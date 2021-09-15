A candle gift set is the way to literally anyone's heart, so here are 19 of the most indulgent to choose from

Don't be chocoLATE (sorry) when buying your advent calendar. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. There's not much better than a good old fashioned chocolate advent calendar to set the tone for Christmas. Sure, we're all beauty mavens who credit Christmas as the most wonderful time of the year due to the endless Christmas beauty gift sets, beauty Christmas crackers, and all of the beauty advent calendars. Think: the LookFantastic advent calendar, The Body Shop advent calendar and the Cult Beauty advent calendar. But taking it back to basics during the Christmas countdown and opening those perforated doors to reveal a sumptuously sweet treat every day is an instant mood lifter. We simply cannot miss the opportunity to provide you with a sneak peak into the chocolate advent calendars available for 2021’s festive season too, and encourage you add one to your checkout. It is the time of year for indulging, after all… right?

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO