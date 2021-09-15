Hands-on review: Nexar Beam
A mid-range dashcam that's unobtrusive and comes with free cloud storage to record unexpected events on the road. The Beam sits in the middle of Nexar's range of dashcams – mini cameras designed to film through your windscreen as you drive. Above it is a pricier model boasting a second camera that points backwards into the cabin for Carpool Karaoke-style interior footage. Below it is a cheaper model without built-in GPS. Like Goldilocks's porridge, the Nexar Beam is just right.
