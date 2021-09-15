What does it mean to fear God?

Fear. What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of that word? Most likely, it’s something that you’re scared of — something like spiders, heights, or disease. You might have some level of fear of all these things. But why? What defines that fear? It’s the fact that you believe there is something dangerous about whatever it is that you fear. And at the same time, you most likely don’t see any redeeming factors for these things being in your life. So, starting from this baseline of what we commonly know fear to be in our lives, what does it mean when the Bible says that we should fear God?