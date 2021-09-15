The Other Face of Battle
The Other Face of Battle: America's Forgotten Wars and the Experience of Combat. Wayne Lee et al. (New York, NY: Oxford University Press, 2021). Military history and its practitioners were long derided for their obsession with battle. The bugles and banners style of operational history, the standard approach of the discipline until the mid-1970s, has cast a long shadow of exclusion and dismissal upon military historians and their purpose. That all changed when John Keegan's The Face of Battle was released in 1976. Keegan's seminal work centered on the soldiers' experience and the multi-faceted consequences, costs, and havoc wreaked on the individual in combat. Keegan uses three critical British battles, Agincourt, Waterloo, and the Somme, to disprove mythologies, track the impact of new technologies, and present a more accurate representation of the realities of combat. Keegan literally changed the game, launching first the social and then the cultural turn in the discipline, both of which have created a forever richening scholarship seeking a deeper understanding of warfare, its realities, and widespread consequences.
