SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer and the time of year when people make preparations to get their homes ready for the fall season. Many homeowners are closing their pools and cleaning their gutters, but there are some other ways you can get ready for the season. If you have an outdoor AC unit, make sure it is off and covered for the cooler months. Fertilizing the ground, as well as any other areas on your lawn will also help prepare.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO