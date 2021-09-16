Academy Sports and Outdoor (ASO) Prices 18.65M Share Secondary Offering at $44.75/sh; Announces 4.5M Share Buyback
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders that are affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (the "Selling Stockholders"), of 18,645,602 shares of common stock of Academy at the public offering price of $44.75 per share, pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). No shares are being sold by Academy. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.
