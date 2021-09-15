Non-linear convective flow of the thin film nanofluid over an inclined stretching surface
To enhance the surface properties of solids the mechanism of thin films is frequently used. Penetration, degradation, stiffness, illumination, diffusion, absorption, and electric performance are all characteristics of a bulk substance medium that a thin film can improve. In nanotechnology, thin film processing can be extremely useful. Therefore, the time-dependent nonlinearly convective stream of thin film nanoliquid over an inclined stretchable sheet with magnetic effect is investigated in current work. The features of mass and heat transport processes are explained using important factors like thermophoresis and Brownian movement. Nonlinear partial differential equations are obtained to model the time-dependent liquid film flow over an inclined surface, which are then turned into couple ordinary differential equations utilizing appropriate alterations. The results of the computation of the model problem are collected using an analytical approach Homotopy Analysis Method and presented the final finding numerically and graphically. During the flow assessment, the impact of individual flow factors such as magnetic, Brownian, and thermophoresis parameters on regular profiles (temperature, velocity, and concentration) are analyzed and found to be quite remarkable. Furthermore, the consequence of M and Nt factors on the velocity, concentration and thermal distribution leads to diminishing conduct. On the other hand, the thermal profile of the liquid film rises in response to the thermophoresis factor. The % wise variation in the skin friction, Nusselt number and Sherwood number versus physical parameters has been obtained and discussed.
