Public Health

Why It's Hard To Gauge How Workers' Burnout Is Affecting Patient Care

By Yuki Noguchi
NHPR
 4 days ago

A lot of doctors and nurses are exhausted and overwhelmed. Like many of us, they thought COVID vaccines would get us closer to life as normal. That hasn't happened. What has happened is burnout in the medical profession. Here's NPR's Yuki Noguchi. YUKI NOGUCHI, BYLINE: The desperate and frantic pace...

www.nhpr.org

Houma Courier

Can doctors and hospitals deny treatment for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients?

This article has been updated with a response from the Tennessee Department of Health. Across the South, hospital systems are in distress, and many administration officials have said facilities will soon have to start triaging scarce healthcare resources based on a patient's likelihood of survival. This has led some healthcare...
HEALTH SERVICES
WTVQ

‘Have watched patients plead with God,’ health care workers say

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – It has become a regular refrain for weeks; health care professionals begging their communities to do their part to help fight the COVID surge. For health care workers in Corbin, London and surrounding areas, the strain and pressure created by the COVID pandemic is getting...
LONDON, KY
inquirer.com

Medical Mystery: Why was patient’s medication not working?

Underactive thyroid is a common condition. The thyroid gland sits in front of the trachea (windpipe) and can be felt as a slightly squishy protrusion just below the larynx (voice box). It is important in regulating the body’s use of energy. In general, underactive thyroid is easily treated with thyroid...
HEALTH
State
Michigan State
Thrive Global

3 Tips For Healthcare Workers Struggling With Stress and Burnout

Over the past year and a half, people working in healthcare professions have seen it all. At the start of the pandemic, this sector of the workforce was cast into the new role of frontline hero, seemingly overnight. They have been working tirelessly to provide critical care when our nation needed it most, often without breaks and at the expense of their own personal livesand well-being.
HEALTH
ktoo.org

Watching COVID patients die takes toll on Alaska’s hospital workers

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to break records in Alaska, health care workers in the state’s emergency rooms and ICUs say watching patients die is becoming routine, and it’s taking a toll on their mental health. “The range of emotions that I go through in an ER shift now is unbelievable:...
ALASKA STATE
My Clallam County

Doctors give their personal accounts of how the virus outbreak is affecting the lives of their patients and colleagues

PORT ANGELES – At Friday morning’s Covid briefing, Health Officer Dr. Allison Berry said she’s sensing a disconnect between what is really happening in area hospitals and the public’s perception. She invited other healthcare professionals to give personal accounts about the current strain on staff and resources. Doctors Evgeny Bistrika,...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
