CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil prices jump over $2/bbl after drawdown in U.S. stocks

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose over $2 a barrel on Wednesday after government data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, and on expectations demand will rise as vaccination roll-outs widen. U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week to the lowest since September 2019, the U.S. Energy Information...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

AAA: Florida Gas Prices On ‘Rollercoaster Ride’ As State Average Reaches New High For 2021

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices are now holding steady after unexpectedly jumping 10 cents last week. The state average price of $3.10 per gallon is a new 2021 high, 7 cents more than the previous high, set back in early August. Pump prices increased alongside rising crude oil and gasoline futures prices. The price of crude increased 4% last week on reports that Gulf of Mexico energy infrastructure is still recovering from Hurricane Ida. Most of the onshore oil refineries, that went offline because of the storm, have reportedly already or are in the process of restarting. However, weekly EIA data showed...
FLORIDA STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices edge higher, holding near 2021 high

BALTIMORE, MD—The nation’s average gas price has risen 1.3 cents per gallon from a week ago to $3.18 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 18 cents from a month ago and $1.01 per gallon higher than … Continue reading "Gas prices edge higher, holding near 2021 high" The post Gas prices edge higher, holding near 2021 high appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices fall as U.S. storm threat wanes

NEW YORK – Oil prices fell on Thursday, falling from a multi-week high a day earlier on profit taking and as the threat to U.S. Gulf crude production from Hurricane Nicholas receded. Brent crude was down 54 cents, or 0.7%, at $74.92 a barrel by 10:52 a.m. ET (1452 GMT.)...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

U.S. Stocks Steady, as Jobless Claims Rise, Oil Prices Stabilize

A 0.7% increase in retail sales for August was unable to push the market higher. Analysts expected a 0.8% slide. U.S. stocks were little changed Thursday, despite an unexpected gain in retail sales, as jobless claims rose and oil prices steadied after Wednesday's increase. Retail sales rose 0.7% in August...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Dip After Mixed Session

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures dipped in overnight deals on Thursday, after mixed performances during regular trade as market participants remained cautious amid the continued spread of the Delta variant and fears of a bad monthly performance based on historic seasonal September declines. During regular trade on Thursday, the Dow...
STOCKS
futuresmag.com

Oil Prices Continue To Surge As U.S. Crude Supplies Fall For A 6th Week

Oil prices surged to the highest level since July after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that U.S. crude oil supplies fell for the 6th week in a row. In the report, they stated that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels, putting inventories about 7% below the 5-year average for this time of year.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Wti Oil#Gas Prices#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Hurricane Ida#Eia S#Chs#Pvm Oil Associates#Iea
Reuters

Oil fall as U.S. storm-hit supply makes slow return

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday as more supply came back online in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following two hurricanes, but both benchmark contracts were on track for weekly gains of more than 3% as recovery in output is seen lagging demand. Brent crude futures...
TRAFFIC
Financial World

Oil jumps more than 3 per cent on drawdown in US inventories, Hurricane Ida fallouts

On Wednesday, both US and UK crude oil futures’ prices had mushroomed more than 3 per cent, as US EIA (Energy Information Administration) data had unveiled a bigger-than-anticipated plunge in US crude inventories, while expectations over a global economy recovery with numbers of vaccinated people growing quicker-than-expected in major G20 economies, had added to further bullish breeze.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Oil slips but holds to most gains after draw in US stocks

Oil prices slipped on Thursday but kept most of the previous day's gains after a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent crude oil fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.33 a barrel by 0128 GMT, after settling up 2.5% the...
TRAFFIC
Street.Com

U.S. Stocks Slide After August Retail Sales Surprise, Oil Prices Ease

US stocks open were lower in late-morning trading after a surprisingly solid reading of August retail sales and a Hurricane Ida-lead boost to weekly jobless claims. Global stocks mixed ahead of a key reading of U.S. retail sales as investors continue to question the pace of strength of the post-pandemic recovery.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Oil holds above $75 on U.S. inventories and gas prices

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil held above $75 a barrel on Thursday, within sight of a multi-week high hit a day earlier, supported by a big drop in U.S. crude inventories and surging European natural gas prices. U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels last week, more than...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

U.S. crude stockpiles decrease as oil prices rise

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 6.4 million barrels last week helping boost oil prices Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, was trading above $72 early in the day. Oil prices are seeing gains on the back of a drawdown of U.S. crude inventories after hurricanes Nicholas and Ida, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – EIA Expected to Report 3.6 Million Barrel Crude Oil Drawdown

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are edging higher on Wednesday shortly before the release of today’s government inventories report. The markets are being supported by industry data from late Tuesday that showed a larger than expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and on expectations of strong future demand on the back of increasing vaccination rates.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices climb as U.S. crude, gasoline inventories tighten

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) –Oil gained after a U.S. industry report showed another decline in inventories of crude and gasoline, signaling a tightening market. Global benchmark Brent rose above $74, while West Texas Intermediate advanced for a fourth day. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that nationwide crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the matter.
TRAFFIC
New Castle News

U.S. producer prices jump an unprecedented 8.3 percent in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 8.3 percent last month from August 2020, the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department started calculating the 12-month number in 2010. The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index — which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers...
BUSINESS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures rise after Biden-Xi call, oil bounce

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, as signs of an easing in tensions between the United States and China added to recent data that soothed fears of a slowdown in the economic recovery.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oil steady; U.S. gasoline demand offsets China move to tap oil stocks

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices held steady on Thursday as lower U.S. production after Hurricane Ida and high gasoline demand offset a small crude draw and China's announcement that it would release state oil reserves to ease pressure on domestic refiners. Brent futures fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.45...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy