CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Letters to the editor: volume 16, issue 9

By E&T readers
theiet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the October 2021 issue of E&T, readers discuss the pitfalls of modern car design, risks of biometric security, different approaches to measuring carbon emissions, and more. How ironic as the IET celebrates 150 years of engineering expertise that I sit surrounded by expensive electronic devices where changing the battery – or anything else – is something not even a repair specialist would attempt. The device is likely to be destroyed in the process. Note the comments on repairability in the Teardown article on a fitness watch in a recent issue of E&T, for example. I am afraid to say, dear engineers, that you are falling down on the job here.

eandt.theiet.org

Comments / 0

Related
theiet.org

National map of buried pipes and cables draws nearer with contract awards

Plans for a UK national map of buried cables and pipes are moving forward with the award of contracts to start building the National Underground Assets Register (NUAR). Easy access to this data will bring huge benefits to utility companies and the construction industry. Following earlier pilot projects, the government’s...
INDUSTRY
theiet.org

13A 1362 fuses and flex

I've been cogitating on the fusing factor of 1362 fuses (specifically 13A fuses) and how this correlates with the protection of a 1.5mm2 flexible cable. As ever I am hoping you can shine a light!. The code of practice for the in service inspection and testing of equipment Table 15.6...
TECHNOLOGY
theiet.org

Hydrogen submarine could collect microplastics as it cruises

A company developing a zero-emission submarine, which could transport cargo between Glasgow and Belfast, has been awarded funding by the UK government to develop its concept. The autonomous vessel, nicknamed Esmeralda01, is designed to be “net positive” by running on hybrid green hydrogen and battery power and collecting microplastics as it cruises between Scotland and Northern Ireland. Esmeralda01 is equipped with a three-phase microplastics filtration system. Its developer, Oceanways, is preparing the submarine for its first sea trial.
INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Gas boiler subsidies ‘baffling’ given net-zero target

The UK government has been accused of “wasteful and baffling” moves to pay low-income households to install new gas boilers, while pursuing the legally binding goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Documents from the Business Department show how the Energy Company Obligation (ECO), which uses funds raised from surcharges...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerospace Engineering#Car Design#Us Military#E T#Iet#Teardown#Jaguar
theiet.org

Latest figures show the UK rail sector was booming before pandemic losses

The UK’s railway sector was quickly growing quickly and financially thriving prior to the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, a report commissioned by the Railway Industry Association (RIA) has found. According to researchers Oxford Economics, UK rail was helping to drive growth, investment and jobs right across the UK in...
TRAFFIC
theiet.org

Incoming supply cable and 16mm/25mm tails questions

Hi, I've rewired a property, 100A main fuse, 2 electric showers plus everything else so maximum demand is potentially over 100A in theory. I added a main isolator and used 25mm tails to the CU. The distributors tails look slightly smaller so I'm assuming 16mm unless the sheath is thinner.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. But the rule, which offers protections to migrants whose home countries are dealing with catastrophes like natural disasters, only applied to Haitians already in the United States on July 29. 
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

WHO gives date for the end of the Covid pandemic, but Bill Gates says he has the 'only solution' to end the crisis

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many have speculated about when the Covid-19 health crisis that has the world in check since 2020 will end. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave an estimated date for the end of the pandemic . However, billionaire Bill Gates proposed what he considers the 'only solution' to end the coronavirus and future pandemics.
BUSINESS
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
LiveScience

Chinese astronauts send back stunning images of Earth from Tianhe space station (photos)

China's Shenzhou 12 astronauts have sent back stunning images taken out of small windows of the Tianhe space station module in low-Earth orbit. The three astronauts, the first crewmembers to visit Tianhe, have been aboard the module since June 17. The crew have completed two extravehicular activities (EVAs), or spacewalks, and carried out a range of experiments, but China's human spaceflight agency has only recently released images taken by the astronauts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy