Moves to raise climate action have stalled despite code red warning, says study

 4 days ago
Most governments are failing to take the necessary action to stop climate change (PA) (PA Archive)

Countries’ moves to increase climate action have slowed to a standstill despite scientists issuing a “code red” for humanity, analysis has found.

A new update by Climate Action Tracker of nations’ action plans for cutting emissions over the next decade finds none are doing what is needed to avoid catastrophic warming.

Only one country, The Gambia, is rating as having overall climate action that is in line with limiting global warming to 1.5C, a target which countries pledged to try to meet under the international Paris Agreement on the issue in 2015.

Among major economies, only the UK is close to doing what is sufficient to meet the 1.5C target and avoid the worst impacts of the planet heating up, the analysis warns.

That is despite a report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which UN secretary general Antonio Guterres described as a code red for humanity, making it clear humans were driving dangerous global warming and that urgent action was needed to limit temperature rises to 1.5C.

To keep to the 1.5C target, global emissions need to nearly halve by 2030, and governments are nowhere near this, the analysis warns.

Current actions leaving the world emitting roughly the same as today in 2030 – twice as much as required for the 1.5C goal, it warns.

Anyone would think they have all the time in the world, when in fact the opposite is the case

Climate Action Tracker is an independent scientific analysis by the Climate Analytics and NewClimate Institute organisations that measures government climate action against the Paris climate deal targets of curbing temperature rises to 1.5C or 2C above pre-industrial times.

Its new analysis highlights the ongoing gap between the emissions cuts needed by 2030 to limit temperature rises to 1.5C and what countries have pledged to deliver.

Countries are expected to bring forward stronger national action plans for 2030 to close the gap ahead of crucial UN “Cop26” climate talks in Glasgow in November.

But momentum earlier in the year in the wake of climate summits hosted by the US and Germany, has stalled, with no major economies putting forward stronger targets since May and the emissions gap has barely changed.

Countries have closed the gap by up to 15% compared to a year ago, up from 14% in the last assessment by the analysts in May.

Scientists warn the world is already experiencing worse extremes at 1.2C of warming and if temperatures go above 1.5C we face significantly more heatwaves, rainstorms, water shortages and drought, greater economic losses and lower crop yields, higher sea levels and greater damage to coral reefs.

But many governments including Australia, Brazil, New Zealand and Russia have failed to lift their ambition on cutting emissions, submitting the same or less ambitious targets for 2030 than they did in 2015 under the Paris process.

Only the UK has a domestic target considered to be compatible with meeting the 1.5C target, while some are close such as the EU, Germany and Norway, the analysis said.

An increasing number of people around the world are suffering from ever more severe and frequent impacts of climate change, yet government action continues to lag behind what is needed

But none of these governments have put forward sufficient international climate finance which is needed to help developing countries develop cleanly and cope with climate change, the analysts say.

The UK’s overall rating is “almost sufficient”, the only major economy to achieve that rating, while the EU, US, Germany and Japan are among those rated insufficient, and Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and India are among the countries considered to be “highly insufficient”.

Five of the 37 countries assessed, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, are rated as critically insufficient in the analysis.

Niklas Hohne, of NewClimate Institute, said: “In May, after the Climate Leaders’ Summit and the Petersburg dialogue, we reported that there appeared to be good momentum with new climate action commitments, but governments then had only closed the emissions gap by up to 14%.

“But since then, there has been little to no improvement: nothing is moving.

“Governments have now closed the gap by up to 15%, a minimal improvement since May. Anyone would think they have all the time in the world, when in fact the opposite is the case.”

Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, said: “An increasing number of people around the world are suffering from ever more severe and frequent impacts of climate change, yet government action continues to lag behind what is needed.”

Many countries have committed to reducing their emissions to zero overall – known as net zero – by 2050, which is required to meet the 1.5C goal, but the analysts warn that without stronger 2030 targets the long term goals will be missed.

The analysis also warns that coal remains an issue in China, India and south east Asia, while Australia and the EU are among the economies continuing to fund gas, even though it needs to be phased out as soon as possible.

Related
neiuindependent.org

“Baby, It’s Getting Hot Up In Here”: Climate Change Code Red: Is It Too Late

The United Nations latest report on climate change states the world will most certainly face climate crises for decades, if not centuries to come. ” The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has said many things can no longer be ignored because they forever change Earth’s climate. The rising sea levels are noted to be “irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years. Our half-hearted, inconsistent, and complete disregard for greenhouse gases that have been emitted into our atmosphere has most certainly changed our world.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate action cannot wait for pandemic to end, medical journals warn

Global warming is already affecting people's health so much that emergency action on climate change cannot be put on hold while the world deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, medical journals across the globe warned on Monday. "Health is already being harmed by global temperature increases and the destruction of the natural world," read an editorial published in more than 220 leading journals ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in November. Since the pre-industrial era, temperatures have risen around 1.1 degrees Celsius (34 degrees Fahrenheit). The editorial, written by the editors-in-chief of over a dozen journals including the Lancet, the East African Medical Journal, Brazil's Revista de Saude Publica and the International Nursing Review, said this had caused a plethora of health problems.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Australia vows to keep mining coal despite climate warning

Australia vowed Thursday to keep mining coal for export and said global demand was rising, rejecting a study that warned nearly all its reserves must stay in the ground to address the climate crisis. Researchers warned in a study published in the journal Nature this week that 89 percent of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
goodmenproject.com

Code Red: Our Human-Caused Climate Emergency Demands Immediate Action

Wildfires are incinerating forests in the American West, Turkey, Greece and Siberia, destroying millions of acres, burning entire towns to the ground, and blanketing vast regions under plumes of smoke stretching thousands of miles. The term “megadrought” is now used to describe droughts that last for decades, baking the landscape, leaving once-brimming reservoirs dangerously low, and threatening to leave whole cities without water. In Germany and China, torrential storms recently dumped a year’s worth of rain in a matter of days, causing floods that swept hundreds of people to their deaths. Hurricanes and typhoons are occurring earlier, with higher frequency and strength, devastating island nations and coastal communities.
ENVIRONMENT
monitorsaintpaul.com

Move forward on climate action

With the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world has again received another stark warning. Act now to reduce emissions or plan for an uninhabitable planet and suffering for our children and grandchildren. From the report we also see how unfortunate it is that as a planet we have not appropriately responded to earlier calls for action.
The Independent

‘Time is running out’: Researchers warn climate progress has stalled as only one country doing enough to meet 1.5C target

Only one country is currently doing enough to meet the world’s aspiration of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, researchers have warned. The rest of the planet is making “sobering” progress towards meeting the target agreed by countries under the Paris Agreement, according to new analysis released just weeks before the Cop26 climate summit is due to take place in Glasgow.The assessment of 37 countries, from the independent research group Climate Action Tracker, says that progress towards keeping hopes of the 1.5C target alive have stalled since May, with Gambia being the only country currently taking sufficient...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Only One Country Is on Track to Meet Its Climate Targets, Report Finds

Over 35 countries, including the world's largest carbon emitters, are falling short of their commitments to curb climate change, according to a bleak new analysis – with the exception of one lone African nation. The report found few countries are on track to cut carbon emissions and limit runaway climate change to 1.5 °C Celsius of global warming, despite pledging to do so under the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. "Even countries with strong targets are mostly not on track to meet them, while more have failed to bring forward stronger commitments for 2030," reads the report from Climate Action Tracker, a collaboration of two...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

World on 'catastrophic' path to 2.7C warming: UN chief

A failure to slash global emissions is setting the world on a "catastrophic" path to 2.7 degrees Celsius heating, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Friday just weeks before crunch climate talks.  This shows "the world is on a catastrophic pathway to 2.7-degrees of heating," Guterres said in a statement.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UN: Climate pledges put world on 'catastrophic pathway'

The world is on a “catastrophic pathway” toward a hotter future unless governments make more ambitious pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the head of the United Nations said Friday.A new U.N. report reviewing all the national commitments submitted by signatories of the Paris climate accord until July 30 found that they would result in emissions rising nearly 16% by 2030, compared with 2010 levels.Scientists say the world must start to sharply curb emissions soon and add no more to the atmosphere by 2050 than can be absorbed if it is to meet the most ambitious goal of the...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targets

Southern EU leaders on Friday pledged their adherence to the climate targets of the Paris 2015 agreement in an Athens summit that also tackled migration and regional security challenges. The one-day gathering, with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen attending a separate meeting on climate change and its effects on the Mediterranean, also focused on security challenges including migration and the Afghan crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
healththoroughfare.com

Why We Can’t Put Climate Action on Hold: New Study Explains

If we put climate action on hold and wait for the pandemic to end, we might face even worse consequences, a new study warns. Global warming is already shaping Earth’s future, threatening it. Also, people’s health is so affected that we just can’t take a break from the emergency action on climate change while dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
ENVIRONMENT
swiowanewssource.com

Biden warns climate change is a 'code red' threat

President Joe Biden declared climate change “everybody's crisis” Tuesday after touring neighborhoods severely damaged by Hurricane Ida. He said it's time for America to get serious about the danger or face ever worse loss of life and property. (Sept. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
ENVIRONMENT
marketplace.org

Climate change may force 200 million people to migrate, study says

More than 200 million people worldwide might have to leave their homes and communities over the next 30 years as a result of climate change. In some places, the mass migrations could start within the next decade, according to a new report out this week from the World Bank. In...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
Tree Hugger

Generational Divide Over Climate Action Isn't Real, Study Finds

The most controversial post I ever wrote for the Mother Nature Network—now mercifully archived but on the Wayback Machine here—was a discussion of Bruce Gibney's book "A Generation of Sociopaths: How the Baby Boomers Betrayed America" in which he blamed the Baby Boomer generation for just about everything wrong in the world, including the climate crisis. Gibney wrote: "Unlike acid rain, which had immediate impacts on Boomers’ quality of life and was therefore swiftly addressed, climate change is a problem whose consequences will fall most heavily on other generations, so far too little has been done."
ADVOCACY
Foreign Policy

China Is Laying Climate Traps for the United States

Special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, representing the United States in China-based talks this week, faces a formidable opponent: a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) responsible for nearly one-third of current global carbon dioxide emissions. China burns more coal than the rest of the world combined—and pushes the United States to compensate for its own planet-poisoning ways. This is a major challenge for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden as it seeks to promote the “Road to Glasgow,” where the United Kingdom will host the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12.
U.S. POLITICS
