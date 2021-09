If you have lived in Maine at any time over the last three decades or so, you know the name Big Al. Some have likened him to the Jolly John of discount stores in Maine. A bigger-than-life personality who stars in his own television commercials to make "Big Al" a household name. He's the man who puts the emphasis on "Route" when giving out the address of his Super Values store, but pronounces it "Rowt" unlike "Root" like we do, letting us know he's probably not from Maine originally. That may be, but he sure is a big part of Maine.

WISCASSET, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO