Hands-on review: Nexar Beam

By Caramel Quin
theiet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mid-range dashcam that’s unobtrusive and comes with free cloud storage to record unexpected events on the road. The Beam sits in the middle of Nexar’s range of dashcams – mini cameras designed to film through your windscreen as you drive. Above it is a pricier model boasting a second camera that points backwards into the cabin for Carpool Karaoke-style interior footage. Below it is a cheaper model without built-in GPS. Like Goldilocks’s porridge, the Nexar Beam is just right.

eandt.theiet.org

