Politically Speaking – September 14, 2021
Looking deeper into the Afghanistan disaster you might find it interesting to know, four Gitmo detainees released in the Bergdahl swap are now Taliban Ministers for the new Afghan government. At press time they were scheduled to be introduced on September 11, 2021 (9/11). does that date ring a bell? What a slap in the face. The four that were released are: Khairullah Khairkhwa, Information and Cultural Minister; Mohammad Fazl, Deputy Defense Minister; Abdul Haq Wasiq, Intelligence Director; and Mullah Norullah Noori, Border and Tribal Affairs Minister. You can thank Obama for this!theshoppersweekly.com
