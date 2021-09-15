Effect of constant collision mean free time on the boundary layer of the active collisional warm plasma
The plasma boundary layer is analyzed for a plasma in contact with a conducting plain surface where the ion temperature is comparable with the electron temperature and the plasma pressure is sufficiently high. The variations of electrical potential from the plasma-presheath boundary to the wall is studied using the fluidal formalism of plasma in three approaches; plasma and sheath asymptotic solutions and full solution. In the full solution approach, fluidal equations lead to a singularity when the ion velocity reaches the ion thermal speed. It is shown that removing the singularity causes a well-defined eigenvalue problem and leads to smooth solutions for the model equations. Some of the applicable aspects such as the floating velocity and density of ions, the floating electrical potential and an estimation of the floating thickness of the boundary layer are obtained. The dependency of these quantities on the ionization degree, the ion temperature and ion-neutral collision is examined too.
