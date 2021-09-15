CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Form 8-K Synchrony Financial For: Sep 15

 5 days ago

(unaudited, $ in billions) The following table provides monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics as of and for each of the thirteen months ended August 31, 2021. The decrease in the over-30 day loan delinquencies as a percentage of period-end loan receivables (the “30+ delinquency rate”) at August 31, 2021 when compared to the prior year period reflects the impact of improvements in customer payment behavior, partially offset by the effects of the reclassification of loan receivables related to the Gap Inc. portfolio to loan receivables held for sale. The decrease in net charge-offs for the month ended August 31, 2021 compared to the prior year period also reflects the impact of improvements in customer payment behavior.

Form 8-K HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. For: Sep 17

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program. BROCKTON, MASSACHUSETTS (September 17, 2021): HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HONE) announced today that its Board of Directors has adopted a share repurchase program. Under the share repurchase program, which has received regulatory approval, the Company may repurchase up to 2,668,159 shares of the Company’s common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares following completion of the share repurchase program announced on April 16, 2021. The April 16, 2021 share repurchase program was completed on September 8, 2021.
Form 8-K ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS For: Sep 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio, September 15, 2021 – Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, provided an update on its Card Services segment. The following tables present the Company’s net charge-offs and delinquency rate for the periods indicated. For the. month ended. August...
Form 4 Sunlight Financial Holdi For: Sep 10 Filed by: Potere Matthew

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $5.31 to $5.78, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company"), any security holder of the Company or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the aforementioned range.
Form 8-K PRA GROUP INC For: Sep 15

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PRA Group Announces Proposed Offering of $300.0 Million of Senior Notes due 2029. NORFOLK, Va., September 15, 2021 — PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming...
Form 6-K PRUDENTIAL PLC For: Sep 10

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant's name into English) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information. contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the. Commission...
Zscaler (ZS) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) reported Q4 EPS of $0.14, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $197.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $186.82 million. GUIDANCE:. Zscaler sees Q1 2022...
Form 8-K FIRST CAPITAL INC For: Sep 09

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Capital, Inc. Symbol: FCAP Fall 2021 Investor M eetings 1. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation and any oral statements in connection herewith may contain...
ATIF Holdings Ltd. (ATIF) Regains Nasdaq Minimum Bid Compliance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Listing Rules”).
Form 8-K Alpha Partners Technolog For: Sep 17

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing September 17, 2021. New York – September 17, 2021 – Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (Nasdaq: APTM) (the “Company”), a blank...
Form 8-K Tego Cyber, Inc. For: Sep 16

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 16, 2021. TEGO CYBER INC. (Exact name of registrant as...
Form 8-K Banner Acquisition Corp. For: Sep 10

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 10, 2021. BANNER ACQUISITION CORP. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-40784 86-2670267. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation)...
Form 8-K FLUOR CORP For: Sep 15

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FLUOR ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS AND INCREASE IN TOTAL MAXIMUM AMOUNT FOR CASH TENDER OFFER. ·Fluor increases maximum purchase price for cash tender offer from $400 million to $500 million. ·Since June 30,...
Form 8-K/A ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. For: Sep 10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Current Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Form 4 FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHAR For: Sep 14 Filed by: TROTTER JOHNNY

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) By: James R. Gordon Attorney in Fact for Johnny Trotter 09/15/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report on a...
Form 8-K BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP For: Sep 15

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces “BEST Community Comeback” – $5 Billion Multi-Year ESG Commitment to Fuel Resilience in Local Communities. Boston – September 15, 2021 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc....
Form 8-K Amesite Inc. For: Sep 14

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 14, 2021. Amesite Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-39553...
Form 8-K Senseonics Holdings, For: Sep 08

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 20451 Seneca Meadows Parkway. Germantown. ,. MD. 20876-7005. (Address of Principal Executive...
Form 8-K 23andMe Holding Co. For: Sep 10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Disclaimer Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the future performance of 23andMe’s businesses in consumer genetics and therapeutics and the growth and potential of its proprietary research platform. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this presentation, including statements regarding 23andMe’s strategy, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "continue," "will," “schedule,” and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 21, 2021 and in 23andMe’s Current Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021, as well as other filings made by 23andMe with the SEC from time to time. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, 23andMe does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation also includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that 23andMe defines as net income before net interest expense (income), net other expense (income), which includes changes in the fair value of the warrants, depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, amortization of internal use software, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and expenses related to restructuring and other charges, if applicable for the period. 23andMe evaluates the performance of each segment of its business based on Adjusted EBITDA and has provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA within this presentation. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve 23andMe’s annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. 23andMe provides Adjusted EBITDA because 23andMe believes it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, 23andMe believes it is helpful in highlighting trends in its operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of 23andMe’s core operating performance. In particular, management believes that the exclusion of the items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA provides useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of 23andMe’s business. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as 23andMe’s management and board of directors. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of 23andMe’s results as reported under GAAP. 23andMe may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, 23andMe expects to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) the lack of reflection of capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced, which capital expenditures are not captured by Adjusted EBITDA. 23andMe’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. When evaluating 23andMe’s performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and other U.S. GAAP results. Intellectual Property All rights to the trademarks, copyrights, logos and other intellectual property listed herein belong to their respective owners 23andMe’s use thereof does not imply an affiliation with, or endorsement by the owners of such trademarks, copyrights, logos and other intellectual property. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this Presentation may appear with the ® or ™ symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that such names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of 23andMe. Industry and Market Data This Presentation relies on and refers to certain information and statistics based on 23andMe’s management’s estimates, and/or obtained from third party sources which it believes to be reliable. 23andMe has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such third party information.
Form 8-K Pactiv Evergreen Inc. For: Sep 10

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Delaware. 001-39528. 98-1538656. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer. Identification...
Form 6-K NATIONAL STEEL CO For: Sep 30

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Translation of Registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports. under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ___X___...
ECONOMY

