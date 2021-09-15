SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) SAGE-718 Receives Fast Track Designation for Treatment of Huntington’s Disease
Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to SAGE-718 for development as a potential treatment for Huntington's disease (HD). Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and review of new treatments for serious conditions with unmet medical need such as HD.
