Perfect for the days where you don’t feel like cleaning a bunch of dishes (which is… every day), sheet pan recipes allow you to assemble all your ingredients on one easy-to-clean pan. The food may need some minimal prep work beforehand, but everything can be cooked at the same temperature for almost the same amount of time (some recipes will have you add the ingredients in phases), which as all parents know, is a major win in itself. Plus, these gluten-free sheet pan recipes can help families with food sensitivities get out of the same food ruts we all get into.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO