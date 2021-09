MIDDLETOWN – There were no late game heroics for Norwich Free Academy in their first real football game in two years on Friday night. No hook-and-lateral on the final play of the game to beat Killingly in 2019. No 10-yard touchdown toss with just six seconds left to tie Bacon Academy in an eventual overtime win also in 2019. And no clutch touchdown throw in the closing moments of a memorable win against Xavier on this same field in 2017.

NORWICH, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO