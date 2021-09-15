CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As summer ends, look out for algae in lakes and ponds

By Levi Berg
Henry County Local
 4 days ago

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 4:33 am (Updated: September 15, 5:02 am) Every year around the end of the summer, we hear news reports screaming the dangers of blue-green algae. Blue-green algae, also called cyanobacteria, are microscopic organisms normally present in aquatic ecosystems, including lakes and ponds. Blue-green algae can produce neurotoxins that affect the nervous system, or hepatotoxins, which cause liver damage, and some species can produce both types. Thousands of species of blue-green algae have been identified; at least 80 are known to produce toxins that can cause illness and death in animals as well as humans.

