I am not sure about you, but I have started noticing that the leaves are falling like crazy. I have two huge oak tress in my front yard and they are shedding significant amounts of leaves. My yard guy from Clarks' Landscaping mowed my grass yesterday morning. By the time I got home, there was a pile of leaves from the maple tree in the backyard. My landscaping is full of them. I have a small layer of them on the back deck. The leaves are falling quickly. And while that's a reminder I am going to have to break out the rake soon, it's also a pleasant signal that Fall is on the way! Well, sound the trumpets, it's about to arrive and, when it does, it's going to bring almost immediate relief from the heat and humidity.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO