Semiconductors: The Skills Shortage
Even in a digital age, people – engineers – are essential to. manufacturing. But demand is by far outstripping supply. Semiconductors are foundational to the digital revolution. A global chip shortage – accentuated by U.S.-China tensions, Covid-19, extreme weather events, as well as industry consolidation over the last decade – has galvanized attention around supply chain security. But alongside multilateral efforts to close bottlenecks in the semiconductor supply chain, cooperation will be needed to mitigate other systemic constraints on the industry’s growth.www.realcleardefense.com
