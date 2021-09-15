CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Combined effect of nitrogen-doped functional groups and porosity of porous carbons on electrochemical performance of supercapacitors

By Anna Ilnicka
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this work, nitrogen-doped porous carbons obtained from chitosan, gelatine, and green algae were investigated in their role as supercapacitor electrodes. The effects of three factors on electrochemical performance have been studied—of the specific surface area, functional groups, and a porous structure. Varying nitrogen contents (from 5.46 to 10.08 wt.%) and specific surface areas (from 532 to 1095 m2 g−1) were obtained by modifying the carbon precursor and the carbonization temperature. Doping nitrogen into carbon at a level of 5.74–7.09 wt.% appears to be the optimum for obtaining high electrochemical capacitance. The obtained carbons exhibited high capacitance (231 F g−1 at 0.1 A g−1) and cycle durability in a 0.2 mol L−1 K2SO4 electrolyte. Capacitance retention was equal to 91% at 5 A g−1 after 10,000 chronopotentiometry cycles. An analysis of electrochemical behaviour reveals the influence that nitrogen functional groups have on pseudocapacitance. While quaternary-N and pyrrolic-N nitrogen groups have an enhancing effect, due to the presence of a positive charge and thus improved electron transfer at high current loads, the most important functional group affecting energy storage performance is graphite-N/quaternary-N. The study points out that the search for the most favourable organic precursors is as important as the process of converting precursors to carbon-based electrode materials.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Interrogating the haemodynamic effects of haemodialysis arteriovenous fistula on cardiac structure and function

Arteriovenous fistula (AVF) is the preferred type of vascular access for maintenance haemodialysis but it may contribute to maladaptive cardiovascular remodelling. We studied the effect of AVF creation on cardiac structure and function in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). In this prospective cohort study patients with CKD listed for first AVF creation underwent cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging at baseline and at 6 weeks. All participants had ultrasound measurements of fistula blood flow at 6 weeks. The primary outcome was the change in left ventricular (LV) mass. Secondary outcomes included changes in LV volumes, LV ejection fraction, cardiac output, LV global longitudinal strain and N-terminal-pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP). A total of 55 participants were enrolled, of whom 40 (mean age 59 years) had AVF creation and completed both scans. On the second CMR scan, a mean increase of 7.4 g (95% CI 1.1–13.7, p = 0.02) was observed in LV mass. Significant increases in LV end-diastolic volumes (p = 0.04) and cardiac output (p = 0.02) were also seen after AVF creation. No significant changes were observed in LV end-systolic volumes, LV ejection fraction, NT-proBNP and LV global longitudinal strain. In participants with fistula blood flows ≥ 600 mL/min (n = 22) the mean increase in LV mass was 15.5 g (95% CI 7.3–23.8) compared with a small decrease of 2.5 g (95% CI − 10.6 to 5.6) in participants with blood flows < 600 mL/min (n = 18). Creation of AVF for haemodialysis resulted in a significant increase of LV myocardial mass within weeks after surgery, which was proportional to the fistula flow.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A functional genomics pipeline identifies pleiotropy and cross-tissue effects within obesity-associated GWAS loci

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have identified many disease-associated variants, yet mechanisms underlying these associations remain unclear. To understand obesity-associated variants, we generate gene regulatory annotations in adipocytes and hypothalamic neurons across cellular differentiation stages. We then test variants in 97 obesity-associated loci using a massively parallel reporter assay and identify putatively causal variants that display cell type specific or cross-tissue enhancer-modulating properties. Integrating these variants with gene regulatory information suggests genes that underlie obesity GWAS associations. We also investigate a complex genomic interval on 16p11.2 where two independent loci exhibit megabase-range, cross-locus chromatin interactions. We demonstrate that variants within these two loci regulate a shared gene set. Together, our data support a model where GWAS loci contain variants that alter enhancer activity across tissues, potentially with temporally restricted effects, to impact the expression of multiple genes. This complex model has broad implications for ongoing efforts to understand GWAS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of ultrasonic surface deep rolling combined with oxygen boost diffusion treatment on fatigue properties of pure titanium

Ultrasonic surface deep rolling (USDR), oxygen boost diffusion (OBD), and their combination (USDR-OBD) were all used to improve the surface hardening of pure titanium. The microstructure, microhardness, and fatigue life of pure titanium treated by USDR, OBD, and USDR-OBD methods were analyzed. USDR treatment induced a severe deformation area, while OBD treatment produced a brittle oxygen diffusion zone. The USDR-OBD treated samples approached the highest hardness in comparison with other treated samples. The fatigue lives of USDR treated samples were improved, which was due to the high compressive residual stress and refined grains. However, the fatigue lives of both OBD treated samples and USDR-OBD treated samples were decreased due to premature crack initiation and rapid propagation in the oxygen diffusion zone. Finally, the fatigue fracture mechanisms of different samples were proposed.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Origin of the enhanced NbSn performance by combined Hf and Ta doping

In recent years there has been an increasing effort in improving the performance of Nb3Sn for high-field applications, in particular for the fabrication of conductors suitable for the realization of the Future Circular Collider (FCC) at CERN. This challenging task has led to the investigation of new routes to advance the high-field pinning properties, the irreversibility and the upper critical fields (HIrr and Hc2, respectively). The effect of hafnium addition to the standard Nb-4Ta alloy has been recently demonstrated to be particularly promising and, in this paper, we investigate the origins of the observed improvements of the superconducting properties. Electron microscopy, Extended X-ray Absorption Fine Structure Spectroscopy (EXAFS) and Atom Probe Tomography (APT) characterization clearly show that, in presence of oxygen, both fine Nb3Sn grains and HfO2 nanoparticles form. Although EXAFS is unable to detect significant amounts of Hf in the A15 structure, APT does indeed reveal some residual intragrain metallic Hf. To investigate the layer properties in more detail, we created a microbridge from a thin lamella extracted by Focused Ion Beam (FIB) and measured the transport properties of Ta-Hf-doped Nb3Sn. Hc2(0) is enhanced to 30.8 T by the introduction of Hf, ~ 1 T higher than those of only Ta-doped Nb3Sn, and, even more importantly the position of the pinning force maximum exceeds 6 T, against the typical ~ 4.5–4.7 T of the only Ta-doped material. These results show that the improvements generated by Hf addition can significantly enhance the high-field performance, bringing Nb3Sn closer to the requirements necessary for FCC realization.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porosity#Carbonized#Carbonization#Supercapacitor#Pyrrolic N#Graphite N Quaternary N#Heteroatoms#Nomura Et Al
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

A negative piezo-conductive effect from doped semiconducting polymer thin films

In the past years, piezo-conductive sensors have drawn great attention in both academic and industrial sectors. The piezo-conductive sensors made by inorganic semiconductors exhibited poor mechanical flexibility, restricting their further practical applications. In this study, we report the piezo-conductive sensors by a semiconducting polymer, poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) doped with tosylate ions (PEDOT:Tos) thin films. Systemically studies indicate that the piezo-conductive response of the PEDOT:Tos thin films is originated from the deformation of the PEDOT crystal cells and the stretched π–π distances induced by Tos. Moreover, the negative piezo-conductive effect, for the first time, is observed from PEDOT:Tos thin film under the pressure. A working mechanism is further proposed to interpret the transient from a positive to a negative piezo-conductive response within the PEDOT:Tos thin films. Our studies offer a facile route to approach effective piezo-conductive sensors based on conjugated polymers.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Electrochemical topological transformation of polysiloxanes

Coupling reactions between polymers are an important class of chemical modifications for changing, enhancing, and tuning the properties of polymeric materials. In particular, transformation of polymer topologies based on efficient, facile and less wasted coupling reactions remains a significant challenge. Here, we report coupling reactions based on electrochemical oxidation of 2,4,5-triphenylimidazole into a 2,4,5-triphenylimidazolyl radical and its spontaneous dimerization into hexaarylbiimidazole. Based on this chemistry, electrochemical topological transformation (ETT) and electrochemical chain extension have been realized with siloxane-based oligomers and polymers. Moreover, this approach enables one step ETT of star-shaped poly(dimethyl siloxane)s (PDMSs) into network PDMSs, running in an ionic liquid solvent and requiring no purification steps.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Prokaryotic viruses impact functional microorganisms in nutrient removal and carbon cycle in wastewater treatment plants

As one of the largest biotechnological applications, activated sludge (AS) systems in wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) harbor enormous viruses, with 10-1,000-fold higher concentrations than in natural environments. However, the compositional variation and host-connections of AS viruses remain poorly explored. Here, we report a catalogue of ~50,000 prokaryotic viruses from six WWTPs, increasing the number of described viral species of AS by 23-fold, and showing the very high viral diversity which is largely unknown (98.4-99.6% of total viral contigs). Most viral genera are represented in more than one AS system with 53 identified across all. Viral infection widely spans 8 archaeal and 58 bacterial phyla, linking viruses with aerobic/anaerobic heterotrophs, and other functional microorganisms controlling nitrogen/phosphorous removal. Notably, Mycobacterium, notorious for causing AS foaming, is associated with 402 viral genera. Our findings expand the current AS virus catalogue and provide reference for the phage treatment to control undesired microorganisms in WWTPs.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Reply to Comment on “In vivo flow cytometry reveals a circadian rhythm of circulating tumor cells”

We thank Niedre et al. for their correspondence regarding our recent paper1. They proposed a point that the temporal distribution of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) monitored by diffuse in vivo flow cytometry in a multiple myeloma mouse model in their previous work2 might be different from our results. Niedre et al. claimed that CTC detection statistics deviated from Poisson but did not found circadian variations in CTC numbers in a multiple myeloma mouse model. They also cite another literature by Juratli. et al.3, in which the authors reported that CTC numbers did not always correlate with tumor size during cancer progression. However, by establishing an orthotopic mouse model of prostate cancer and utilizing the technology in vivo flow cytometry (IVFC), we found CTCs exhibited bursting activity and daily oscillation in an orthotopic model of prostate cancer1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Customer demand-driven low-carbon vehicles combined strategy and route optimisation integrated decision

With the optimal operating cost and optimal carbon emission target of the chemical logistics companies, a low-carbon routing optimisation with a multi-energy type vehicle combined problem is proposed by considering the concept of the logistics companies’ low-carbon behaviour. An integrated decision-making of multi-energy type vehicles combined strategy and route optimisation based on customer demand is presented, and an improved genetic algorithm is designed. A case study is then applied based on the data collected from the case research. The effectiveness of the improved genetic algorithm is tested. The two joint objectives of operating cost and carbon emission are examined through the cost analysis of environmental energy vehicles and traditional energy vehicles in different combination scenarios. The case analysis shows that a rational multi-energy type vehicle combination with route optimisation has a significant correlation with the operating cost and carbon emissions, while the environmental vehicle purchasing cost reduction and subsidy policy affect the operating cost.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Biallelic null variants in ZNF142 cause global developmental delay with familial epilepsy and dysmorphic features

Biallelic variants in ZNF142 at 2q35, which encodes zinc-finger protein 142, cause neurodevelopmental disorder with seizures or dystonia. We identified compound heterozygous null variants in ZNF142, NM_001105537.4:c.[1252C>T];[1274-2A>G],p.[Arg418*];[Glu426*], in Malaysian siblings suffering from global developmental delay with epilepsy and dysmorphism. cDNA analysis showed the marked reduction of ZNF142 transcript level through nonsense-mediated mRNA decay by these novel biallelic variants. The affected siblings present with global developmental delay and epilepsy in common, which were previously described, as well as dysmorphism, which was not recognized. It is important to collect patients with ZNF142 abnormality to define its phenotypic spectrum.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Size and profile of skyrmions in skyrmion crystals

Size is a fundamental quantity of magnetic skyrmions. A magnetic skyrmion can be a local circular object and in an isolated form. A skyrmion can also coexist with a group of its siblings in a condensed phase. Each skyrmion in a condensed phase takes a stripe shape at low skyrmion density and a circular shape at high skyrmion density. Skyrmions at high density form a skyrmion crystal (SkX). So far, skyrmion size in an SkX has not been seriously studied. Here, by using a generic chiral magnetic film, it is found that skyrmion size in an SkX has a different parameter dependence as those for isolated skyrmions and stripes. A size formula and a good spin profile for skyrmions in SkXs are proposed. These findings have important implications in searching for stable smaller skyrmions at the room temperature.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Enhanced coherence of all-nitride superconducting qubits epitaxially grown on silicon substrate

Improving the coherence of superconducting qubits is a fundamental step towards the realization of fault-tolerant quantum computation. However, coherence times of quantum circuits made from conventional aluminum-based Josephson junctions are limited by the presence of microscopic two-level systems in the amorphous aluminum oxide tunnel barriers. Here, we have developed superconducting qubits based on NbN/AlN/NbN epitaxial Josephson junctions on silicon substrates which promise to overcome the drawbacks of qubits based on Al/AlOx/Al junctions. The all-nitride qubits have great advantages such as chemical stability against oxidation, resulting in fewer two-level fluctuators, feasibility for epitaxial tunnel barriers that reduce energy relaxation and dephasing, and a larger superconducting gap of ~5.2 meV for NbN, compared to ~0.3 meV for aluminum, which suppresses the excitation of quasiparticles. By replacing conventional MgO by a silicon substrate with a TiN buffer layer for epitaxial growth of nitride junctions, we demonstrate a qubit energy relaxation time \({T}_{1}=16.3\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\) and a spin-echo dephasing time \({T}_{2}=21.5\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\). These significant improvements in quantum coherence are explained by the reduced dielectric loss compared to the previously reported \({T}_{1}\approx {T}_{2}\approx 0.5\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\) of NbN-based qubits on MgO substrates. These results are an important step towards constructing a new platform for superconducting quantum hardware.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Effect of the proximal secondary sphere on the self-assembly of tetrahedral zinc-oxo clusters

Metal-oxo clusters can serve as directional and rigid building units of coordination and noncovalent supramolecular assemblies. Therefore, an in-depth understanding of their multi-faceted chemistry is vital for the development of self-assembled solid-state structures of desired properties. Here we present a comprehensive comparative structural analysis of isostructural benzoate, benzamidate, and new benzamidinate zinc-oxo clusters incorporating the [O,O]-, [O,NH]- and [NH,NH]-anchoring donor centers, respectively. We demonstrated that the NH groups in the proximal secondary coordination sphere are prone to the formation of intermolecular hydrogen bonds, which affects the packing of clusters in the crystal structure. Coordination sphere engineering can lead to the rational design of new catalytic sites and novel molecular building units of supramolecular assemblies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Detecting halfmetallic electronic structures of spintronic materials in a magnetic field

