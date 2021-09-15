Dispatches from the Alleged Ghost Town (Volume 41)

Here is the curated event calendar for August September. As always, check with the venue/organizer to ensure that details have not changed:. CLIMATE FRIDAYS: Join the Connecticut chapter of the Sierra Club outside of the Governor’s Mansion (Prospect Avenue near Asylum Avenue) to demand that Gov. Lamont do what needs to be done so that we all have a healthy place to live. Where to start? Lamont should be supporting TCI, the Transportation and Climate Initiative Program, as the United States’ transportation sector is responsible for almost one-third of the country’s anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions; most of those emissions are expelled by light duty vehicles (cars, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks). The rally begins on September 3, 2021 at 7:30 AM and goes through rush hour, but don’t be that tacky person who drives to a environmental action. Ride your bike, walk, or take the bus. The 72A drops you right at that corner; it’s about a 15-minute walk from the 56, 58, or 60-66 (Albany Ave or Farmington Avenue).

HARTFORD, CT ・ 22 DAYS AGO