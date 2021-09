When Don Ash got up Monday morning, it was the first time in 30 years that he didn’t have a job to go to. He retired last week after 30 years as a Henry County employee. Starting as a 911 dispatcher in 1991, he became the head of that department in 1996. In an era in which turnover at those positions is commonplace, Ash was by far the longest-serving department head on his last day on the job.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO