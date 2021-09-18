CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advance Technologies Inc (AVTX) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $2.2/sh

 2 days ago

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the "Public Offering Price"). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

StreetInsider.com

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) PT Raised to $38 as Jefferies Highlights Cross Sell Opportunity

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) to $38.00 (from $32.00) after the company reported 2Q in line with the preliminary range in the S-1 in its first earnings report as a public company. Total revenue grew 41% yoy, and net new ARR growth of 51% proves demand continues to be strong as students return to in person classes.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Retires Remaining 2021 Notes and Raises Additional Capital through its ATM Equity Offering Program

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today that it has paid off in full at maturity the remaining $64.4 million in principal amount outstanding of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2021. In addition, the Company provided an update on the progress of its renewed "at-the-market" (ATM) equity offering program announced in mid-August, pursuant to which it has sold during the third quarter of 2021 to date an aggregate of approximately 9.4 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $43.0 million and resulting in net proceeds to Clovis Oncology of approximately $41.7 million after commissions and offering related expenses. This is in addition to the previously announced approximately $72.5 million in net proceeds raised by Clovis Oncology pursuant to its ATM equity offering program during the second quarter of 2021.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Loop Industries, Inc. For: Sep 20

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 000-54786. 27-2094706. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (CommissionFile Number) (IRS EmployerIdentification No.) 480...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Results of the subscription of shares issued in connection with the option programme

The supervisory board of Coop Pank AS (hereinafter the Bank) decided on 15 September 2021 to increase the share capital of the Bank by 61 330,91 euros to enable the realisation of the options issued in the framework of the option programme. The subscription period of the private placement to the option holders was from 16 September to 17 September 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Athena Technology Acquis Filed by: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Filed by Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Commission File No.: 001-40209. Subject Company: Heliogen, Inc. In connection with the previously announced...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Prices Upsized 10.8M Share IPO at $16/sh

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,800,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Tyra. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Tyra, are expected to be $172.8 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "TYRA." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Tyra has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,620,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Prices 15.55M Share IPO at $27/sh

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) Converts $133.9M of Debt Into 38.8M Common Shares

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) announced today that as a result of the decision by the Company's Board of Directors to explore strategic alternatives announced April 7, 2021, the Board has authorized the Company to focus its strategy on acquisitions and organic growth in its cloud technologies business as well as to explore strategic opportunities for its IT solutions business, including the planned divestiture of Computex Technology Group (Computex). The process that was established upon receipt of the previously announced non-binding proposal did not result in the submission of a definitive offer. The Company believes that the change will allow the Company to optimize resource allocation, focus on core competencies, and improve its ability to invest in areas of maximal growth potential. The Company expects that the proceeds from any potential sale transaction will be used to further deleverage the balance sheet and provide working capital.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) Prices 2M Share Offering at $75/sh

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $75.00 per share. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of common stock.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Avantor (AVTR) Prices 20.83M Share Offering at $42/sh

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering by the Company of 20,833,334 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), at the public offering price of $42.00 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX) Prices 6.67M Share Offering at $6/sh

Virpax® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical products for pain management, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,670,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $40,020,000 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, Virpax has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Academy Sports and Outdoor (ASO) Prices 18.65M Share Secondary Offering at $44.75/sh; Announces 4.5M Share Buyback

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders that are affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (the "Selling Stockholders"), of 18,645,602 shares of common stock of Academy at the public offering price of $44.75 per share, pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). No shares are being sold by Academy. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Prices Upsized 6.55M Share IPO at $25/sh

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 6,556,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $163.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered and sold by PROCEPT. PROCEPT's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "PRCT." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, PROCEPT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 983,400 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

On (ONON) Prices 31.1M Share IPO at $24/sh

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,100,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. On is offering 25,442,391 Class A ordinary shares and certain selling shareholders are offering 5,657,609 Class A ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, On and the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,665,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2021 under the symbol "ONON."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

APi Group Corporation (APG) Prices 19.75M Share Offering at $20.25/sh

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 19,753,087 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.25 per share. The gross proceeds to APi from this offering are expected to be approximately $400 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by APi. APi has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,962,962 shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are to be sold by APi. The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NXT-ID (NXTD) Prices 27.9M Share and Warrant Offering at $0.45/sh

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 27,887,500 shares of the Company's common stock, which includes 3,637,500 shares to be issued upon the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option (collectively, the "Shares"), and warrants to purchase up to 27,887,500 shares of the Company's common stock, which includes additional warrants to be issued upon the exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 3,637,500 shares of common stock (collectively, the "Warrants"), at a combined purchase price of $0.45 per Share and Warrant. The Warrants have an initial exercise price of $0.495 per share, subject to certain adjustments, and a term of approximately five years. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, inclusive of proceeds from the full exercise of the over-allotment option, are expected to be approximately $12.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,637,500 Shares and Warrants to purchase up to an additional 3,637,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, which the underwriters exercised in full. The offering is expected to close today, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Prices 3.5M Share Offering at $36/sh

NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,457,346 ordinary shares by a certain shareholder of the Company at a price to the public of $36.00 per ordinary share pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The underwriters were granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 518,601 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on September 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Prices 19M Share IPO at $27/sh

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, and the number one provider of business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry based on revenue, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. In addition, Carsten Koerl, Sportradar's founder and CEO, has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price.
GAMBLING

