Why Recruiters Need to Embrace Content Marketing

As award-winning underwear brand BN3TH continues to be known as the go-to for comfort, performance, and sustainability, their Marketing team is growing. Brought in to harness the already strong consumer sentiment, BN3TH’s latest leadership addition is Zach Boon. Zach and the marketing team will be instrumental in driving the rapid expansion that is currently underway in the US market. To do this, Zach brings extensive experience in driving consumer demand for Global sportswear leaders, startups in niche markets, and digitally based services. His track record of marketing innovation is evident through his roles in creating award-winning brand activations, like the Nike Motel No Tell, to the recent accomplishment of creating the digital platform, Inspire Courses, that improves the lives of outdoor and wellness enthusiasts through the ability to learn from leaders in their field.
