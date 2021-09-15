CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, IA

Mill Valley News

bellevueheraldleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building is limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. On 4/22/2021 entertainers and volunteers were allowed following the CDC Guidelines and mask wearing; with updates almost daily as of 7/12/2021. Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.

