CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Politically Speaking – September 14, 2021

By Cathy Stuehmeier
theshoppersweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking deeper into the Afghanistan disaster you might find it interesting to know, four Gitmo detainees released in the Bergdahl swap are now Taliban Ministers for the new Afghan government. At press time they were scheduled to be introduced on September 11, 2021 (9/11). does that date ring a bell? What a slap in the face. The four that were released are: Khairullah Khairkhwa, Information and Cultural Minister; Mohammad Fazl, Deputy Defense Minister; Abdul Haq Wasiq, Intelligence Director; and Mullah Norullah Noori, Border and Tribal Affairs Minister. You can thank Obama for this!

theshoppersweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

General Milley cannot undermine civilian authority. The US is not a military junta

On Tuesday, the Washington Post published a bombshell drawn from a forthcoming book by the journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa: during the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency, Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and the US’s highest-ranking military officer, called the senior ranking general of the Chinese military and offered to warn him in advance of any American military action against China.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Fukuyama
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.“ Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
The Independent

AP Interview: UN chief warns China, US to avoid new Cold War

Warning of a potential new Cold War, the head of the United Nations implored China and the United States to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship before problems between the two large and deeply influential countries spill over even further into the rest of the planet. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to The Associated Press this weekend ahead of this week's annual United Nations gathering of world leaders — a convening blemished by COVID, climate concerns and contentiousness across the planet. Guterres said the world's two major economic powers should be cooperating on climate and negotiating more robustly on trade...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Taliban#Border And Tribal Affairs#Covid#Congress#American#The U S Embassy#The New Yorker#The Sunday Telegraph#British#Communist#Iranian#Tufts University
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Brazil
Country
China
WSLS

‘Sent shockwaves through the political system’: Expert discusses impacts of September 11 on U.S. diplomacy

ROANOKE, Va – As the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001 approaches, 10 News will be sharing stories all week looking back on that dark day and its long-term impacts. Veterans, active service military members, and Americans nationwide are preparing to observe the 20th anniversary of September 11, a day that shaped the country forever, especially when it comes to international conflicts.
ROANOKE, VA
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Biden to tell UN he does not believe in a 'new Cold war': US official

President Joe Biden will push back against the idea that the United States is plunging into a new Cold War with key rivals in his address to the UN General Assembly this week, a senior official said Monday. "President Biden will communicate tomorrow that he does not believe in the notion of a new Cold War with the world divided into blocks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton has been arranging charter flights out of Afghanistan for at-risk women, reports say

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who previously warned of the “huge consequences” of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, has now reportedly attempted to charter flights out of the country for the country’s at-risk women.Ms Clinton and her team have been trying to aid potential Taliban targets in leaving the country, which swiftly fell to the militant group in mid August following the withdrawal of US troops, The New York Times reported.As the Taliban took over the country’s major cities, dramatic scenes saw thousands of people surrounding Kabul airport in an attempt to escape life under the group’s rule.And as it...
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

His Family Fled Afghanistan. In Turkey, Other Afghans Help Them Build A New Life

TRABZON, Turkey — They had reached the end of the road. Sitting on a park bench in this small Turkish city on the Black Sea, Sayyid Ali Hussaini held his 9-year-old daughter as she slept. His wife Mahbube huddled next to him as the hours ticked past into the night. He had given all he had to the smugglers who shepherded him and his family out of Afghanistan and across the mountains in a grueling, monthlong journey through Iran to reach Turkey. Now, they weren't sure where they would sleep.
AFGHANISTAN

Comments / 0

Community Policy