View from Washington: Theranos 4 – First do no harm

By Paul Dempsey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Theranos scandal could challenge Silicon Valley's attempts to change priorities in healthcare, even though many in the sector see it as the right path. After a Covid-19-forced hiatus, the fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes began hearing from witnesses in earnest on Tuesday (14 September). Among them was Erika Cheung, a former lab associate, who was one of the main whistleblowers about the unacceptable unreliability and scope of the company’s Edison blood-testing system. Her testimony and comments elsewhere speak beyond the case to another of its broadly important aspects: trust in new healthcare technology.

IN THIS ARTICLE
