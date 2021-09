UK cinema charity MediCinema has appointed Colin Lawrence as its new CEO, taking over from interim CEO Crispin Lilly with immediate effect. Lawrence was previously commercial and media director at the National Theatre, where he worked for three years, overseeing digital and filmed content including NT Live and the launch of the National Theatre Collection for schools and colleges. He also served on the board of BBC Global News, including as global director for distribution, setting strategy, driving revenue and transforming it from TV network to multi-platform provider.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO