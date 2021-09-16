CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Academy Sports and Outdoor (ASO) Prices 18.65M Share Secondary Offering at $44.75/sh; Announces 4.5M Share Buyback

 4 days ago

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders that are affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (the "Selling Stockholders"), of 18,645,602 shares of common stock of Academy at the public offering price of $44.75 per share, pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). No shares are being sold by Academy. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Retires Remaining 2021 Notes and Raises Additional Capital through its ATM Equity Offering Program

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today that it has paid off in full at maturity the remaining $64.4 million in principal amount outstanding of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2021. In addition, the Company provided an update on the progress of its renewed "at-the-market" (ATM) equity offering program announced in mid-August, pursuant to which it has sold during the third quarter of 2021 to date an aggregate of approximately 9.4 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $43.0 million and resulting in net proceeds to Clovis Oncology of approximately $41.7 million after commissions and offering related expenses. This is in addition to the previously announced approximately $72.5 million in net proceeds raised by Clovis Oncology pursuant to its ATM equity offering program during the second quarter of 2021.
Advance Technologies Inc (AVTX) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $2.2/sh

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the "Public Offering Price"). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Prices 15.55M Share IPO at $27/sh

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Launches 16.67M Share IPO

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) announced the launch of Initial Public Offering of 16,666,667 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. Brilliant Earth expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. Brilliant Earth has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BRLT."
Alkaline Water Company (WTER) Files For Up to 9.5M Share Secondary Offering

Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) files for up to 9,514,762 share secondary offering by selling stockholders, consisting of 4,757,381 shares of common stock that may be issued upon conversion of subscription receipts and 4,757,381 shares of common stock that may be issued upon exercise of warrants.
FIGS (FIGS) Prices 8.9M Share Offering at $40.25/sh

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 8,917,385 shares of its Class A common stock by Tulco, LLC, FIGS' largest stockholder, and certain members of FIGS' management team at a price to the public of $40.25 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,337,607 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. The offering consists entirely of shares of Class A common stock to be sold by the selling stockholders, and FIGS will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) Prices 2M Share Offering at $75/sh

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $75.00 per share. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of common stock.
Avantor (AVTR) Prices 20.83M Share Offering at $42/sh

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering by the Company of 20,833,334 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), at the public offering price of $42.00 per share.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc (VINC) Announces 3.5M Share Private Placement at $14.50

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement on September 15, 2021 to sell an aggregate of 3.5 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $14.50 per share. The private placement was led by new and existing investors, including Deerfield Management Company, Rock Springs Capital, Point72 Asset Management, and Sphera Healthcare, among others.
CS Disco, Inc (LAW) Prices 5.5M Share Secondary Offering at $53/sh

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,500,000 shares of common stock by certain stockholders of DISCO (the "Selling Stockholders") at a price of $53.00 per share. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 550,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. DISCO will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.
Nuwellis (NUWE) Prices 3.48M Share Offering at $2.50/sh

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) (the "Company") announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,483,120 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $8.7 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part for 45 days, to purchase up to an additional 522,468 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Prices Upsized 6.55M Share IPO at $25/sh

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 6,556,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $163.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered and sold by PROCEPT. PROCEPT's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "PRCT." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, PROCEPT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 983,400 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
On (ONON) Prices 31.1M Share IPO at $24/sh

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,100,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. On is offering 25,442,391 Class A ordinary shares and certain selling shareholders are offering 5,657,609 Class A ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, On and the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,665,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2021 under the symbol "ONON."
Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) Announces 30M Share IPO at $14-$16/sh

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The Company is offering 30,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock and intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. The Company intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CWAN."
Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Prices 19M Share IPO at $27/sh

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, and the number one provider of business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry based on revenue, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. In addition, Carsten Koerl, Sportradar's founder and CEO, has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price.
NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Prices 3.5M Share Offering at $36/sh

NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,457,346 ordinary shares by a certain shareholder of the Company at a price to the public of $36.00 per ordinary share pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The underwriters were granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 518,601 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on September 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Inpixon (INPX) Announces Pricing of $54.1M Registered Direct Offering of Convertible Preferred Stock and Warrants to Acquire Common Stock at Per Share Price of $1.25

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 58,750 shares of Series 7 convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 47,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share of Series 7 convertible preferred stock and 800 warrants will have a combined purchase price of $920, representing
Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Prices 20M Share Secondary Offrering at $50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 20,000,000 shares of Maravai’s Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders that was previously announced, at a public offering price of $50.00 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Maravai’s Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Opendoor (OPEN) Announces Proposed 28M Share Secondary Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN) (“Opendoor”), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced the commencement, subject to market and other conditions, of a proposed registered secondary public offering of 28,000,000 shares of common stock by an existing stockholder of Opendoor (the “Selling Stockholder”). The underwriter will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,200,000 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholder. Opendoor is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The proposed offering will not change the number of shares of common stock that are currently outstanding.
MP Materials (MP) Announces 4M Share Secondary Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced the commencement, subject to market and other conditions, of a proposed registered secondary public offering of 4,000,000 shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”).
MARKETS

