CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Is MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin spree simply about ‘buying the dip’

By Shubham Pandey
ambcrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicroStrategy, the first publicly-traded company to adopt Bitcoin as its “Primary Treasury Reserve Asset,” has continued with its Bitcoin buying spree. Just recently, MicroStrategy (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor announced that his firm bought an additional 5,050 BTC, taking the total tally of Bitcoin owned by MSTR, to 114,042 Bitcoins. At press time, that stood at over $5 billion. This positions Saylor among the top 100 Bitcoin owners, assuming it is all held within a single address.

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Why it is ideal to accumulate Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano right now

As inflation is easing in the US, investor Ben Armstrong recently suggested viewers to prepare for a bear market, stating,. “During the crypto bear market, things will look grim. Scary. But it won’t be anything compared to the stock market. That’s going to be a bloodbath.”. The crypto commentator said...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microstrategy#Bitcoins#Mstr#Galaxy Digital#Twitter#Gbtc
investing.com

Traders buy the Bitcoin dip even as Evergrande's implosion rocks stock markets

Traders buy the Bitcoin dip even as Evergrande's implosion rocks stock markets. Despite the price move, the BTC outflow (net withdrawals) from exchanges has continued a multi-month trend, particularly on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro. Traders buy the Bitcoin dip even as Evergrande's implosion rocks stock markets.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Medical company to accept crypto payments including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology hold the potential to change the healthcare system as we know it today. Centralized systems and regulated payment methods could soon co-exist with decentralized options. This development has already started to unfold in both New York and Israel. Todos Medical Ltd., a commercial in vitro diagnostics company, announced it was accepting cryptocurrency payments for two of its “wellness products.”
MARKETS
investing.com

Is It Buy-The-Dip Moment For Crypto?

On Monday, Bitcoin lost up to 10%, dropping at some point to $42.4K. This happened against the backdrop of selling pressure on global stock exchanges. Early on Tuesday morning, an avalanche of stop orders had already driven the price to $40.2K and back. These are the lows since the beginning of August. If the market repeats the May correction, it might not be over on the RSI yet.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dipped to $40K Amid Global Stocks Pullback (Market Watch)

The cryptocurrency space joined the global stock markets by retracing to new monthly lows. Bitcoin went all the way down to $40,000. Amid the growing uncertainty within the global financial markets, bitcoin slumped by several thousand dollars in a day to just over $40,000. The alternative coins suffered even more with massive double-digit price dumps.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
InvestorPlace

Here’s a Smart Way to Buy the Nvidia Stock Dip

Monday’s market meltdown shattered uptrends in every sector while sending shockwaves across all risk assets. Red-hot semiconductor Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock succumbed to the selling pressure, sliding 3.59% on the day. But – and here’s the key point – unlike most other tickers, NVDA stock stuck the landing at its 50-day...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

This will be Bitcoin’s saving grace amid dwindling prices

The past few days have been quite distressing for Bitcoin bulls. During the early hours of Tuesday, the asset’s price managed to go as low as $40.8. The aforementioned level was previously visited by the king-coin back in early-August. However, BTC did manage to pick itself up from the lows, and was trading back at $43.4k at the time of writing.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Looking into a future, where, ‘Bitcoin wins, fiat currencies lose. Game over’

Crypto investor Anthony Pompliano expressed optimism on Bitcoin taking over as the global reserve currency, in his latest podcast. He said,. “It will look very different 25 years from now.”. Currently, the US dollar is considered a global reserve currency with over 60% of all banks globally maintaining their reserve...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Time to buy the dip?

S&P 500 dived, yet the slide was bought before the closing bell. Does the long lower knot mean the selling is over? It‘s too early to say as following similar momentuous days, it takes 1-3 days for the dust to clear usually. The selling pressure might not be over, and the question is how far will it reach on a fresh attempt – 4,350s look attainable.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

It’s Bitcoin v. all, but here’s why it’s not ending anytime soon

Bitcoin as an asset has been astonishing to people all over the world given its unique characteristics. Since its launch, it has opened up a host of financial development opportunities. In the years since, the digital currency has been compared to the likes of Gold, stocks, fiat, and whatnot. But...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Worried About The Dip? Zoom Out, Bitcoin Is Up Over 7,000% In 5 Years

Short-term price action can often get in the way of a more fundamental understanding of Bitcoin. Newcomers are especially prone to selling coins at a loss if they don't go through the learning curve and dig deep into good resources. But for those who have fallen down the rabbit hole,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Diamond Hands: Remaining Bitcoin Whales Keep On Buying The Dips

Data shows that while number of Bitcoin whales is going down, the remaining ones keep on accumulating more during dips. The Remaining Bitcoin Whales Show Diamond Hands As They Buy More Dips. As per the latest Arcane Research report, BTC whales continue to accumulate despite the total number of them...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Peloton's management team has revealed its strategy for the long term. ChargePoint, in the high-growth EV sector, is down 50% year to date. If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. If it doesn't, you would only want to have risked a small amount. If you're seeking growth, and have $2,000 of investable cash looking for a home right now, beaten-down names shift the risk/reward more in your favor.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

At 70% Below Its Peak, OMG Crypto Looks Like a Bargain

OMG Network (OMG) fell more than 10 percent in morning trading on Sep. 20, to just above $8. However, the altcoin has gained 40 percent in the past 30 days and more than tripled year-to-date. Its price has ranged between $2 and $15 over the past year. It attained an all-time high above $28 in Jan. 2018. What’s OMG crypto's price prediction, and is it a good investment?
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy