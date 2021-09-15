CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett racks up 18 number ones, after learning to dismiss any fear he might "Crash and Burn"

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Thomas Rhett claims his 18th #1, as "Country Again" tops the chart. While his last dozen singles have made it to #1, that wasn't always the case. "Minus the sunglasses, I wanted to be Eric Church," he admits. "I used Eric's producer. I tried to sing like him... My first two singles... did not do anything at all. My first two number ones... were songs that my dad wrote..."

thecountrynote.com

Thomas Rhett Earns 18th Career No. 1 Single with “Country Again”

Superstar Scores CMA Awards Nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year. NASHVILLE, TN – MULTI-PLATINUM Entertainer and current CMA Awards nominee Thomas Rhett has earned his 18th No. 1 single with “Country Again” as the song summits both the Billboard Country and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Charts, while previously earning the top spot at Canadian Country Radio for two consecutive weeks. Serving as the defining title track for his latest album and featuring “the kind of songwriting brawn Rhett always possessed” (American Songwriter), the song also marks the superstar’s 12th consecutive No. 1 hit — the longest current active streak in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart).
NASHVILLE, TN
