A new regulatory overhaul could put 40 out of 60 exchanges out of business in South Korea after the firms are expected to fail to meet the conditions that are being proposed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC). This action might also affect holders of locally used “kimchi” coins, that won’t be able to trade them for fiat in other exchanges. This could bring losses of more than $2.6 billion.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO