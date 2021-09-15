CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entropy optimization and heat transfer analysis in MHD Williamson nanofluid flow over a vertical Riga plate with nonlinear thermal radiation

By Muhammad Rooman
Cover picture for the articleThe entropy generation for a reactive Williamson nanofluid flow past a vertical Riga system is the subject of this article. The effects of MHD, thermophoresis, nonlinear heat radiation and varying heat conductivity are modeled into the heat equation in the established model. Suitable similarity transformations are examined to bring down the partial differential equations into ordinary differential equations. The Homotopy analysis approach is used to solve the dimensionless transport equations analytically. The graphic information of the various parameters that emerged from the model is effectively collected and deliberated. The temperature field expands with thermophoresis, Brownian motion and temperature ratio parameters as the modified Hartmann number forces an increase in velocity, according to the findings of this analysis. With the increase in the fluid material terms, the entropy generation and Bejan number increase. Riga plate has numerous applications in improving the thermo-physics features of a fluid, the value of magnetic field embraces an important role in fluid mechanics. An external electric field can be used to control flow in weak electrically conductive fluids. The Riga plate is one of the devices used in this regard. It’s a device that creates electromagnetic fields. They produce the Lorentz force which is a force that directs fluid flow. The authors have discussed the entropy optimization for a reactive Williamson nanofluid flow past a vertical Riga plate is addressed. This is the first investigation on mass and heat transfer flow that the authors are aware of, and no similar work has yet been published in the literature. A thorough mathematical examination is also required to demonstrate the model’s regularity. The authors believe that the results acquired are novel and have not been plagiarized from any other sources.

#Heat Transfer#Thermal Radiation#Heat Stress#Mhd#Mhd Williamson Nanofluid#Thermophoresis#Nanoliquids#Turkyilmazoglu4#Mhd Nanofluid#Hsiao6#Riga Plate
