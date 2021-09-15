CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Rundgren: "I have three albums' worth of Kanye stems on my computer"

Cover picture for the articleKanye West's Donda features a lot of contributors, and Todd Rundgren might be one of them… but he's struggling to tell after listening to the finished album. The producer / musician has confirmed to Ultimate Classic Rock in a new interview that he certainly sent a lot of ideas Kanye's way, but soon became tired of the hip-hop luminary's creative process.

Todd Rundgren on His Year of Unused Work for Kanye’s ‘Donda’ and How Drake Started ‘Running the Whole Process’

Another artist whose contributions didn’t make the cut on Kanye West’s 10th studio album Donda is opening up about his concerns. After Chris Brown and Soulja Boy both were unhappy about cut verses, 73-year-old rocker Todd Rundgren—who claims he has “three albums worth of Kanye stems on my computer”—isn’t too thrilled with the resulting project or the process that went into it.
Todd Rundgren on Rock Hall: ‘I Have Offered to do Something Live’

Todd Rundgren will not be present for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, but he confirms to UCR that he may still participate. The veteran musician will be on tour and is scheduled to be in Cincinnati, Ohio on the same night (Oct. 30) that the inductions are happening four hours away in Cleveland. He's willing to do his part to make the evening special for his fans, but admits that discussions have been complicated.
Review: Kanye West’s new album ‘Donda’ is worth one listen, but not another

Releasing his 10th studio album, Kanye West tributes his mother Donda West, who passed away on Nov. 10, 2007. “Donda,” the official album title, came available for digital streaming Saturday, Aug. 29. Featuring 27 tracks, and despite being delayed for a month, fans alike pushed the album to No. 1...
Kanye West Reportedly Has The Biggest Album Debut Of 2021 With ‘Donda’ & Becomes The First Artist To Have 10 Number One Albums This Century

#Roommates, the last few months have been a whirlwind for Kanye West and his devoted fans, as the anticipation surrounding his 10th album ‘Donda’ reached incredible heights due to the multiple delays, endless listening events, and speculation about included features—but all of that has paid off in a big way courtesy of his recent sales figures.
Kanye is back with new album “Donda”

In his highly anticipated “Donda,” Kanye delivers a commendable, but underwhelming album. Love him or hate him, Kanye is back. The hype surrounding the return of Mr. West has been circulating for a while at this point and after multiple delays, Kanye’s 10th studio album has arrived. I’m not writing this to tell you what to think or how to feel about the album, rather to give an objective take from someone who is indifferent toward Kanye as a whole. I am not a Kanye fan and I have never been a Kanye fan, so take my perspective for what it’s worth.
Why Todd Rundgren (Probably) Isn’t on Kanye West’s New Album

Kanye West's 10th album, Donda, was released in late August, and celebrated with extravagant listening parties at Chicago's Soldier Field and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The record features a range of guests, from Jay Z to Marilyn Manson, but one person you won't find on there is Todd Rundgren, who was asked to participate but apparently didn't make the final cut.
Todd Rundgren Says He Was Frustrated Collabing With 'Dilettante' Kanye

Todd Rundgren said he did a whole bunch of work for Kanye West’s Donda, but as far as he knows, none of his contributions made the final cut. Rundgren revealed his efforts in a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, saying he was brought into West’s fold via the rapper’s longtime collaborator, 88-Keys. Rundgren called 88-Keys a “terrific guy” and a “big fan of mine,” who wanted to see Rundgren and West work together. Rundgren said he was up to help out West in any way he could, adding, “I didn’t mind working on his gospel stuff. If you want to sing about Jesus, go ahead, I don’t care. I’ll help ya do it, you know? If you want to sing about your troubles with your wife, go ahead and do it. I don’t care.”
Todd Rundgren Says He Worked on Kanye West's 'Donda,' Too, to No Avail: 'As a Musician, He's a Shoe Designer'

Todd Rundgren, who’s about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, doesn’t sound like he hopes to ever see Kanye West joining him there. “I’m one of the few artists not on Kanye’s album,” Rundgren says in a new interview — but it wasn’t for lack of being asked. The rocker says he was invited to participate on “Donda” and even has “three albums’ worth of Kanye stems on my computer,” but finally bowed out after a year of work, with no end and not much valuable input in sight.
Todd Rundgren Details His Frustrations Working With Kanye West On Donda

Ahead of his induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next month, Todd Rundgren is airing it all out. He just said that he won’t attend the induction ceremony, despite performing a show the same night a few hours away. And now he’s detailed his frustrations over working with Kanye West on Donda.
Todd Rundgren Labels Kanye West 'A Shoe Designer' Over Album Snub

Claiming to be brought on board for the 'Donda' sessions by 88-Keys, the veteran rocker and producer fumes that the rapper ditched his hours of work without getting much feedback from him. AceShowbiz - Todd Rundgren has dissed Kanye West as "just a shoe designer" after the rapper ditched hours...
Hello, It’s Todd Rundgren, Who Won’t Attend His Rock Hall Induction

Todd Rundgren gave the light in Cleveland’s eyes a good look and said … eh. The genre-bending tunesmith, long overlooked by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame until this year’s induction class, has confirmed the obvious about if he’ll be attending his induction next month: No thanks. “It’s been up and down and in and out with them,” he told Ultimate Classic Rock. “My relationship with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, quite obviously, it’s not copacetic.” Funny enough, Rundgren will be performing a show in Cincinnati the same evening, October 30 (Google Maps check: four hours away) and suggested that he would maybe accept the honor virtually for the benefit of his fanbase. “I have offered to do something live for them from my venue. I will stop my show and acknowledge the award and mostly acknowledge my fans, because it’s for them,” he explained. “They’re the ones who wanted it, and now they’ve got it.” It’s a nice move, coming from a man who once labeled the Hall as a “scam” for “dead people.”
Todd Rundgren has recalled the chaotic experience he had working with Kanye West on his newly released DONDA album. Speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock, the producer revealed that he had worked with Kanye on his DONDA album for over a year and amassed “three albums worth of stems on his computer”.
Todd Rundgren claims Kanye West rushed Donda release because of Drake: ‘There’s so much junk in that record’

Todd Rundgren has claimed that Kanye West rushed the release of Donda to outrun Drake but ended up with an incoherent, protracted album instead.Speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock, the 73-year-old multi-instrumentalist and producer condemned the amount of “junk” on the record, which he said was due to West being “too afraid Drake would one-up him”. As a consequence, Rundgren said West ended up releasing “what is obviously really raw, unprocessed stuff”.“In the end, Drake ate his lunch anyway,” Rundgren added.Drake’s Certified Lover Boy was released the weekend after Donda, but out-streamed West’s 26-track album in the United States in...
Todd Rundgren’s ‘Space Force’ Album Moved to 2022

Todd Rundgren's Space Force album was announced more than a year ago, with an expected release set for 2021. Ongoing production delays in the music industry have now pushed the release date to sometime in early 2022. Space Force follows 2017's White Knight, which found the veteran songwriter and producer...
