily M member 7 (TRPM7), a mechanosensitive Ca2+ channel, plays a crucial role in intracellular Ca2+ homeostasis. However, it is currently unclear how cell mechanical cues control TRPM7 activity and its associated Ca2+ influx at plasma membrane microdomains. Using two different types of Ca2+ biosensors (Lyn-D3cpv and Kras-D3cpv) based on fluorescence resonance energy transfer, we investigate how Ca2+ influx generated by the TRPM7-specific agonist naltriben is mediated at the detergent-resistant membrane (DRM) and non-DRM regions. This study reveals that TRPM7-induced Ca2+ influx mainly occurs at the DRM, and chemically induced mechanical perturbations in the cell mechanosensitive apparatus substantially reduce Ca2+ influx through TRPM7, preferably located at the DRM. Such perturbations include the disintegration of lipid rafts, microtubules, or actomyosin filaments; the alteration of actomyosin contractility; and the inhibition of focal adhesion and Src kinases. These results suggest that the mechanical membrane environment contributes to the TRPM7 function and activity. Thus, this study provides a fundamental understanding of how the mechanical aspects of the cell membrane regulate the function of mechanosensitive channels.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bioglass promotes wound healing by inhibiting endothelial cell pyroptosis through regulation of the connexin 43/reactive oxygen species (ROS) signaling pathway

Bioactive glass (BG) has recently shown great promise in soft tissue repair, especially in wound healing; however, the underlying mechanism remains unclear. Pyroptosis is a novel type of programmed cell death that is involved in various traumatic injury diseases. Here, we hypothesized that BG may promote wound healing through suppression of pyroptosis. To test this scenario, we investigated the possible effect of BG on pyroptosis in wound healing both in vivo and in vitro. This study showed that BG can accelerate wound closure, granulation formation, collagen deposition, and angiogenesis. Moreover, western blot analysis and immunofluorescence staining revealed that BG inhibited the expression of pyroptosis-related proteins in vivo and in vitro. In addition, while BG regulated the expression of connexin43 (Cx43), it inhibited reactive oxygen species (ROS) production. Cx43 activation and inhibition experiments further indicate that BG inhibited pyroptosis in endothelial cells by decreasing Cx43 expression and ROS levels. Taken together, these studies suggest that BG promotes wound healing by inhibiting pyroptosis via Cx43/ROS signaling pathway.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Full-length HLA sequencing in adult T cell leukemia–lymphoma uncovers multiple gene alterations

Adult T cell leukemia–lymphoma (ATL) is a peripheral T cell lymphoid malignancy caused by human T cell leukemia virus type 1 (HTLV-1). The clinical subtypes of ATL are closely associated with its prognosis, which is extremely poor in aggressive subtypes (acute, lymphoma, and unfavorable chronic) compared to indolent subtypes (favorable chronic and smoldering) [1].
CANCER
Nature.com

Sirtuin 3 regulates mitochondrial protein acetylation and metabolism in tubular epithelial cells during renal fibrosis

Proximal tubular epithelial cells (TECs) demand high energy and rely on mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation as the main energy source. However, this is disturbed in renal fibrosis. Acetylation is an important post-translational modification for mitochondrial metabolism. The mitochondrial protein NAD+-dependent deacetylase sirtuin 3 (SIRT3) regulates mitochondrial metabolic function. Therefore, we aimed to identify the changes in the acetylome in tubules from fibrotic kidneys and determine their association with mitochondria. We found that decreased SIRT3 expression was accompanied by increased acetylation in mitochondria that have separated from TECs during the early phase of renal fibrosis. Sirt3 knockout mice were susceptible to hyper-acetylated mitochondrial proteins and to severe renal fibrosis. The activation of SIRT3 by honokiol ameliorated acetylation and prevented renal fibrosis. Analysis of the acetylome in separated tubules using LC–MS/MS showed that most kidney proteins were hyper-acetylated after unilateral ureteral obstruction. The increased acetylated proteins with 26.76% were mitochondrial proteins which were mapped to a broad range of mitochondrial pathways including fatty acid β-oxidation, the tricarboxylic acid cycle (TCA cycle), and oxidative phosphorylation. Pyruvate dehydrogenase E1α (PDHE1α), which is the primary link between glycolysis and the TCA cycle, was hyper-acetylated at lysine 385 in TECs after TGF-β1 stimulation and was regulated by SIRT3. Our findings showed that mitochondrial proteins involved in regulating energy metabolism were acetylated and targeted by SIRT3 in TECs. The deacetylation of PDHE1α by SIRT3 at lysine 385 plays a key role in metabolic reprogramming associated with renal fibrosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

IIIG9 inhibition in adult ependymal cells changes adherens junctions structure and induces cellular detachment

Ependymal cells have multiple apical cilia that line the ventricular surfaces and the central canal of spinal cord. In cancer, the loss of ependymal cell polarity promotes the formation of different types of tumors, such as supratentorial anaplastic ependymomas, which are highly aggressive in children. IIIG9 (PPP1R32) is a protein restricted to adult ependymal cells located in cilia and in the apical cytoplasm and has unknown function. In this work, we studied the expression and localization of IIIG9 in the adherens junctions (cadherin/β-catenin-positive junctions) of adult brain ependymal cells using confocal and transmission electron microscopy. Through in vivo loss-of-function studies, ependymal denudation (single-dose injection experiments of inhibitory adenovirus) was observed, inducing the formation of ependymal cells with a “balloon-like” morphology. These cells had reduced cadherin expression (and/or delocalization) and cleavage of the cell death marker caspase-3, with “cilia rigidity” morphology (probably vibrational beating activity) and ventriculomegaly occurring prior to these events. Finally, after performing continuous infusions of adenovirus for 14 days, we observed total cell denudation and reactive parenchymal astrogliosis. Our data confirmed that IIIG9 is essential for the maintenance of adherens junctions of polarized ependymal cells. Eventually, altered levels of this protein in ependymal cell differentiation may increase ventricular pathologies, such as hydrocephalus or neoplastic transformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A costimulatory molecule-related signature in regard to evaluation of prognosis and immune features for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Costimulatory molecules have been proven to enhance antitumor immune responses, but their roles in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remain unexplored. In this study, we aimed to explore the gene expression profiles of costimulatory molecule genes in ccRCC and construct a prognostic signature to improve treatment decision-making and clinical outcomes. We performed the first comprehensive analysis of costimulatory molecules in patients with ccRCC and identified 13 costimulatory molecule genes with prognostic values and diagnostic values. Consensus clustering analysis based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes showed different distribution patterns and prognostic differences for the two clusters identified. Then, a costimulatory molecule-related signature was constructed based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes, and validated in an external dataset, showing good performance for predicting a patient’s prognosis. The signature was an independent risk factor for ccRCC patients and was significantly correlated with patients’ clinical factors, which could be used as a complement for clinical factors. In addition, the signature was associated with the tumor immune microenvironment and the response to immunotherapy. Patients identified as high-risk based on our signature exhibited a high mutation frequency, a high level of immune cell infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. High-risk patients tended to have high cytolytic activity scores and immunophenoscore of CTLA4 and PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 blocker than low-risk patients, suggesting these patients may be more suitable for immunotherapy. Therefore, our signature could provide clinicians with prognosis predictions and help guide treatment for ccRCC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multimetric feature selection for analyzing multicategory outcomes of colorectal cancer: random forest and multinomial logistic regression models

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide, and a leading cause of cancer deaths. Better classifying multicategory outcomes of CRC with clinical and omic data may help adjust treatment regimens based on individual’s risk. Here, we selected the features that were useful for classifying four-category survival outcome of CRC using the clinical and transcriptomic data, or clinical, transcriptomic, microsatellite instability and selected oncogenic-driver data (all data) of TCGA. We also optimized multimetric feature selection to develop the best multinomial logistic regression (MLR) and random forest (RF) models that had the highest accuracy, precision, recall and F1 score, respectively. We identified 2073 differentially expressed genes of the TCGA RNASeq dataset. MLR overall outperformed RF in the multimetric feature selection. In both RF and MLR models, precision, recall and F1 score increased as the feature number increased and peaked at the feature number of 600–1000, while the models’ accuracy remained stable. The best model was the MLR one with 825 features based on sum of squared coefficients using all data, and attained the best accuracy of 0.855, F1 of 0.738 and precision of 0.832, which were higher than those using clinical and transcriptomic data. The top-ranked features in the MLR model of the best performance using clinical and transcriptomic data were different from those using all data. However, pathologic staging, HBS1L, TSPYL4, and TP53TG3B were the overlapping top-20 ranked features in the best models using clinical and transcriptomic, or all data. Thus, we developed a multimetric feature-selection based MLR model that outperformed RF models in classifying four-category outcome of CRC patients. Interestingly, adding microsatellite instability and oncogenic-driver data to clinical and transcriptomic data improved models’ performances. Precision and recall of tuned algorithms may change significantly as the feature number changes, but accuracy appears not sensitive to these changes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Lack of gamma delta T cells ameliorates inflammatory response after acute intestinal ischemia reperfusion in mice

T-cells have been demonstrated to modulate ischemia–reperfusion injury (IRI) in the kidney, lung, liver, and intestine. Whereas most T-cell subpopulations contribute primarily to the antigen-specific effector and memory phases of immunity, γδ-T-cells combine adaptive features with rapid, innate-like responses that can place them in the initiation phase of immune reactions. Therefore, we aimed to clarify the role of γδ-T-cells in intestinal IRI. Adult wild-type (WT) and γδ-T-cell-deficient mice were subjected to acute intestinal IRI. Gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines and influx of leukocyte subpopulations in the gut were assessed by qPCR and flow cytometry. Serum transaminases were measured as an indicator of distant organ IRI. Intestinal IRI led to increased influx of neutrophils, pro-inflammatory cytokine expression and LDH/ALT/AST elevation. Selective deficiency of γδ-T-cells significantly decreased pro-inflammatory cytokine levels and neutrophil infiltration in the gut following IRI compared to controls. Furthermore, γδ-T-cell deficiency resulted in decreased LDH and transaminases levels in sera, indicating amelioration of distant organ injury. Increasing evidence demonstrates a key role of T-cell subpopulations in IRI. We demonstrate that γδ-T-cell deficiency ameliorated pro-inflammatory cytokine production, neutrophil recruitment and distant organ injury. Thus, γδ-T-cells may be considered as mediators contributing to the inflammatory response in the acute phase of intestinal IRI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Profiling the inhibitory receptors LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT in renal cell carcinoma reveals malignancy

A cutting edge therapy for future immuno-oncology is targeting a new series of inhibitory receptors (IRs): LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT. Both immunogenomic analyses and diagnostic platforms to distinguish candidates and predict good responders to these IR-related agents are vital in clinical pathology. By applying an automated single-cell count for immunolabelled LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT, we reveal that individual IR levels with exclusive domination in each tumour can serve as valid biomarkers for profiling human renal cell carcinoma (RCC). We uncover the immunogenomic landscape associated with individual IR levels in human RCC tumours with metastases in various organs and histological subtypes. We then externally validate our results and devise a workflow with optimal biomarker cut-offs for discriminating the LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT tumour profiles. The discrimination of LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT profiles in tumours may have a broad impact on investigations of immunotherapy responses after targeting a new series of IRs.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy