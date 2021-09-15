CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Semiconductors: The Skills Shortage

By Elliot Silverberg, Eleanor Hughes
realcleardefense.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in a digital age, people – engineers – are essential to. manufacturing. But demand is by far outstripping supply. Semiconductors are foundational to the digital revolution. A global chip shortage – accentuated by U.S.-China tensions, Covid-19, extreme weather events, as well as industry consolidation over the last decade – has galvanized attention around supply chain security. But alongside multilateral efforts to close bottlenecks in the semiconductor supply chain, cooperation will be needed to mitigate other systemic constraints on the industry’s growth.

www.realcleardefense.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Why the US risks running out of cash within weeks

The notion of the world’s richest, most powerful economy running out of money may seem ridiculous. Even more so in a world of ultra-low borrowing costs and record-breaking Covid deficits shoring up finances. But it’s a reality that could happen as American politicians wrangle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion...
POTUS
Action News Jax

World shares, US futures sink on jitters over Fed moves

World shares and U.S. futures fell Monday after Wall Street ended last week with another decline. Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays and analysts said the thin trading accentuated volatility. Shares dropped more than 2% in Paris and Frankfurt, while Hong Kong’s benchmark sank 3.3%. Investors are watching...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
ECONOMY
realcleardefense.com

Loss of Afghanistan Bases Highlights Promise of Predictive Analytics to Offset Vulnerability of Expeditionary Aerospace Logistics

Our loss of access to bases in Afghanistan should remind us of the vulnerabilities of expeditionary logistics and supply chains to sudden disruption—and the need to move beyond just-in-time delivery systems that have brought us efficiency at the cost of robustness. Our aerospace forces need a better way to predict what spare parts will be needed, when, and where.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#National Semiconductor#Semiconductors#Japanese#Taiwanese#Tsmc#The European Union#Usica#Senate#Chinese
realcleardefense.com

Australia’s Nuclear Submarine Deal Negotiated in Great Secrecy

American officials have stressed the importance of Australia having nuclear-powered submarines that are fast, discreet, with extremely long range and able to operate closely with their own undersea fleet. That’s a remarkable turnround in the very few years since United States representatives consistently declared that their naval nuclear technology would...
MILITARY
TechCrunch

Europe plans a Chips Act to boost semiconductor sovereignty

The bloc’s president trailed a forthcoming “European Chips Act” in a state of the union speech today. Ursula von der Leyen suggested that gaining greater autonomy in chipmaking is now a key component of the EU’s overarching digital strategy. She flagged the global shortage of semiconductors, which has led to...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

U.S. officials to hold semiconductor supply chain meeting

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House economic adviser Brian Deese will host a semiconductor supply chain meeting convening at the White House on Sept. 23, the Commerce Department said. The department said in a statement that officials would discuss the ongoing global chip...
U.S. POLITICS
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Play the Semiconductor-General Industry Strength

Companies in the Semiconductor – General industry are at the forefront of the ongoing technological revolution based on HPC, AI, automated driving, IoT and so on. These semiconductors also enable the cloud to function and help analyze the data into actionable insights that can be used by companies to operate more efficiently.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
realcleardefense.com

Deterrence Implications of the U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan

David J. Trachtenberg, Deterrence Implications of the U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan, No. 501, September 11, 2021 Download. David J. Trachtenberg is Vice President of the National Institute for Public Policy and former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. Twenty years ago, I was sitting in my Capitol Hill office...
U.S. POLITICS
KSAT 12

Cornyn, McCaul urge incentives for semiconductor production

San Antonio – From phones, to military jets, to cars, semiconductor chips are ubiquitous in the global economy, as a pandemic-driven shortage has highlighted. However, as two members of the Texas delegation pointed out Tuesday during a roundtable discussion at a San Antonio manufacturer, the chips are also largely produced overseas - something they hope to change.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Public Radio International PRI

Semiconductor chaos in Malaysia causing global ripples

Semiconductors are essential to modern life. These micro-chips are as important to electronics as neurons are to human brains — and without them, none of our gadgets would work. But there’s currently a bit of chaos in one part of the semiconductor supply chain in Malaysia. The World’s Patrick Winn reports that this is having ripple effects into the US and across the globe.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Semiconductors: a strategic industry ripe for UK leadership

Imagination publishes manifesto putting innovation at the heart of the UK’s future competitiveness and prosperity. At a critical juncture in the UK’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, the manifesto reinforces Imagination’s commitment to innovation and underscores the strategic importance of semiconductors to the UK’s future competitiveness and prosperity. It sets out a series of recommendations for a more innovative UK based on a clear overarching vision, targeted investment and incentives, and government working effectively in partnership with business.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

'Options Action' Panel Weighs In On Taiwan Semiconductor

Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM). It was a great winner, but it sold off and now it's trading around 13% off its highs. Worth sees a lot of authority around the $125 price level and with good relative strength day-to-day and week-over-week, he would play for a breakout.
STOCKS
protocol.com

Amazon has banned 3,000 Chinese seller accounts

Amazon has banned a total of approximately 600 Chinese third-party brands and 3,000 related third-party seller accounts in a crackdown this year, Cindy Tai, the company's Vice President of Asia Global Selling, told Chinese media on Friday. Tai made the comments at a local event in Hangzhou, China where Amazon...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy