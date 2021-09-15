CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radiomics-based model for predicting early recurrence of intrahepatic mass-forming cholangiocarcinoma after curative tumor resection

Cover picture for the articleTo investigate the ability of CT-based radiomics signature for pre-and postoperatively predicting the early recurrence of intrahepatic mass-forming cholangiocarcinoma (IMCC) and develop radiomics-based prediction models. Institutional review board approved this study. Clinicopathological characteristics, contrast-enhanced CT images, and radiomics features of 125 IMCC patients (35 with early recurrence and 90 with non-early recurrence) were retrospectively reviewed. In the training set of 92 patients, preoperative model, pathological model, and combined model were developed by multivariate logistic regression analysis to predict the early recurrence (≤ 6 months) of IMCC, and the prediction performance of different models were compared using the Delong test. The developed models were validated by assessing their prediction performance in test set of 33 patients. Multivariate logistic regression analysis identified solitary, differentiation, energy- arterial phase (AP), inertia-AP, and percentile50th-portal venous phase (PV) to construct combined model for predicting early recurrence of IMCC [the area under the curve (AUC) = 0.917; 95% CI 0.840–0.965]. While the AUC of pathological model and preoperative model were 0.741 (95% CI 0.637–0.828) and 0.844 (95% CI 0.751–0.912), respectively. The AUC of the combined model was significantly higher than that of the preoperative model (p = 0.049) or pathological model (p = 0.002) in training set. In test set, the combined model also showed higher prediction performance. CT-based radiomics signature is a powerful predictor for early recurrence of IMCC. Preoperative model (constructed with homogeneity-AP and standard deviation-AP) and combined model (constructed with solitary, differentiation, energy-AP, inertia-AP, and percentile50th-PV) can improve the accuracy for pre-and postoperatively predicting the early recurrence of IMCC.

targetedonc.com

Prolonged Survival Shown With SIRT and Y90 Plus Chemotherapy in Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Patients with inoperable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma have demonstrated tendency to live longer when elective internal radiation therapy with Y90 is added to chemotherapy. A phase 2 study has shown that adding selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) with Y90 resin microspheres to gemcitabine/cisplatin can extend overall survival in patients with inoperable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), according to a poster presented during the 2021 International Liver Cancer Association (ILCA) Conference.1.
CANCER
Nature.com

An interpretable multiparametric radiomics model for the diagnosis of schizophrenia using magnetic resonance imaging of the corpus callosum

There is a growing need to develop novel strategies for the diagnosis of schizophrenia using neuroimaging biomarkers. We investigated the robustness of the diagnostic model for schizophrenia using radiomic features from T1-weighted and diffusion tensor images of the corpus callosum (CC). A total of 165 participants [86 schizophrenia and 79 healthy controls (HCs)] were allocated to training (N = 115) and test (N = 50) sets. Radiomic features of the CC subregions were extracted from T1-weighted, apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC), and fractional anisotropy (FA) images (N = 1605). Following feature selection, various combinations of classifiers were trained, and Bayesian optimization was adopted in the best performing classifier. Discrimination, calibration, and clinical utility of the model were assessed. An online calculator was constructed to offer the probability of having schizophrenia. SHapley Additive exPlanations (SHAP) was applied to explore the interpretability of the model. We identified 30 radiomic features to differentiate participants with schizophrenia from HCs. The Bayesian optimized model achieved the highest performance, with an area under the curve (AUC), accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity of 0.89 (95% confidence interval: 0.81–0.98), 80.0, 83.3, and 76.9%, respectively, in the test set. The final model offers clinical probability in an online calculator. The model explanation by SHAP suggested that second-order features from the posterior CC were highly associated with the risk of schizophrenia. The multiparametric radiomics model focusing on the CC shows its robustness for the diagnosis of schizophrenia. Radiomic features could be a potential source of biomarkers that support the biomarker-based diagnosis of schizophrenia and improve the understanding of its neurobiology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An interaction regression model for crop yield prediction

Crop yield prediction is crucial for global food security yet notoriously challenging due to multitudinous factors that jointly determine the yield, including genotype, environment, management, and their complex interactions. Integrating the power of optimization, machine learning, and agronomic insight, we present a new predictive model (referred to as the interaction regression model) for crop yield prediction, which has three salient properties. First, it achieved a relative root mean square error of 8% or less in three Midwest states (Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa) in the US for both corn and soybean yield prediction, outperforming state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms. Second, it identified about a dozen environment by management interactions for corn and soybean yield, some of which are consistent with conventional agronomic knowledge whereas some others interactions require additional analysis or experiment to prove or disprove. Third, it quantitatively dissected crop yield into contributions from weather, soil, management, and their interactions, allowing agronomists to pinpoint the factors that favorably or unfavorably affect the yield of a given location under a given weather and management scenario. The most significant contribution of the new prediction model is its capability to produce accurate prediction and explainable insights simultaneously. This was achieved by training the algorithm to select features and interactions that are spatially and temporally robust to balance prediction accuracy for the training data and generalizability to the test data.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Stem cell model for early human embryo development

The creation of cellular structures similar to blastocysts has enabled KAUST scientists to build an in vitro model that mimics the earliest moments of human embryogenesis. A blastocyst is the first structure to develop during embryogenesis in mammals. Formed about five days after fertilization and prior to implantation in the womb, blastocysts contain the first three cell lineages of the embryo, which are vital for healthy development and organ formation. Ethical concerns severely constrain the use of human blastocysts to investigate embryo development, which has led to limited understanding of human embryogenesis and its links to developmental defects.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Carboplatin response in preclinical models for ovarian cancer: comparison of 2D monolayers, spheroids, ex vivo tumors and in vivo models

Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is the most lethal gynecological cancer. Among the key challenges in developing effective therapeutics is the poor translation of preclinical models used in the drug discovery pipeline. This leaves drug attrition rates and costs at an unacceptably high level. Previous work has highlighted the discrepancies in therapeutic response between current in vitro and in vivo models. To address this, we conducted a comparison study to differentiate the carboplatin chemotherapy response across four different model systems including 2D monolayers, 3D spheroids, 3D ex vivo tumors and mouse xenograft models. We used six previously characterized EOC cell lines of varying chemosensitivity and performed viability assays for each model. In vivo results from the mouse model correlated with 2D response in 3/6 cell lines while they correlated with 3D spheroids and the ex vivo model in 4/6 and 5/5 cell lines, respectively. Our results emphasize the variability in therapeutic response across models and demonstrate that the carboplatin response in EOC cell lines cultured in a 3D ex vivo model correlates best with the in vivo response. These results highlight a more feasible, reliable, and cost-effective preclinical model with the highest translational potential for drug screening and prediction studies in EOC.
CANCER
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Survival prediction modelling in extreme prematurity: are days important?

To demonstrate that days are important in extreme prematurity when creating survival prediction models based on gestation. Prospectively collected data were analysed for all admitted infants born 23 + 0 to 27 + 6 weeks gestation in the Australian and New Zealand Neonatal Network from 2009 to 2016. The effect of days on observed survival rates was assessed using a non-parametric test for trend. Prediction models created based on gestational age in completed weeks only or weeks plus days were compared.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The feasibility of a novel injectable hydrogel for protecting artificial gastrointestinal ulcers after endoscopic resection: an animal pilot study

Recently, covering materials for protecting post-endoscopic ulcers are being developed using hydrogels. Existing hydrogels are not ideal coating materials because it is difficult to control their physical properties. Therefore, we conducted an animal pilot study to investigate the protective effect of a novel ulcer coating material, whose physical properties can be easily controlled and designed. We applied the novel injectable hydrogel to artificial ulcers induced on the gastric mucosa of rats. Rats were assigned to the hydrogel or the control group. To measure the protective effect of hydrogel on ulcers, the perforation rate, ulcer diameter, and ulcer area were evaluated 48 h after gel application. As secondary endpoints, we assessed the residual rate of the hydrogel at the bottom of the ulcer, performed histological analysis, and analyzed adverse events associated with hydrogel. The perforation rate was significantly lower (16% vs. 75%) and the mean diameter of ulcers was significantly smaller (5.4 ± 1.8 mm vs. 7.8 ± 2.8 mm) in the hydrogel group. Histopathological findings revealed the inflammatory cell count was significantly higher in the control group. Our novel hydrogel showed a protective effect on artificial gastric ulcers in a rat model.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between sugar and starch intakes and type 2 diabetes risk in middle-aged adults in a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. We aimed to investigate the association between sugar or starch intake and the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) in middle-aged Japanese adults. Subjects/methods. Participants comprised 27,797 men and 36,880 women aged 45–75 years with no history of diabetes and critical illness...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Liquid biopsy: an evolving paradigm for the biological characterisation of plasma cell disorders

Correctionto:Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01339-6 The article Genomic analysis of cellular hierarchy in acute myeloid leukemia using ultrasensitive LC-FACSeq, written by Caner Saygin, Eileen Hu, Pu Zhang, Steven Sher, Arletta Lozanski, Tzyy-Jye Doong, Deedra Nicolet, Shelley Orwick, Jadwiga Labanowska, Jordan N. Skinner, Casey Cempre, Tierney Kauffman, Virginia M. Goettl, Nyla A. Heerema, Lynne Abruzzo, Cecelia Miller, Rosa Lapalombella, Gregory Behbehani, Alice S. Mims, Karilyn Larkin, Nicole Grieselhuber, Alison Walker, Bhavana Bhatnagar, Clara D. Bloomfield, John C. Byrd, Gerard Lozanski & James S. Blachly, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 21 May 2021 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 16 August 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Trimetazidine attenuates dexamethasone-induced muscle atrophy via inhibiting NLRP3/GSDMD pathway-mediated pyroptosis

Skeletal muscle atrophy is one of the major side effects of high dose or sustained usage of glucocorticoids. Pyroptosis is a novel form of pro-inflammatory programmed cell death that may contribute to skeletal muscle injury. Trimetazidine, a well-known anti-anginal agent, can improve skeletal muscle performance both in humans and mice. We here showed that dexamethasone-induced atrophy, as evidenced by the increase of muscle atrophy F-box (Atrogin-1) and muscle ring finger 1 (MuRF1) expression, and the decrease of myotube diameter in C2C12 myotubes. Dexamethasone also induced pyroptosis, indicated by upregulated pyroptosis-related protein NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3), Caspase-1, and gasdermin-D (GSDMD). Knockdown of NLRP3 or GSDMD attenuated dexamethasone-induced myotube pyroptosis and atrophy. Trimetazidine treatment ameliorated dexamethasone-induced muscle pyroptosis and atrophy both in vivo and in vitro. Activation of NLRP3 using LPS and ATP not only increased the cleavage and activation of Caspase-1 and GSDMD, but also increased the expression levels of atrophy markers MuRF1 and Atrogin-1 in trimetazidine-treated C2C12 myotubes. Mechanically, dexamethasone inhibited the phosphorylation of PI3K/AKT/FoxO3a, which could be attenuated by trimetazidine. Conversely, co-treatment with a PI3K/AKT inhibitor, picropodophyllin, remarkably increased the expression of NLRP3 and reversed the protective effects of trimetazidine against dexamethasone-induced C2C12 myotube pyroptosis and atrophy. Taken together, our study suggests that NLRP3/GSDMD-mediated pyroptosis might be a novel mechanism for dexamethasone-induced skeletal muscle atrophy. Trimetazidine might be developed as a potential therapeutic agent for the treatment of dexamethasone-induced muscle atrophy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A costimulatory molecule-related signature in regard to evaluation of prognosis and immune features for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Costimulatory molecules have been proven to enhance antitumor immune responses, but their roles in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remain unexplored. In this study, we aimed to explore the gene expression profiles of costimulatory molecule genes in ccRCC and construct a prognostic signature to improve treatment decision-making and clinical outcomes. We performed the first comprehensive analysis of costimulatory molecules in patients with ccRCC and identified 13 costimulatory molecule genes with prognostic values and diagnostic values. Consensus clustering analysis based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes showed different distribution patterns and prognostic differences for the two clusters identified. Then, a costimulatory molecule-related signature was constructed based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes, and validated in an external dataset, showing good performance for predicting a patient’s prognosis. The signature was an independent risk factor for ccRCC patients and was significantly correlated with patients’ clinical factors, which could be used as a complement for clinical factors. In addition, the signature was associated with the tumor immune microenvironment and the response to immunotherapy. Patients identified as high-risk based on our signature exhibited a high mutation frequency, a high level of immune cell infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. High-risk patients tended to have high cytolytic activity scores and immunophenoscore of CTLA4 and PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 blocker than low-risk patients, suggesting these patients may be more suitable for immunotherapy. Therefore, our signature could provide clinicians with prognosis predictions and help guide treatment for ccRCC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multimetric feature selection for analyzing multicategory outcomes of colorectal cancer: random forest and multinomial logistic regression models

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide, and a leading cause of cancer deaths. Better classifying multicategory outcomes of CRC with clinical and omic data may help adjust treatment regimens based on individual’s risk. Here, we selected the features that were useful for classifying four-category survival outcome of CRC using the clinical and transcriptomic data, or clinical, transcriptomic, microsatellite instability and selected oncogenic-driver data (all data) of TCGA. We also optimized multimetric feature selection to develop the best multinomial logistic regression (MLR) and random forest (RF) models that had the highest accuracy, precision, recall and F1 score, respectively. We identified 2073 differentially expressed genes of the TCGA RNASeq dataset. MLR overall outperformed RF in the multimetric feature selection. In both RF and MLR models, precision, recall and F1 score increased as the feature number increased and peaked at the feature number of 600–1000, while the models’ accuracy remained stable. The best model was the MLR one with 825 features based on sum of squared coefficients using all data, and attained the best accuracy of 0.855, F1 of 0.738 and precision of 0.832, which were higher than those using clinical and transcriptomic data. The top-ranked features in the MLR model of the best performance using clinical and transcriptomic data were different from those using all data. However, pathologic staging, HBS1L, TSPYL4, and TP53TG3B were the overlapping top-20 ranked features in the best models using clinical and transcriptomic, or all data. Thus, we developed a multimetric feature-selection based MLR model that outperformed RF models in classifying four-category outcome of CRC patients. Interestingly, adding microsatellite instability and oncogenic-driver data to clinical and transcriptomic data improved models’ performances. Precision and recall of tuned algorithms may change significantly as the feature number changes, but accuracy appears not sensitive to these changes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Surgical technique, perioperative management and early outcome data of the PAUL® glaucoma drainage device

To describe a surgical technique and early post-operative outcomes for a novel glaucoma drainage device—the PAUL® glaucoma implant (PGI). A consecutive cohort study of subjects who had PGI surgery between February 2019 and May 2020 with a minimum of 6-month follow-up. Primary outcome measures included failure (intraocular pressure (IOP) > 21 mmHg or a <20% reduction of IOP, removal of the implant, further glaucoma intervention or visual loss to no light perception). Secondary outcomes included mean IOP, mean number of medications, logMAR visual acuity (VA) and complications.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Poor clinical guideline adherence and inappropriate testing for incident lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2021)Cite this article. The American Urological Association makes recommendations for evaluation and testing for lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (LUTS/BPH) to help primary care providers and specialists identify LUTS/BPH and harmful related conditions including urinary retention and prostate or bladder cancer. Our understanding of provider adherence to these Guidelines is limited to single-site or nonrepresentative settings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Heart failure clinical care analysis uncovers risk reduction opportunities for preserved ejection fraction subtype

Heart failure (HF) has no cure and, for HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), no life-extending treatments. Defining the clinical epidemiology of HF could facilitate earlier identification of high-risk individuals. We define the clinical epidemiology of HF subtypes (HFpEF and HF with reduced ejection fraction [HFrEF]), identified among 2.7 million individuals receiving routine clinical care. Differences in patterns and rates of accumulation of comorbidities, frequency of hospitalization, use of specialty care, were defined for each HF subtype. Among 28,156 HF cases, 8322 (30%) were HFpEF and 11,677 (42%) were HFrEF. HFpEF was the more prevalent subtype among older women. 177 Phenotypes differentially associated with HFpEF versus HFrEF. HFrEF was more frequently associated with diagnoses related to ischemic cardiac injury while HFpEF was associated more with non-cardiac comorbidities and HF symptoms. These comorbidity patterns were frequently present 3 years prior to a HFpEF diagnosis. HF subtypes demonstrated distinct patterns of clinical co-morbidities and disease progression. For HFpEF, these comorbidities were often non-cardiac and manifested prior to the onset of a HF diagnosis. Recognizing these comorbidity patterns, along the care continuum, may present a window of opportunity to identify individuals at risk for developing incident HFpEF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Exosome-mediated stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV-1) produces a persistent latent infection. Control of HIV-1 using combination antiretroviral therapy (cART) comes at the cost of life-shortening side effects and development of drug-resistant HIV-1. An ideal and safer therapy should be deliverable in vivo and target the stable epigenetic repression of the virus, inducing a stable “block and lock” of virus expression. Towards this goal, we developed an HIV-1 promoter-targeting Zinc Finger Protein (ZFP-362) fused to active domains of DNA methyltransferase 3 A to induce long-term stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1. Cells were engineered to produce exosomes packaged with RNAs encoding this HIV-1 repressor protein. We find here that the repressor loaded anti-HIV-1 exosomes suppress virus expression and that this suppression is mechanistically driven by DNA methylation of HIV-1 in humanized NSG mouse models. The observations presented here pave the way for an exosome-mediated systemic delivery platform of therapeutic cargo to epigenetically repress HIV-1 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evolution and progression of Barrett’s oesophagus to oesophageal cancer

Cancer cells are shaped through an evolutionary process of DNA mutation, cell selection and population expansion. Early steps in this process are driven by a set of mutated driver genes and structural alterations to the genome through copy number gains or losses. Oesophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and the pre-invasive tissue, Barrett’s oesophagus (BE), provide an ideal example in which to observe and study this evolution. BE displays early genomic instability, specifically in copy number changes that may later be observed in EAC. Furthermore, these early changes result in patterns of progression (that is, ‘born bad’, gradual or catastrophic) that may help to describe the evolution of EAC. As only a small proportion of patients with BE will go on to develop cancer, a better understanding of these patterns and the resulting genomic changes should improve early detection in EAC and may provide clues for the evolution of cancer more broadly.
CANCER

