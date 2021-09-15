CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

A candle gift set is the way to literally anyone's heart, so here are 19 of the most indulgent to choose from

By Georgia Trod d
glamourmagazine.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA candle gift set is the easiest and most gorgeous gift to give to your loved one that they’ll genuinely appreciate and thank you for. Trust me. I know it seems mundane and doesn’t require much thought (or so you’d think), but who doesn’t love a well-scented home? The crux of any interiors obsession begins with the appreciation for candles. And you can never have too many candles (or at least I can’t).

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Behr’s 2022 Color of the Year Is a Soothing Sea Glass Green You’ll Want Everywhere in Your Home

It's no secret: Colors can majorly affect your mood. That's part of the reason why people spend so much time fussing over what color to paint their bedrooms or what hue they want their new sofa to be. Some colors can even help relax your mind and help facilitate creativity. So, when Behr Paint Company named its color of the year earlier this week, people took note.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Crate-Inspired Gift Sets

Man Crates is a brand that makes it extra easy and fun “to find unique, meaningful gifts for all the men in your life” and its Gourmet Grill Cheese Crate is bound to excite dairy lovers everywhere. The gift set is full of various tools and flavor enhancers that are bound to elevate the sandwich-eating event. However, for one to get to the goods, Man Crates makes it extra fun.
LIFESTYLE
swiowanewssource.com

Fall Smells are Here! Get New Fall Candles, Soaps, and more from Smudge

Labor Day Weekend is behind us, so we are all about the smells of fall at Produce in the Park. From “Toasted Pumpkin” to “Apple Cider and Oak,” “Cocoa Butter Cashmere” to “Spiced Berries,” Smudge is rolling out locally-made candles, soaps, and wax melts in a variety of amazing new fall scents that will be at the park this week.
CASS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scented Candles#Yankee Candle#The White Company#Travel Candle Collection#Etsy
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Already started looking for a chocolate advent calendar? Us too - here are the best ones 2021 has to offer so far

Don't be chocoLATE (sorry) when buying your advent calendar. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. There's not much better than a good old fashioned chocolate advent calendar to set the tone for Christmas. Sure, we're all beauty mavens who credit Christmas as the most wonderful time of the year due to the endless Christmas beauty gift sets, beauty Christmas crackers, and all of the beauty advent calendars. Think: the LookFantastic advent calendar, The Body Shop advent calendar and the Cult Beauty advent calendar. But taking it back to basics during the Christmas countdown and opening those perforated doors to reveal a sumptuously sweet treat every day is an instant mood lifter. We simply cannot miss the opportunity to provide you with a sneak peak into the chocolate advent calendars available for 2021’s festive season too, and encourage you add one to your checkout. It is the time of year for indulging, after all… right?
SHOPPING
Refinery29

Gift Yourself A Truly Unique Reading With These Tarot Candles

Calling all tarot, spirituality, and candle lovers: meet your newest must-have. The Tarot Trio is a three-card tarot reading in candle form. Yes, you read that right. Each candle represents your past, present, and future with a metal charm of one of the Major Arcanas hidden in the wax. It's the brainchild of Birthdate Co., known for its customizable birthday books and candles inspired by every day and zodiac sign in the year.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

35 Dirty Santa Gift Ideas That Literally Everyone Will Wanna Steal

Dirty Santa, White Elephant, Yankee Swap—no matter what you call it, the rules are basically the same: You set a budget, you get a prezzie, and the real winner is the person who brought the most popular gift. The problem, of course, is figuring out what kind of Dirty Santa gift ideas will work best for your audience ('cause the perfect gift for your bestie mayyyy not appeal to your 65-year-old co-worker. Just sayin'). If you want your present to be the hit of the Dirty Santa gift exchange, you'll wanna go with something that works for just about any recipient—regardless of gender, taste, or AARP membership status—and luckily, there are plenty of clever gift ideas that anyone would want this season.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘The beauty and variety of the world of flowers’: Floral fancies for the home

The appeal of floral appliques, prints and artworks in the home is undeniable. I’m drawn to the waxy splay of striped tulip petals in Dutch Golden Age masterpieces and painstakingly embroidered suzani fabrics, laden with richly stitched pomegranates, irises and carnations. My Instagram “saves” folder is a patchwork of worn chintz sofas, stacks of plates adorned with miniature posies and rooms wrapped like gifts in romantic wallpaper of tendrilling wisteria. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens on 21 September, and it seems there is no time like the present to celebrate the beauty and variety of the world of flowers....
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
purewow.com

Coach Handbags Are On Sale, Here Are 12 of Our Faves

This versatile number works as both a crossbody and a shoulder bag. A bucket bag with more than enough room to toss all of your gadgets into. The tan and cream combo makes this the perfect pack for fall. Medium Corner Zip Wallet. ($178; $53) This little guy is the...
SHOPPING
mymodernmet.com

5 Easy Ways That Anyone Can Help Save Bees, Right From Your Own Backyard

Most people are in two camps when it comes to bees. Either they're deathly afraid of—and perhaps allergic to—them or they appreciate their important contributions to our ecosystem. But no matter where you stand, there is no denying that bees are insects critical to our survival. In fact, Albert Einstein is often quoted as having said, “If the bee disappears from the surface of the Earth, man would have no more than four years left to live.” And while he very well may have never actually said this, there is truth behind the sentiment.
ANIMALS
TrendHunter.com

Tarot-Themed Candle Sets

The newest product from Birthdate Co. trades set-in-stone horoscope readings for a tarot-themed candle set that lets people choose their own adventure. Inspired by tarot cards, each candle in the trio either represents the past, present or future, and a single card from the Major Arcana. With this kit, and the included guidebook, recipients will get to uncover a meaningful personal message.
LIFESTYLE
James Cliton

Why Do People Put Tin Foil on Their Windows?

Ever see a house with foil on its windows? The shiny silver Foil panes might look a little weird, but there are excellent reasons for it. Putting foil in your windows helps keep your house cooler, darker, and more private. and it's perfect for hot days.
SPY

The Best Place To Shop Your Favorite Designers? Amazon

We can’t deny that Amazon makes online shopping easier than almost any other site. A plethora of options, tons of ratings and reviews and super speedy shipping — what more could you want? Another perk that you may not be aware of is that there are tons of great designers you can shop on Amazon. Most people probably go directly to a specific brand’s website when they’re looking for a fresh pair of jeans, a fancy new watch or some trendy slides to slip for dog walks. That can also mean they have to deal with unpredictable shipping times and potentially...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Palm Beach Interactive

Save up to 60% on home and style essentials at Macy's One Day Sale this weekend

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The weekend could be the perfect time to take on a big personal project like updating things around the house or revamping your wardrobe. Whether you're looking to makeover your kitchen, your living room or even your closet, Macy's One Day Sale has plenty of items available for hefty discounts.
SHOPPING
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Retro '70s homewares are all over Instagram right now – here are the coolest pieces to inject the bold, bright 1970s into your space

The '70s called and they want their interiors back. Their flower power wall art, retro oak dressing tables, and their brightly-coloured glass trinkets. The mushroom lamps, the patterned wallpaper, and the unapologetically colourful upholstered furniture. These motifs have stepped right out of the mid-century of late, making a home on the TikTok and Instagram feeds of your favourite interiors influencers. Yep: '70s homewares are experiencing a renaissance right now – and we're not mad about it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tyla

Furious Karens Want ‘Humiliating’ Gift Sets Pulled From Shelves

Karens across the country want a 'humiliating' new range of gifts and cards to be removed from the shelves. Over the last couple of years, the name 'Karen' has become associated with someone who behaves in a privileged manner, demanding to speak to the manager when dissatisfied with service and often seen as those who enjoy talking down to people or belittling service staff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy