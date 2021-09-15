CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European stocks slip on weak China data, regulation worries

 4 days ago

(Reuters) - European shares slipped on Wednesday as worries about a slowing Chinese economy, declines in luxury and travel stocks and soaring UK inflation kept the main indexes under pressure. The benchmark STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% in morning trade, and off about 2% from the record high in...

CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
ECONOMY
AFP

Evergrande contagion fears hit Hong Kong stocks, with default expected

Fears of a contagion from the potential collapse of battered Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent property shares plunging in Hong Kong on Monday, with the firm expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week. The firm, one of the country's biggest developers, is on the brink of collapse as it wallows in debts of more than $300 billion, raising concerns of a spillover into the domestic and global economy. The crisis has triggered rare protests outside the company's offices in several Chinese cities by investors and suppliers -- some of whom claim they are owed as much as $1 million -- demanding their money. Adding to the anger, it emerged at the weekend that six top executives would face "severe punishment" for redeeming financial products before telling retail investors that the firm could not pay them on time.
ECONOMY
AFP

Hong Kong leads Asian sell-off as Evergrande fears spread

Asian markets fell Monday on fears about contagion from a possible collapse of teetering property giant China Evergrande, while sentiment was also dragged by the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections and signs of a weakness in the global recovery. Hong Kong again led the losses with Evergrande due to pay interest on some of its loans and bonds this week, with observers expecting it to default. Uncertainty about the future of the company, which is drowning in debts of more than $300 billion, has shattered confidence on trading floors, with property companies and banks in Hong Kong taking the brunt of the selling. Hong Kong ended the morning almost four percent down, with Evergrande almost 17 percent down while New World Development and Henderson Land each lost more than 10 percent.
WORLD
AFP

Germany's DAX index grows from 30 to 40 firms in revamp

Ten companies will join the DAX on Monday as the blue-chip stock market index undergoes its biggest facelift in its 33-year history in response to turmoil in the German corporate world. At the opening of the market in Frankfurt at 9:00 am (0700 GMT), the new entrants, amongst them European aerospace giant Airbus and online shopping company Zalando, will turn the DAX 30 into a DAX 40. The index suffered a turbulent year in 2020 that saw national carrier Lufthansa drop out of the top tier under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of payments company Wirecard after revelations of large-scale fraud. Additions to the line-up are also meant to reflect the changing face of the German economy, bringing in tech companies like Zalando and the meal-kit supplier HelloFresh.
ECONOMY
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
coinspeaker.com

Colin Huang Loses $27B in World’s Biggest Drop amid Ongoing China Crackdown

The market value of Pinduoduo, the tech platform owned by Colin Huang, shed $53 billion following the government crackdown in China. One of the biggest billionaire businessmen in China Colin Huang lost $27 billion after his company’s stocks tumbled due to the Chinese crackdown on internet giants. The share prices of e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), which Huang owns 28% of, took a beating.
ECONOMY
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
Houston Chronicle

China halts Vietnam's $1 billion dragon fruit trade over COVID

China has suspended imports of dragon fruit from Vietnam saying it found traces of the coronavirus, temporarily halting a $1 billion market as Beijing continues its vigorous testing of inbound food shipments for evidence of the pathogen. Imports of the tropical fruit have been suspended for a week beginning Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fidelity.com

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Stock Futures Edge Higher, European and Asian Indexes Rise. U.S. stock futures crept up, while Brent crude fell. The president met with two centrist senators and defended his plans to increase taxes on high-income households and U.S. companies. U.S., China Jockey for Position in Pacific With Moves on Security, Trade.
MARKETS
fidelity.com

North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Point to Tepid Rise for Week

U.S. Univ. of Michigan Preliminary Consumer Survey for September. Stock futures edged up ahead of fresh data on consumer sentiment, pointing to a subdued end to a choppy week in markets. Stocks have seesawed this week as investors grappled with mixed economic data in the U.S. and. China. and the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

It doesn't take a boatload of money to build wealth on Wall Street, especially if you own innovative stocks. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has more than doubled in value. Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors.
STOCKS
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

European stocks open higher, buck weak Asian session

LONDON (Sept 16): European shares opened higher on Thursday, though market participants were still cautious after Asian equities fell for a fourth consecutive day, and as focus turns to key US data due later in the session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led the declines in Asia, dropping to its...
STOCKS

