View from Washington: Theranos 4 – First do no harm
The Theranos scandal could challenge Silicon Valley's attempts to change priorities in healthcare, even though many in the sector see it as the right path. After a Covid-19-forced hiatus, the fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes began hearing from witnesses in earnest on Tuesday (14 September). Among them was Erika Cheung, a former lab associate, who was one of the main whistleblowers about the unacceptable unreliability and scope of the company’s Edison blood-testing system. Her testimony and comments elsewhere speak beyond the case to another of its broadly important aspects: trust in new healthcare technology.eandt.theiet.org
