CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Effect of constant collision mean free time on the boundary layer of the active collisional warm plasma

By Mansour Khoram
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plasma boundary layer is analyzed for a plasma in contact with a conducting plain surface where the ion temperature is comparable with the electron temperature and the plasma pressure is sufficiently high. The variations of electrical potential from the plasma-presheath boundary to the wall is studied using the fluidal formalism of plasma in three approaches; plasma and sheath asymptotic solutions and full solution. In the full solution approach, fluidal equations lead to a singularity when the ion velocity reaches the ion thermal speed. It is shown that removing the singularity causes a well-defined eigenvalue problem and leads to smooth solutions for the model equations. Some of the applicable aspects such as the floating velocity and density of ions, the floating electrical potential and an estimation of the floating thickness of the boundary layer are obtained. The dependency of these quantities on the ionization degree, the ion temperature and ion-neutral collision is examined too.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Safety and efficacy of favipiravir versus hydroxychloroquine in management of COVID-19: A randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85227-0, published online 31 March 2021. After concerns were brought to the Editors' attention after publication, the raw data underlying the study were requested. The authors provided several versions of their dataset. Post-publication peer review confirmed that none of these versions fully recapitulates the results presented in the cohort background comparisons, casting doubt on the reliability of the data. Additional concerns were raised about the randomisation procedure, as the equal distribution of male and female patients is unlikely unless sex is a parameter considered during randomisation. However, based on the clarification provided by the authors, sex was not considered during this process. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Revealing quantum effects in highly conductive δ-layer systems

Thin, high-density layers of dopants in semiconductors, known as δ-layer systems, have recently attracted attention as a platform for exploration of the future quantum and classical computing when patterned in plane with atomic precision. However, there are many aspects of the conductive properties of these systems that are still unknown. Here we present an open-system quantum transport treatment to investigate the local density of electron states and the conductive properties of the δ-layer systems. A successful application of this treatment to phosphorous δ-layer in silicon both explains the origin of recently-observed shallow sub-bands and reproduces the sheet resistance values measured by different experimental groups. Further analysis reveals two main quantum-mechanical effects: 1) the existence of spatially distinct layers of free electrons with different average energies; 2) significant dependence of sheet resistance on the δ-layer thickness for a fixed sheet charge density.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Reply to Comment on “In vivo flow cytometry reveals a circadian rhythm of circulating tumor cells”

We thank Niedre et al. for their correspondence regarding our recent paper1. They proposed a point that the temporal distribution of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) monitored by diffuse in vivo flow cytometry in a multiple myeloma mouse model in their previous work2 might be different from our results. Niedre et al. claimed that CTC detection statistics deviated from Poisson but did not found circadian variations in CTC numbers in a multiple myeloma mouse model. They also cite another literature by Juratli. et al.3, in which the authors reported that CTC numbers did not always correlate with tumor size during cancer progression. However, by establishing an orthotopic mouse model of prostate cancer and utilizing the technology in vivo flow cytometry (IVFC), we found CTCs exhibited bursting activity and daily oscillation in an orthotopic model of prostate cancer1.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boundary Layer#Mean Free Time#Creative Commons#Bohm#Boltzmann
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative transcriptome analysis implied a ZEP paralog was a key gene involved in carotenoid accumulation in yellow-fleshed sweetpotato

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77293-7, published online 26 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Results section, under the subheading ‘Gene expression analysis for ZEP paralogs by quantitative real-time PCR’, in Table 1, and in the Methods section, under the subheading ‘qRT-PCR assay for zeaxanthin epoxidase genes’, where.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distinct genetic architectures underlie divergent thorax, leg, and wing pigmentation between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola

Pigmentation divergence between Drosophila species has emerged as a model trait for studying the genetic basis of phenotypic evolution, with genetic changes contributing to pigmentation differences often mapping to genes in the pigment synthesis pathway and their regulators. These studies of Drosophila pigmentation have tended to focus on pigmentation changes in one body part for a particular pair of species, but changes in pigmentation are often observed in multiple body parts between the same pair of species. The similarities and differences of genetic changes responsible for divergent pigmentation in different body parts of the same species thus remain largely unknown. Here we compare the genetic basis of pigmentation divergence between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola in the wing, legs, and thorax. Prior work has shown that regions of the genome containing the pigmentation genes yellow and ebony influence the size of divergent male-specific wing spots between these two species. We find that these same two regions of the genome underlie differences in leg and thorax pigmentation; however, divergent alleles in these regions show differences in allelic dominance and epistasis among the three body parts. These complex patterns of inheritance can be explained by a model of evolution involving tissue-specific changes in the expression of Yellow and Ebony between D. elegans and D. gunungcola.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Size and profile of skyrmions in skyrmion crystals

Size is a fundamental quantity of magnetic skyrmions. A magnetic skyrmion can be a local circular object and in an isolated form. A skyrmion can also coexist with a group of its siblings in a condensed phase. Each skyrmion in a condensed phase takes a stripe shape at low skyrmion density and a circular shape at high skyrmion density. Skyrmions at high density form a skyrmion crystal (SkX). So far, skyrmion size in an SkX has not been seriously studied. Here, by using a generic chiral magnetic film, it is found that skyrmion size in an SkX has a different parameter dependence as those for isolated skyrmions and stripes. A size formula and a good spin profile for skyrmions in SkXs are proposed. These findings have important implications in searching for stable smaller skyrmions at the room temperature.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Longevity lost in translation

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. Errors in translation are very common and can affect ageing, but how and to what extent is poorly understood. Martinez-Miguel et al. show that an amino acid substitution found in a ribosomal protein in archaea, can increase translation fidelity and lifespan in metazoans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Surgical technique, perioperative management and early outcome data of the PAUL® glaucoma drainage device

To describe a surgical technique and early post-operative outcomes for a novel glaucoma drainage device—the PAUL® glaucoma implant (PGI). A consecutive cohort study of subjects who had PGI surgery between February 2019 and May 2020 with a minimum of 6-month follow-up. Primary outcome measures included failure (intraocular pressure (IOP) > 21 mmHg or a <20% reduction of IOP, removal of the implant, further glaucoma intervention or visual loss to no light perception). Secondary outcomes included mean IOP, mean number of medications, logMAR visual acuity (VA) and complications.
HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray! Understanding Static Equilibrium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sometimes, seemingly real things on the internet turn out to be fake, and sometimes seemingly fake things on the internet turn out to be true. We recreated a “trick” you may have seen online where a bottle is hanging from a string, and the only thing holding it up is a toothpick. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This probably looks very odd to you, considering the toothpick is much lighter than the bottle, and you don’t see anything holding the toothpick to the table. When I saw this online, many of the comments said they believed it was fake. (Photo Credit:...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of the proximal secondary sphere on the self-assembly of tetrahedral zinc-oxo clusters

Metal-oxo clusters can serve as directional and rigid building units of coordination and noncovalent supramolecular assemblies. Therefore, an in-depth understanding of their multi-faceted chemistry is vital for the development of self-assembled solid-state structures of desired properties. Here we present a comprehensive comparative structural analysis of isostructural benzoate, benzamidate, and new benzamidinate zinc-oxo clusters incorporating the [O,O]-, [O,NH]- and [NH,NH]-anchoring donor centers, respectively. We demonstrated that the NH groups in the proximal secondary coordination sphere are prone to the formation of intermolecular hydrogen bonds, which affects the packing of clusters in the crystal structure. Coordination sphere engineering can lead to the rational design of new catalytic sites and novel molecular building units of supramolecular assemblies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Enhanced coherence of all-nitride superconducting qubits epitaxially grown on silicon substrate

Improving the coherence of superconducting qubits is a fundamental step towards the realization of fault-tolerant quantum computation. However, coherence times of quantum circuits made from conventional aluminum-based Josephson junctions are limited by the presence of microscopic two-level systems in the amorphous aluminum oxide tunnel barriers. Here, we have developed superconducting qubits based on NbN/AlN/NbN epitaxial Josephson junctions on silicon substrates which promise to overcome the drawbacks of qubits based on Al/AlOx/Al junctions. The all-nitride qubits have great advantages such as chemical stability against oxidation, resulting in fewer two-level fluctuators, feasibility for epitaxial tunnel barriers that reduce energy relaxation and dephasing, and a larger superconducting gap of ~5.2 meV for NbN, compared to ~0.3 meV for aluminum, which suppresses the excitation of quasiparticles. By replacing conventional MgO by a silicon substrate with a TiN buffer layer for epitaxial growth of nitride junctions, we demonstrate a qubit energy relaxation time \({T}_{1}=16.3\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\) and a spin-echo dephasing time \({T}_{2}=21.5\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\). These significant improvements in quantum coherence are explained by the reduced dielectric loss compared to the previously reported \({T}_{1}\approx {T}_{2}\approx 0.5\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\) of NbN-based qubits on MgO substrates. These results are an important step towards constructing a new platform for superconducting quantum hardware.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

The relevance of rock shape over mass—implications for rockfall hazard assessments

The mitigation of rapid mass movements involves a subtle interplay between field surveys, numerical modelling, and experience. Hazard engineers rely on a combination of best practices and, if available, historical facts as a vital prerequisite in establishing reproducible and accurate hazard zoning. Full-scale field tests have been performed to reinforce the physical understanding of debris flows and snow avalanches. Rockfall dynamics are - especially the quantification of energy dissipation during the complex rock-ground interaction - largely unknown. The awareness of rock shape dependence is growing, but presently, there exists little experimental basis on how rockfall hazard scales with rock mass, size, and shape. Here, we present a unique data set of induced single-block rockfall events comprising data from equant and wheel-shaped blocks with masses up to 2670 kg, quantifying the influence of rock shape and mass on lateral spreading and longitudinal runout and hence challenging common practices in rockfall hazard assessment.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multimetric feature selection for analyzing multicategory outcomes of colorectal cancer: random forest and multinomial logistic regression models

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide, and a leading cause of cancer deaths. Better classifying multicategory outcomes of CRC with clinical and omic data may help adjust treatment regimens based on individual’s risk. Here, we selected the features that were useful for classifying four-category survival outcome of CRC using the clinical and transcriptomic data, or clinical, transcriptomic, microsatellite instability and selected oncogenic-driver data (all data) of TCGA. We also optimized multimetric feature selection to develop the best multinomial logistic regression (MLR) and random forest (RF) models that had the highest accuracy, precision, recall and F1 score, respectively. We identified 2073 differentially expressed genes of the TCGA RNASeq dataset. MLR overall outperformed RF in the multimetric feature selection. In both RF and MLR models, precision, recall and F1 score increased as the feature number increased and peaked at the feature number of 600–1000, while the models’ accuracy remained stable. The best model was the MLR one with 825 features based on sum of squared coefficients using all data, and attained the best accuracy of 0.855, F1 of 0.738 and precision of 0.832, which were higher than those using clinical and transcriptomic data. The top-ranked features in the MLR model of the best performance using clinical and transcriptomic data were different from those using all data. However, pathologic staging, HBS1L, TSPYL4, and TP53TG3B were the overlapping top-20 ranked features in the best models using clinical and transcriptomic, or all data. Thus, we developed a multimetric feature-selection based MLR model that outperformed RF models in classifying four-category outcome of CRC patients. Interestingly, adding microsatellite instability and oncogenic-driver data to clinical and transcriptomic data improved models’ performances. Precision and recall of tuned algorithms may change significantly as the feature number changes, but accuracy appears not sensitive to these changes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Artefact-removal algorithms for Fourier domain quantum optical coherence tomography

Quantum Optical Coherence Tomography (Q-OCT) is a non-classical equivalent of Optical Coherence Tomography and is able to provide a twofold axial resolution increase and immunity to resolution-degrading dispersion. The main drawback of Q-OCT are artefacts which are additional elements that clutter an A-scan and lead to a complete loss of structural information for multilayered objects. Whereas there are very practical and successful methods for artefact removal in Time-domain Q-OCT, no such scheme has been devised for Fourier-domain Q-OCT (Fd-Q-OCT), although the latter modality—through joint spectrum detection—outputs a lot of useful information on both the system and the imaged object. Here, we propose two algorithms which process a Fd-Q-OCT joint spectrum into an artefact-free A-scan. We present the theoretical background of these algorithms and show their performance on computer-generated data. The limitations of both algorithms with regards to the experimental system and the imaged object are discussed.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Action video game training improves text reading accuracy, rate and comprehension in children with dyslexia: a randomized controlled trial

Dynamic visual attention training using Action Video Games (AVGs) is a promising intervention for dyslexia. This study investigated the efficacy of 5 h (10 × 30 min) of AVG training in dyslexic children (aged 8–13) using ‘Fruit Ninja’, while exploring whether increasing attentional and eye movement demands enhanced AVG effectiveness. Regular (AVG-R; n = 22) and enhanced AVG training (AVG+; n = 23) were compared to a treatment-as-usual comparison group (n = 19) on reading, rapid naming, eye movements and visuo-temporal processing. Playing ‘Fruit Ninja’ for only 5 h significantly improved reading accuracy, rate, comprehension and rapid naming of both AVG groups, compared to the comparison group, though increasing attentional demands did not enhance AVG efficacy. Participants whose low contrast magnocellular-temporal processing improved most following training also showed significantly greater improvement in reading accuracy. The findings demonstrate a clear role for visual attention in reading and highlight the clinical applicability of AVGs as a fun, motivational and engaging intervention for dyslexia.
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

Model-based analysis of multi-UAV path planning for surveying postdisaster building damage

Emergency responders require accurate and comprehensive data to make informed decisions. Moreover, the data should be acquired and analyzed swiftly to ensure an efficient response. One of the tasks at hand post-disaster is damage assessment within the impacted areas. In particular, building damage should be assessed to account for possible casualties, and displaced populations, to estimate long-term shelter capacities, and to assess the damage to services that depend on essential infrastructure (e.g. hospitals, schools, etc.). Remote sensing techniques, including satellite imagery, can be used to gathering such information so that the overall damage can be assessed. However, specific points of interest among the damaged buildings need higher resolution images and detailed information to assess the damage situation. These areas can be further assessed through unmanned aerial vehicles and 3D model reconstruction. This paper presents a multi-UAV coverage path planning method for the 3D reconstruction of postdisaster damaged buildings. The methodology has been implemented in NetLogo3D, a multi-agent model environment, and tested in a virtual built environment in Unity3D. The proposed method generates camera location points surrounding targeted damaged buildings. These camera location points are filtered to avoid collision and then sorted using the K-means or the Fuzzy C-means methods. After clustering camera location points and allocating these to each UAV unit, a route optimization process is conducted as a multiple traveling salesman problem. Final corrections are made to paths to avoid obstacles and give a resulting path for each UAV that balances the flight distance and time. The paper presents the details of the model and methodologies, and an examination of the texture resolution obtained from the proposed method and the conventional overhead flight with the nadir-looking method used in 3D mappings. The algorithm outperforms the conventional method in terms of the quality of the generated 3D model.
GOOGLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy