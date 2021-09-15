Fundamental limits and optimal estimation of the resonance frequency of a linear harmonic oscillator
All physical oscillators are subject to thermodynamic and quantum perturbations, fundamentally limiting measurement of their resonance frequency. Analyses assuming specific ways of estimating frequency can underestimate the available precision and overlook unconventional measurement regimes. Here we derive a general, estimation-method-independent Cramer Rao lower bound for a linear harmonic oscillator resonance frequency measurement uncertainty, seamlessly accounting for the quantum, thermodynamic and instrumental limitations, including Fisher information from quantum backaction- and thermodynamically driven fluctuations. We provide a universal and practical maximum-likelihood frequency estimator reaching the predicted limits in all regimes, and experimentally validate it on a thermodynamically limited nanomechanical oscillator. Low relative frequency uncertainty is obtained for both very high bandwidth measurements (≈10−5 for τ = 30 μs) and measurements using thermal fluctuations alone (<10−6). Beyond nanomechanics, these results advance frequency-based metrology across physical domains.www.nature.com
Comments / 0