LAS CRUCES — Centennial High School was ready to make a statement. And so was junior running back Mikah Gutierrez. It's not like Gutierrez missed anybody's radar after last week's 307-total-yard six-touchdown performance against Sandia, and neither did the rest of the Hawks in their emphatic 56—23 win over Mayfield Thursday at Field of Dreams. Senior quarterback Ian Lopez, junior receiver Isaiah Abeyta and a relentless Centennial defense all made their presence felt in a victory which could arguably place the Hawks at the top of the Las Cruces high school football power rankings.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 10 DAYS AGO