Only Murders in the Building Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

By Pratik Handore
thecinemaholic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 5 takes the investigation of Tim Kono’s death in a whole new direction. It revolves around Charles and Oliver, who are now aware of Mabel’s connection to Tim. They follow Mabel as she chases a lead of her own. Amidst all this, the tie-dye hoodie guy’s identity is revealed. Who is this mysterious person, and how is he connected to Tim’s death? Allow us to break down the episode’s events and provide the answers. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD!

