Vernier effect using in-line highly coupled multicore fibers

By Natanael Cuando-Espitia
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe demonstrate optical fiber sensors based on highly coupled multicore fibers operating with the optical Vernier effect. The sensors are constructed using a simple device incorporating single-mode fibers (SMFs) and a segment of a multicore fiber. In particular, we evaluated the performance of a sensor based on a seven-core fiber (SCF) spliced at both ends to conventional SMFs, yielding a versatile arrangement for realizing Vernier-based fiber sensors. The SMF–SCF–SMF device can be fabricated using standard splicing procedures and serve as a “building block” for both, reflection and transmission sensing configurations. As demonstrated with our experimental results, the Vernier arrangements can yield a ten-fold increase in sensitivity for temperature measurements compared to a conventional single SMF–SCF–SMF device, thereby confirming the enhanced sensitivity that can be attained with this optical effect. Furthermore, through theoretical analysis, we obtain the relevant parameters that must be optimized in order to achieve an optimal sensitivity for a specific application. Our findings thus provide the necessary guidelines for constructing Vernier-based sensors with all-fiber devices based on highly coupled multicore optical fibers, which constitutes an ideal framework to develop highly sensitive fiber sensors for different applications.

