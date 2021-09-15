CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Dispatches from the Alleged Ghost Town (Volume 41)

 5 days ago
ConnectiCon, Hartford Pride, the Amistad, sea shanties. . . and that’s only a slice of what was going on last weekend. The parks were popping. Volunteers were out in force, between Trinity College’s Do It Day, and other unrelated efforts. Tags: Look!. Leave a Reply. Want to comment? (1) Use...

New on the Block

This was, until recently, the location of the Hartford Public Library’s Park Street branch. Who knew the space actually had windows?! It’s amazing how a fresh coat of paint and exposing the windows is all it took to make the space seem larger, less depressing, and more inviting. As they...
Market Street Mural-in-Progress

Micaela Levesque is working on making another non-descript building in Hartford less boring. The side of Community Renewal Team (CRT) is being painted with the likenesses of several former and currently influential women in politics: Michelle Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ella Grasso, and Kamala Harris. It’s about time.
Beyond: Quabbin Reservoir

If you struggle with the ability to hold many complex, and at times contradictory emotions at once, visit Quabbin Reservoir. That’ll cure you. It’s in central Massachusetts, and despite living in Connecticut my entire life, I have never heard someone say they were vacationing there. It’s always “Going to The Cape” or “camping in the Berkshires” or “Visiting Boston.” But central Mass? What even is there?
A Little Something (September 2021)

Here is the curated event calendar for August September. As always, check with the venue/organizer to ensure that details have not changed:. CLIMATE FRIDAYS: Join the Connecticut chapter of the Sierra Club outside of the Governor’s Mansion (Prospect Avenue near Asylum Avenue) to demand that Gov. Lamont do what needs to be done so that we all have a healthy place to live. Where to start? Lamont should be supporting TCI, the Transportation and Climate Initiative Program, as the United States’ transportation sector is responsible for almost one-third of the country’s anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions; most of those emissions are expelled by light duty vehicles (cars, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks). The rally begins on September 3, 2021 at 7:30 AM and goes through rush hour, but don’t be that tacky person who drives to a environmental action. Ride your bike, walk, or take the bus. The 72A drops you right at that corner; it’s about a 15-minute walk from the 56, 58, or 60-66 (Albany Ave or Farmington Avenue).
Farmington Ave Art in Process

Muralists were still at work this week, out in the sun. West End resident Deka Henry has been painting the side of this building at Farmington and Whitney. Down the hill, Hartford resident Tao LaBossiere has been painting “Bee the Change” on the front of The 224 EcoSpace. A grant...
Life in Hartford, Connecticut, and beyond. Exploration, wandering, transportation, transit, art, and environment.

