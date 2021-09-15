Combined effect of nitrogen-doped functional groups and porosity of porous carbons on electrochemical performance of supercapacitors
In this work, nitrogen-doped porous carbons obtained from chitosan, gelatine, and green algae were investigated in their role as supercapacitor electrodes. The effects of three factors on electrochemical performance have been studied—of the specific surface area, functional groups, and a porous structure. Varying nitrogen contents (from 5.46 to 10.08 wt.%) and specific surface areas (from 532 to 1095 m2 g−1) were obtained by modifying the carbon precursor and the carbonization temperature. Doping nitrogen into carbon at a level of 5.74–7.09 wt.% appears to be the optimum for obtaining high electrochemical capacitance. The obtained carbons exhibited high capacitance (231 F g−1 at 0.1 A g−1) and cycle durability in a 0.2 mol L−1 K2SO4 electrolyte. Capacitance retention was equal to 91% at 5 A g−1 after 10,000 chronopotentiometry cycles. An analysis of electrochemical behaviour reveals the influence that nitrogen functional groups have on pseudocapacitance. While quaternary-N and pyrrolic-N nitrogen groups have an enhancing effect, due to the presence of a positive charge and thus improved electron transfer at high current loads, the most important functional group affecting energy storage performance is graphite-N/quaternary-N. The study points out that the search for the most favourable organic precursors is as important as the process of converting precursors to carbon-based electrode materials.
