3 Investing Moves to Make Before the End of the Year

By (Maurie Backman)
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point of the year, a lot of people still aren't ready to say goodbye to summer. And so it may seem premature to be thinking about 2021 coming to an end. But in reality, we're getting down to that final stretch, which means now's a good time to take a close look at your finances and make sure you're on track to end 2021 on a fiscally healthy note. Here are a few key investing moves worth making before the year wraps up.

Tech World

7 Tips Follow Before Start Investing in Cryptocurrency

7 things to know before start investing in cryptocurrencyPexels. Cryptocurrency has become very popular in the past couple of years, even peoples believe that crypto is the future currency and it had replaced physical currency. Investing in crypto is a good opportunity in today's but speculate on which cryptocurrency perform very well in the future is a difficult task. But you can find the right cryptocurrency doing some analysis, so before start investing in cryptocurrency these seven things you must know.
Herald & Review

Are You Losing 37% of Your Stock Gains by Making This Common Mistake?

When you're trying to make money in the stock market, it's tempting to focus on scoring those big returns and worrying about the tax bill later. But taxes can eat away a huge chunk of your returns, especially if you're a frequent trader. Read on to learn about the mistake that could cost you up to 37% of your returns.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now?

The stock market has experienced a phenomenal year, but some people worry a correction is coming. Market downturns are normal, but they can still be alarming. With the right strategy, you can help your investments survive market volatility. Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, especially during periods of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Take Off Before the End of the Year

ChemoCentryx stock has crashed this year, but with a key ruling from the FDA likely coming next month, it could become a hot buy again. Beyond Meat has many attractive growth opportunities ahead, and rising COVID-19 case numbers shouldn't discourage you from adding this exciting growth stock to your portfolio.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Investors Are Expecting a Pullback for Stocks Before Year-End: Deutsche Survey

LONDON — Most investors are expecting a pullback in stock markets of 5% to 10% before the end of the year, according to a survey from Deutsche Bank. Its monthly poll, conducted in early September and covering over 550 market professionals worldwide, showed that 58% of respondents are expecting a retreat of 5% to 10%, while 1 in 10 respondents expect a correction higher than 10%.
STOCKS
Levi Mikula

Banks Begin Making Same Move They Did Before '08 Crash

Photo 5042227 / Forclosure © Terrance Emerson | Dreamstime.com. In July, a story broke that received very little attention by the mainstream media. That story had to do with the banks announcing that they are spreading out mortgage risk because they are worried about what the future holds for the U.S. economy. Seems like a big deal that should have received lots of attention but it was ignored by most.
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

4 Reasons Not To Worry About a Stock Market Crash

Will the market crash, or won't it? It's a question many investors are asking themselves now that the market's hinting that it may not be as resilient as it has been since March of last year. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is only down a little more than 2% from...
STOCKS
Herald & Review

How Has Nvidia Soared 70% This Year, But Still Costs Only $1?

The stock market in general has had quite a year. The S&P 500 index is up nearly 20% so far this year, and more than 100% since the market crashed last March. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), a technology company known for its graphics processing units (GPUs), has also had an incredible year. Its stock price has soared by nearly 70% since the beginning of 2021, and some experts believe it has even more room for growth.
STOCKS
CNN

The stock market is afraid again. Here's what that means for your investments

New York (CNN Business) — It's been a wobbly week on Wall Street and CNN Business' Fear and Greed Index is flashing "Fear." The stock market is in a weird place. It has fallen in most of the trading sessions this month. The S&P 500 (SPX), which is the broadest measure of the US stock market, only has four higher closes this month, and one of those was more or less flat. Meanwhile, the Fear & Greed Index is sitting at 37, which signals fear.
STOCKS
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet with a 401k

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1978, the 401k was born as a retirement savings and investing plan that employers offer employees with tax breaks that help them save. Most have dreams of leaving their jobs behind at some point and enjoying the retirement lifestyle they have been dreaming of but don’t know how to reach their retirement goals. Gregg Murset, a financial planner and the CEO of Busy Kid, said reaching that goal won’t happen by accident and requires work.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Parade

Ask Carrie: Rethinking Your Career? Consider These 5 Things Before Making a Move

As we head into year two of the pandemic, I’ve been hearing from a lot of you about job burnout, the desire to create better work-life balance, and revised career goals. That doesn’t surprise me given the events and uncertainty of the last several months. And it fits right in with what’s happening nationally, even globally. But while I certainly understand the desire to do something that reflects your personal passions and values, I can’t help but remind everyone to carefully consider the financial implications.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know About

Social Security has long been considered one of the pillars of a safe retirement. Along with pension income and a healthy nest egg, the program can be expected to cover at least a portion of your retirement costs. However, recent changes to Social Security have made the proposition a bit more tenuous. Future retirees will need to maximize each of those three sources of retirement income to ensure they're covered throughout their golden years.
PERSONAL FINANCE

