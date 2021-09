PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Creating safer schools is the vision for some state leaders and parents who lost their children to gun violence. “On Dec. 14, 2012, my son Daniel, 7, was shot to death in his first grade classroom at Sandy Hook Elementary School,” said Mark Barden. “I do this work to honor him and prevent other families from living this pain.” Barden says his life will never be the same, but now he’s on a mission to save innocent lives. “Death by gun is the leading cause of death for children under the age 18,” said Barden. “It’s horrifying, and we have...

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO