CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Survey: Child care duties hindered parents as they tried to work

By Lynn Hulsey
Springfield News Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChild care responsibilities were a bigger challenge for many parents this year as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their ability to find reliable, affordable child care. Fifty-seven percent of parents said child care responsibilities impacted their ability to work during the prior month, according to a May survey by the Bipartisan Policy Center and Morning Consult. The survey was of 800 households with children under the age of 5 where all caregivers were employed.

www.springfieldnewssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Love Grows: Local preschool giving parents affordable option, offers free child care

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It was a problem long before the pandemic, but as COVID-19 shut down schools and day cares, it put a spotlight on the child care crisis. It worsened the challenges parents have long faced in finding affordable, quality child care. However, one preschool in the Tri-State is doing its part so that a dollar sign isn’t associated with the care all children should be entitled to.
CINCINNATI, OH
Dayton Daily News

Moms pivot, juggle to balance work and child care in pandemic

Two local moms were among the thousands of parents in the Dayton region who juggled work and parenting young children amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kate Vriner, 38, of Centerville, and Erica Blaire Roby, 38, of Yellow Springs, found that the ability to quickly pivot enabled them to keep working, even as child care fell through or school closed.
DAYTON, OH
wvpublic.org

Finding Affordable Child Care In W.Va. Leaves Some Working Parents Short On Options

Sunlight streamed into Megan Kruger’s kitchen on a warm summer day as she sat at the table in front of her laptop, dressed for work. As the noon hour approached, she closed her computer. It was lunchtime. She poured red sauce with meatballs into a skillet. Some sauce splattered on her blue dress and she dabbed it off with a kitchen towel. She told her husband to wake the baby. She sliced strawberries, warmed pasta and set out plates.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
Fatherly

What to Know About A $450 Billion Plan to Bail Out Child Care, Working Families

Hearings begin this week on what could be the largest-ever federal investment in childcare programs. The House Education and Labor Committee is meeting amidst a squabble between opposing wings of the Democratic Party. One side thinks that the current $450 billion price tag is simply all the country can afford. The other says it should be big enough to truly solve the childcare crisis.
U.S. POLITICS
rockrivertimes.com

New state program provides child care assistance for parents who are re-entering the workforce

CHICAGO – Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) Secretary Grace Hou, on Monday, announced a series of nation-leading investments to strengthen access to child care for parents seeking to re-enter the workforce while simultaneously bolstering child care providers and their employees. As families across Illinois continue...
CHICAGO, IL
The Guardian

Residential Child Care Worker & Senior Residential Child Care Worker

Residential Care Worker ranges from £20,903 to £27,741 per annum plus £1,300 Market Force Payment, Senior Residential Care Worker ranges from £27,741 to £30,451 per annum plus £1500 Market Force Payment. Our Residential Child Care Workers Nurture The Future. About Us. Hertfordshire County Council wants to keep young people in...
EDUCATION
City Journal

Foster Care Works

What does it mean when parents are reported for suspected abuse or neglect of a child? Not much, according to some activists, who believe that the vast majority of reports are frivolous, the product of “over-surveillance,” or simply a sign of poverty. But a new study published in the journal Pediatrics casts some doubt on these assumptions.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
wpsdlocal6.com

WATCH: Pritzker announces child care assistance for unemployed parents, bonuses and grants for child care workers and employers

CHICAGO — Illinois will provide three months of childcare assistance to unemployed parents who are seeking to reenter the work force, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday afternoon at Christopher House in Chicago. Starting Oct. 1, unemployed parents who are actively looking for employment will eligible for three months child care...
CHICAGO, IL
NPR

Child Care Conundrum

In early 2019, women held the majority of jobs in the economy. It seemed like, finally, all of the efforts to gain traction in the workplace were paying off. Economics professor Betsey Stevenson remembers giving an interview in early 2020 and saying, "I can't imagine what could happen that would lead women to fall behind men again anytime in the next decade." Turns out, Betsey, like so many of us, wasn't anticipating the global pandemic.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Child Development#Explorechild#The Dayton Daily News#Congress#Heritage Foundation#D Dayton#Exploreinspire Dayton#Explorethe#Exploretrucking
Springfield News Sun

Local child care can cost up to $15,000 for one child

Child care costs can be eye-popping. The average annual cost in Ohio for one infant is $10,009 at a child care center and $7,592 in a home, according to ChildCare Aware of America. The cost for an infant and one 4-year-old averages $18,267 at a center and $14,038 for in-home...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
foxillinois.com

Child care assistance now available for unemployed parents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you’re in need of childcare, the state just launched a new program meant to help. The Illinois Department of Human Services and Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday an expansion of their current Child Care Services Program (CCSP). The new program gives parents who are...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
CBS Chicago

State To Offer Free Aid To Those Struggling To Return To Work Due To Child Care Issues

CHICAGO (CBS) — Help is on the way for Illinois parents struggling to get back to work because of child care issues. Gov. JB Pritzker and state Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou announced Monday that starting Oct. 1, those actively seeking work will be eligible for three months of free aid from the Child Care Assistance Program. In addition, staff at child care centers will be eligible to receive a bonus, up to $1,000. The bonuses will be followed by two more rounds of child care restoration grants, and another phase of grants in 2022 – with $300 million to...
CHICAGO, IL
Thrive Global

One Thing Every Parent Ought To Teach Their Child

For many of us, facing negative emotions can be a dreadful experience. I would throw a tantrum or lock myself up when my emotions got the best of me. Not surprisingly, a lot of us have had similar responses. And that’s because we were never equipped with the tools to self-soothe when we were upset.
KIDS
localsyr.com

New Mask Mandates: What child care facilities and parents think about kids ages 2 and older wearing masks

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Wednesday, governor Kathy Hochul announced face coverings are required at state regulated child care facilities for children ages two and up, all staff and visitors. The Executive Director for Creative Environment Day School in Fayetteville says there are several issues with this especially because of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy