Letters to the editor: volume 16, issue 9

In the October 2021 issue of E&T, readers discuss the pitfalls of modern car design, risks of biometric security, different approaches to measuring carbon emissions, and more. How ironic as the IET celebrates 150 years of engineering expertise that I sit surrounded by expensive electronic devices where changing the battery – or anything else – is something not even a repair specialist would attempt. The device is likely to be destroyed in the process. Note the comments on repairability in the Teardown article on a fitness watch in a recent issue of E&T, for example. I am afraid to say, dear engineers, that you are falling down on the job here.