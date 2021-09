UK economic growth slowed in July even as many businesses were allowed to open fully for the first time in months.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.1% in July, a slowdown from 1% growth in June.Companies had faced problems with the so-called “pingdemic” and shortages of materials – especially in the construction sector.GDP grew 0.1% in July and is now 2.1% below its pre-pandemic peak:▪️ services showed 0.0% growth (2.1% below peak)▪️ production grew 1.2% (2.1% below peak)▪️ construction fell 1.6% (1.8% below peak)➡️ https://t.co/hMWVf8oScb pic.twitter.com/EyTHxBfTeW— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS)...

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO