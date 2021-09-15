CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The Other Face of Battle

By James Sandy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Other Face of Battle: America’s Forgotten Wars and the Experience of Combat. Wayne Lee et al. (New York, NY: Oxford University Press, 2021). Military history and its practitioners were long derided for their obsession with battle. The bugles and banners style of operational history, the standard approach of the discipline until the mid-1970s, has cast a long shadow of exclusion and dismissal upon military historians and their purpose. That all changed when John Keegan’s The Face of Battle was released in 1976. Keegan’s seminal work centered on the soldiers’ experience and the multi-faceted consequences, costs, and havoc wreaked on the individual in combat. Keegan uses three critical British battles, Agincourt, Waterloo, and the Somme, to disprove mythologies, track the impact of new technologies, and present a more accurate representation of the realities of combat. Keegan literally changed the game, launching first the social and then the cultural turn in the discipline, both of which have created a forever richening scholarship seeking a deeper understanding of warfare, its realities, and widespread consequences.[1]

Army Leader Touts Modernization Efforts Across the Pond

LONDON – The U.S. Army is collaborating with the United Kingdom as it modernizes its force, said a service official Sept. 14. The land branch is partnering with its close ally on emerging technology to better face the growing threat of Russia and China, noted U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Erik Peterson, deputy chief of staff, G-8.
U.S. Generals Planning for a Space War They See As All but Inevitable

A ship in the Pacific Ocean carrying a high-power laser takes aim at a U.S. spy satellite, blinding its sensors and denying the United States critical eyes in the sky. This is one scenario that military officials and civilian leaders fear could lead to escalation and wider conflict as rival nations like China and Russia step up development and deployments of anti-satellite weapons.
Virginia-Class Sub: Vital to Countering Russia in the Med

This June, the Virginia-class attack submarine USS New Mexico finished interoperability training with Navy SEALs in the Mediterranean Sea. The locations of these submarines are rarely confirmed because their missions are so secretive. The Navy seldom reveals any details of their operations. However, it is safe to assume that at least one Virginia-class sub is deployed in the Mediterranean at any given time.
Why Nuclear Submarines for Australia Make Perfect Sense

The news broke this week that Australia, Great Britain, and the United States have forged a new alliance dubbed AUKUS, for Australia-U.K.-U.S. Among other things, the alliance will help the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) construct a contingent of at least eight nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) by the late 2030s. While allied leaders named no names, the SSN initiative is meant to help counter a certain large, domineering Asian country that operates the world’s most numerous navy.
Blood, Guts and Grease

Blood, Guts and Grease: George S. Patton in World War I. Jon B. Mikolashek. Lexington, KY: University of Kentucky Press, 2019. Jon Mikolashek is a former United States Army Command and General Staff College historian, professor at the Joint Forces Staff College, National Defense University, and published author of historical military works including General Mark Clark: Commander of U.S. Fifth Army and Liberator of Rome. Mikolashek goes beyond General George S. Patton’s well-known reputation as a military tactician and strict disciplinarian, notably portrayed by George C. Scott in the 1970 eponymous movie Patton. Blood, Guts, and Grease, to capture the younger, less known company and field grade officer before his daring exploits as a general officer in World War II.
Afghanistan: War is Folly for the Weak on Wisdom and Will

The results of the South Asia war games over the last several decades became apparent last month. Pakistan and its Taliban creation won. China and Russia tied for second place. Iran came in third. America quit. The Afghans suffered most, and lost. Embarking on wars without knowing who your genuine enemies are and without understanding what the sine qua non for the defeat of those enemies might be, is reckless, malfeasant, and negligent in massive ways. It is the height of folly. If senior leaders make decisions to go to war without discussion and without arguments; if they emphasize action and revenge absent analysis and rationality; if they attend to the tactics and violence without thinking through an end to a war that links it to a durable peace, they most likely suffer from hubris, self-delusion, and ignorance. Folly is their fate. Their soldiers, citizens, and allies are destined to trauma, defeat, and tragedy.
‘To Rule the Waves’: The Necessity of a Navy

The imperative of protecting trade lanes on the high seas is fueling maritime competition, especially between the U.S. and China. Even for those transfixed by grand strategy, Alfred Thayer Mahan’s “The Influence of Seapower Upon History” (1890) is a slog. In more than 500 pages of often turgid prose, Mahan, who twice served as president of the U.S. Naval War College, examined how maritime strength shaped war between 1660 and 1783. “The necessity of a navy,” he wrote, “springs . . . from the existence of a peaceful shipping.” He concluded that a large merchant fleet and a strong navy with bases allowing it to operate far from home were vital to protect the U.S. economy and maintain foreign trade in times of war. “In order to do this,” he added, “the enemy must be kept not only out of our ports, but far away from our coasts.”
Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
Deportees land in Port-au-Prince: ‘Nobody told us we were going back to Haiti’

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — He crossed the Mexican border into Texas only two weeks ago, joyous at the prospect of building anew in the United States. Now part of the first wave of deportees rapidly ejected by the Biden administration amid a fresh surge at the border, Johnson Bordes, 23, stepped off a Boeing 737 on Sunday and into the Haitian capital, terrified by a city torn apart by violence in a homeland he could barely remember.
CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease In Texas

Texas is currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the state will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
Another Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:

