We spend a good amount of time each day looking at maps of the U.S. Maybe you do, too, seeing how the coronavirus has spread, where it's easing, where it's getting worse. As of this morning, the overall rate of new confirmed daily cases are slowing down. But it's still very, very high. We're averaging around 148,000 cases a day. And more than 2,000 people are dying from COVID each day.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO