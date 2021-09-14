Is MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin spree simply about ‘buying the dip’
MicroStrategy, the first publicly-traded company to adopt Bitcoin as its “Primary Treasury Reserve Asset,” has continued with its Bitcoin buying spree. Just recently, MicroStrategy (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor announced that his firm bought an additional 5,050 BTC, taking the total tally of Bitcoin owned by MSTR, to 114,042 Bitcoins. At press time, that stood at over $5 billion. This positions Saylor among the top 100 Bitcoin owners, assuming it is all held within a single address.ambcrypto.com
