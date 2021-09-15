Bethlehem Post office open, renovated

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 4:33 am (Updated: September 15, 5:02 am) The small Bethlehem Post Office got bigger and more modern. Two weeks ago, the local United States Postal Service outlet finished a remodel and move, in the works for months. The office door moved to the other end of the building after their landlord changed rental space configuration. The office is at the same address, at 3946 Bethlehem Rd. The landlord decided to rent the space where the Bethlehem facility was located into a 3-bedroom rental.