Band-gap engineering is one of the fundamental techniques in semiconductor technology and also applicable in next generation spintronics using the spin degree of freedom. To fully utilize the spintronic materials, it is essential to optimize the spin-dependent electronic structures in the operando conditions by applying magnetic and/or electric fields. Here we present an advanced spectroscopic technique to probe the spin-polarized electronic structures by using magnetic circular dichroism (MCD) in resonant inelastic soft X-ray scattering (RIXS) under an external magnetic field. Thanks to the spin-selective dipole-allowed transitions in RIXS-MCD, we have successfully demonstrated the direct evidence of the perfectly spin-polarized electronic structures for the prototypical halfmetallic Heusller alloy \(\hbox {Co}_2\hbox {MnSi}\). RIXS-MCD is a promising tool to probe the spin-dependent carriers and band-gap induced in the buried magnetic layers in an element specific way under the operando conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A costimulatory molecule-related signature in regard to evaluation of prognosis and immune features for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Costimulatory molecules have been proven to enhance antitumor immune responses, but their roles in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remain unexplored. In this study, we aimed to explore the gene expression profiles of costimulatory molecule genes in ccRCC and construct a prognostic signature to improve treatment decision-making and clinical outcomes. We performed the first comprehensive analysis of costimulatory molecules in patients with ccRCC and identified 13 costimulatory molecule genes with prognostic values and diagnostic values. Consensus clustering analysis based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes showed different distribution patterns and prognostic differences for the two clusters identified. Then, a costimulatory molecule-related signature was constructed based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes, and validated in an external dataset, showing good performance for predicting a patient’s prognosis. The signature was an independent risk factor for ccRCC patients and was significantly correlated with patients’ clinical factors, which could be used as a complement for clinical factors. In addition, the signature was associated with the tumor immune microenvironment and the response to immunotherapy. Patients identified as high-risk based on our signature exhibited a high mutation frequency, a high level of immune cell infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. High-risk patients tended to have high cytolytic activity scores and immunophenoscore of CTLA4 and PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 blocker than low-risk patients, suggesting these patients may be more suitable for immunotherapy. Therefore, our signature could provide clinicians with prognosis predictions and help guide treatment for ccRCC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

The relevance of rock shape over mass—implications for rockfall hazard assessments

The mitigation of rapid mass movements involves a subtle interplay between field surveys, numerical modelling, and experience. Hazard engineers rely on a combination of best practices and, if available, historical facts as a vital prerequisite in establishing reproducible and accurate hazard zoning. Full-scale field tests have been performed to reinforce the physical understanding of debris flows and snow avalanches. Rockfall dynamics are - especially the quantification of energy dissipation during the complex rock-ground interaction - largely unknown. The awareness of rock shape dependence is growing, but presently, there exists little experimental basis on how rockfall hazard scales with rock mass, size, and shape. Here, we present a unique data set of induced single-block rockfall events comprising data from equant and wheel-shaped blocks with masses up to 2670 kg, quantifying the influence of rock shape and mass on lateral spreading and longitudinal runout and hence challenging common practices in rockfall hazard assessment.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comprehensive mineralogical and physicochemical characterization of recent sapropels from Romanian saline lakes for potential use in pelotherapy

In this study we aimed to compare the mineralogical, thermal, physicochemical, and biological characteristics of recent organic carbon-rich sediments (‘sapropels’) from three geographically distant Romanian lakes (Tekirghiol and Amara, SE Romania, and Ursu, Central Romania) with distinct hydrogeochemical origins, presently used for pelotherapy. The investigated lakes were classified as inland brackish Na-Cl-sulfated type (Amara), coastal moderately saline and inland hypersaline Na-Cl types (Tekirghiol and Ursu, respectively). The settled organic matter is largely composed of photosynthetic pigments derived from autochthonous phytoplankton. Kerogen was identified in the sapropel of coastal Tekirghiol Lake suggesting its incipient maturation stage. The mineral composition was fairly similar in all sapropels and mainly consisted of quartz, calcite, and aragonite. Smectite, illite, mixed layer smectite/illite appeared as major clay components. Potentially toxic elements were found in low concentrations. The physical properties (i.e., specific heat, thermal conductivity and retentivity) and cation exchange capacity are comparable to other peloids used for therapy. This study is the first comprehensive multi-approached investigation of the geochemical nature of recent sapropels in Romanian saline lakes and thus contributes to expanding our knowledge on the origin and physicochemical qualities of organic matter-rich peloids with therapeutic uses.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy