Dollar sags as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation continues to weigh

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar weakened against major currencies on Wednesday after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data released on Tuesday eased short-term expectations about tapering of asset purchases from the Federal Reserve. The dollar index last stood at 92.441, down about 0.3% on the day from Tuesday, when it dropped...

AFP

Global stocks sink on Evergrande contagion fears

World stocks sank Monday as trading floors were gripped by contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande, with investors also on red alert over spiking wholesale gas costs. Sentiment is being dented by strong inflation, the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging infections with the Delta variant of coronavirus, and signs of weakness in the global recovery. Wall Street followed Asia and Europe down, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding 1.7 percent at the open and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 1.8 percent. Hong Kong earlier dived 3.3 percent, spearheading Asian losses, with Evergrande widely expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Evergrande jitters pull risk FX lower, dollar gains on safety bid

LONDON (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan skidded to its lowest in nearly three weeks on Monday, dragging down other risk and commodity currencies as worries about property developer Evergrande's solvency spooked financial markets, while the safe-haven dollar rose. Only on Thursday last week, the yuan hit its highest level in...
MARKETS
CNN

Fears about China's Evergrande spread to global markets

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Global investors have been paying more and more attention to Evergrande, the sprawling Chinese real estate business on the brink. They're increasingly worried about what they see.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed expected to stay cautious as economy sends mixed signals

With the United States on the upswing from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve is expected to weigh in next week on whether the economy is healthy enough to begin withdrawing stimulus measures credited with aiding the revival. The United States added a disappointing 235,000 new jobs last month, though there were better employment gains in prior months as Americans returned to positions lost to Covid-19 business closures or found new ones.
BUSINESS
#Inflation#Ny Fed#Australian Dollar#Consumer Price Index#Interest Rates#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#The Federal Reserve#The Ny Fed#Nfp#Scotiabank#G10 Fx#Credit Agricole#Chinese#China Evergrande Group#Aussie
Reuters

Dollar skids as soft U.S. inflation weighs; Fed meeting looms next week

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The dollar slumped against major currencies on Wednesday after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data released on Tuesday eased short-term expectations about tapering of asset purchases from the Federal Reserve. The dollar index last stood at 92.514, down about 0.2% from Tuesday, when it dropped following...
BUSINESS
